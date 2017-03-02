March 2nd, 2017, 11:23 am dearjessie83 Madonna gets three German Vogue covers Madonna graces the cover of Vogue Germany’s April issue.The incredible pictures has been taken by Luigi and Iango!source Tagged: madonna, magazine covers and articles Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2929 comments Add comment
I like the purple cover the most. So charming.
This is only slightly unrelated but I used to really love Madonna back in the day but all the things she does lately especially that entire Rebel Heart (putting the straps on MLK jr's face in particular) era make me just cringe in embarrassment
i am glad her fillers settled finally. she was starting to look like Jocelyn Wilderstein
😂😂😂😂
Did she run out of ideas during American Flop Lyfe or something lol