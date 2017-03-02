Horror fans call for boycott of Jeepers Creepers 3: Cathedral
If you follow horror news at all you may be familiar with the story of Jeepers Creepers 3. Essentially the project has been in development hell for over a decade. The 2001 horror film Jeepers Creepers and its 2003 sequel Jeepers Creepers 2 were both financial successes and have a fan following so a third installment would seem like a no brainer, right? Except for the fact that writer / director Victor Salva is a convicted pedophile.
Salva was not only charged but he plead guilty to "sexual misconduct" with a child under the age of 14 (one of the stars of his film Clownhouse who was only 12 years old at the time) and ended up serving a measly fifteen months for the crime (the crime which he also taped by the way).
Rumors about Jeepers Creepers 3 have plagued the internet for years. Initially it was rumored to feature Gina Philips reprising her role as Trish and many speculated that the plot would center around her character and the child fans believe she was pregnant with in the first film. When news of casting calls for minors and teens went out (as recently as last year) people rightfully voiced their concerns and the companies that put out the casting calls retracted them and issued statements condemning Salva's prior crimes.
Fast forward to a year later and Jeepers Creepers 3 is back in full swing. Production has allegedly begun with announcements stating that Adrienne Barbeau has been cast in the film. In response a petition on Change.org has launched reminding people of Salva's crimes and urging people to boycott the film which will supposedly be releasing later this year. While the petition hasn't received that many signatures yet it is now being published around horror websites. From the petition -
Jeepers Creepers 3 is currently in production. The director and creator of this franchise, Victor Salva, used his position to rape a 12 year old boy in 1988 during the filming of the movie Clownhouse. He was convicted and served a measly 15 months in prison. As the three largest movie theater chains in the US, I urge you to not show this movie at your theaters. The profits from Jeepers Creepers 3 line the pockets of a pedophile. Monsters belong on the screen, not behind the camera. I also urge other members of the horror movie community to take a stance. Spread the word and don't watch this film
This is not the first time a boycott has been called for Salva's films. In 1995 Salva's victim came forward urging people to boycott his film Powder.
fuck francis ford coppola for being friends with him and helping his career
also, i'm surprised that there haven't been more films in this series. it seems like this would've been the kind of movie to have at least three or four direct to video/syfy sequels.
Part of it might be though bc this was one for the few horror movies where I actually really cared about the characters.
Salva needs to fucking die.
Although these facts were known during the first 2 films but it didn't stop anyone then so I doubt it will now.
I wish I could find the thread on another site but there was an actual adult conversation about him serving time and if that should allow him to work again since he did actually go to jail. I'm definitely in the camp that he shouldn't be allowed to work in the industry but there were some strong arguments that he had served his time unlike many of the criminals in hollywood who continue to work.
I remember Mary Steenburgen being asked about Salva being a child molester during a TV interview on the Powder press tour and she defended him by saying he served his time and should be allowed to move on, and some bullshit about how it's every American's birthright to be able to redeem themselves. I haven't liked her since.
I haven't been able to watch either one since then. It's just so damn disgusting
Also, considering they report on almost every small detail of a film, including petitions, they haven't reported on this particular petition.
