all ugly, that's why she's covering half of her face in most of them. Reply

Thread

Link

She looks so good.

I like the purple cover the most. So charming. Reply

Thread

Link

Putting any typeface, especially serif, on top of a busy picture looks so hokey and 7th grade. does a graphic designer at Vogue over at Germany have a bone to pick with the editor to let them print something like this? Reply

Thread

Link

This would have been loads better with only the title. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks good!



This is only slightly unrelated but I used to really love Madonna back in the day but all the things she does lately especially that entire Rebel Heart (putting the straps on MLK jr's face in particular) era make me just cringe in embarrassment Reply

Thread

Link

i like them. they did the best with her messed-up face, i barely see it. Reply

Thread

Link

I loveeee the second one Reply

Thread

Link

industrial strength photoshop works wonders Reply

Thread

Link

Rude, many medical professionals worked on her face too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're only doctors...not magicians. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like her brows and lips in these, very visually pleasing Reply

Thread

Link

ty OP, you reminded me to check if spotify FINALLY added back her song "love song" with prince - they did! it wasn't immediately added back when his music came on spotify and i was mad cause it wasn't until he died that they even realized that it was in their library and they took it down to my immense displeasure lol Reply

Thread

Link

tg she looks less embarrassing in these pics Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

these are gorgeous! Reply

Thread

Link

yaaaasss Madonna, don't make a single ounce of that blur tool less than 100% Reply

Thread

Link

second and third pics, perfection!



i am glad her fillers settled finally. she was starting to look like Jocelyn Wilderstein Reply

Thread

Link

Too much Photoshop. Why make her look like she is 30 when she isn't? Reply

Thread

Link

She looks great! Reply

Thread

Link

She looks so good. Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder if she will finally announce ha Vegas residency this year Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

guurl, you mean Gaga's residency, coz after flopanne tour it's her near future. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol you madgey stans have no ammo anymore. It's sad



😂😂😂😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What's sad is you, checking into all Madonna posts. But glad you stay pressed! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah lol I just wanted to see the pics since the op said they were incredibles but they were just the same madgey black and white type of pics of ha wearing a hat. Same angle same everything lol



Did she run out of ideas during American Flop Lyfe or something lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She always had good eye Reply

Thread

Link





It might not be apparent in those photos, but she gone and got herself some lip fillers and she looks ridiculous: Reply

Thread

Link