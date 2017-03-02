Horror fans call for boycott of Jeepers Creepers 3: Cathedral

damn straight

Honestly a sequel to this movie would be interesting but the only way that it should probably be made is after Salva dies so not only would he not be writing / directing it but he also wouldn't receive any money for use of his characters. Reply

IA. Also, I wonder if Sam Rockwell has ever publicly talked about his experience since he was a kid in the film I believe. I could totally understand if he hadn't though. Reply

I don't know if he has. Now I'm wondering if Rose McGowan has said anything about him too. She was in a different project of his so while she wasn't on that set she's been vocal lately about abuse so I'm wondering if she's voiced an opinion on him. Reply

holy shit, this is wild. too many people in positions of power get away with raping children.



also, i'm surprised that there haven't been more films in this series. it seems like this would've been the kind of movie to have at least three or four direct to video/syfy sequels. Reply

I really liked Powder. But yeah this film should not be made, not to mention no one is asking for this at all. Reply

People have actually been asking for a third installment for years. They just would prefer it to be made by someone else. Reply

In that case it definitely should be taken of by someone different, but it's his original concept right? They'd need his permission to do it? Reply

He could have easily passed the reigns over to someone else and just had a courtesy producers credit. I don't know why he thought this was a good idea. Reply

Damn, I didn't know Adrienne was going to be in this Reply

I think she was only announced within the past week or so. Reply

The first movie was legit terrifying. I had a huge crush on Justin Long. Reply

I had nightmares after watching the first one Reply

the last image of him with no eyes still fucks me up Reply

I loved that movie as a kid but that part I could never look at. I always looked away every time I re-watched it lol. Now I'm a little thicker skinned. Reply

I cannot watch that ending! Lol. I have seen so many horror movies, become pretty desensitized to it, but do this day I look away at that part.



Part of it might be though bc this was one for the few horror movies where I actually really cared about the characters. Reply

I still can't get thought the first. it freaks me out too bad and i love horror movies! Reply

It takes *alot* to scare or disturb movie but shit that first one is legit horrifying. Reply

Yeah it's one of the few movies that really scares me. Reply

The scene where you see the creature in the jail cell legitimately made my sister scream out loud in the theater. Reply

have you watched it recently? it's actually a terrible movie lmao Reply

I will always hate Francis Coppola for helping this monster out.



Salva needs to fucking die.



Edited at 2017-03-02 05:03 pm (UTC)

It's seriously so gross. Reply

I've never seen the first Jeepers Creepers entirely. Every time I sat down to watch it, something ridiculous IRL would happen within the first five minutes that would take me away from watching it. Finally gave up one day & just read the spoilers; I thought "Oh eww, I'm glad I didn't get very far into it then. Thanks, universe!" Reply

There is no limit to the horrible behavior that Hollywood will excuse, as long as it's a male who committed it. Reply

*white male Reply

I wish people were this outraged over Roman Polanski. (Speaking in general, I know ONTD is.) Reply

Its interesting how many horror blogs are refusing to report on the film.



Although these facts were known during the first 2 films but it didn't stop anyone then so I doubt it will now. Reply

Despite the 1995 boycott this still wasn't really common knowledge for quite some time. Like even when the original film came out the internet was still kind of a baby back in 2001 and news (especially old news) didn't spread the way that it does now. Like I didn't know about Salva until years after the fact and now that it's out there people have been vocal about it. Like his picture on wiki is his mugshot. Reply

We are definitely more knowledgable about these things now with how widespread these facts are shared online but looking at some of the blogs for horror, it doesn't seem to be phasing many which is really sad. Obviously thats a small minority but I doubt the general public will know about this if it gets a theatrical release which is really sad since he will still make money off it and it will get brushed under the rug again.



I wish I could find the thread on another site but there was an actual adult conversation about him serving time and if that should allow him to work again since he did actually go to jail. I'm definitely in the camp that he shouldn't be allowed to work in the industry but there were some strong arguments that he had served his time unlike many of the criminals in hollywood who continue to work. Reply

Parent

I distinctly remember the controversy when Powder came out (I didn't realize it was 22 years ago - it doesn't seem that long).



I remember Mary Steenburgen being asked about Salva being a child molester during a TV interview on the Powder press tour and she defended him by saying he served his time and should be allowed to move on, and some bullshit about how it's every American's birthright to be able to redeem themselves. I haven't liked her since. Reply

Parent

With the Internet now being an influential, even necessary, part of moviegoers' lives now, it's no surprise that Salva's past has finally "caught up" with him globally. His crime was technically known of during the first two movie's release yet it was still fairly unreported online, which is where a lot of horror fans turn to nowadays since it's still strangely considered a niche genre despite popularity both socially and financially. I saw the original in theaters (with a sparse audience on opening weekend) with no knowledge of Salva's history or that he was even a director until the credits said as such. The average person doesn't even pay attention to movie directors, I imagine. I didn't learn of the truth until I looked up the infamous Clownhouse after watching JC2. Reply

Parent

I truly had no idea until the 2nd movie was already out and I saw a random reviewer mention it.



I haven't been able to watch either one since then. It's just so damn disgusting

Reply

Is that Riz? Where was he shirtless? Well, aside from Girls that is. Reply

bloody-disgusting does, but adds a disclaimer. The comment section for this film is a horrible place.



Also, considering they report on almost every small detail of a film, including petitions, they haven't reported on this particular petition.



Edited at 2017-03-02 07:32 pm (UTC)

Considering how long it's taken to even get this sequel off the ground, they may never make it anyway. So this might keep it in development hell for longer.



Edited at 2017-03-02 05:14 pm (UTC)

He's apparently filming right now in Louisiana. So a completed film does sound like it will end up happening at this point. What the distribution will be like is another story all together. Reply

I won't be surprised if it's dumped in VOD land. Reply

I had no idea this happened. I loved the first JC it's the first movie I can remember legitimately terrifying me. I loved trish and I was happy she got to live at the end. I'd love to see a third movie about her character but not if it's gonna line the pockets of this scumbag. I can't believe this shit happened in 1988 and movie studios for the past 30 years have kept hiring him. not only should he have served much much longer in prison but he should have been industry-wide blacklisted. it's disgusting how the film business keeps rewarding abusers I hope he fucking chokes Reply

If it wasn't for both the financial and emotional support of Francis Ford Coppola I have a feeling that he probably would have fallen off the radar completely after 1988. Reply

Damn, I really like Powder. Forever tainted now. Reply

I've been meaning to see that movie yet I'm hesitant. I mean, it's not like I'd be giving him any money for it, but still. Reply

I liked the movie when I was younger but it's creepy watching it once you're aware of Salva's past. Reply

