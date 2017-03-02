Why are we still doing these? Reply

Probably because the world wide gross for the last film was over $1 Billion. Reply

Here's hoping it flops like Alice did last year. Reply

This is going to make stupid amounts of money, this franchise is insane with how much $$$ in brings in. Reply

Depp needs the money. Reply

They print money. Reply

man i love javier bardem

he's so cool Reply

why did I think there was a POtC movie with the same title Reply

You probably just got it confused because the same plot is being used over and over and over for these films, LoL Reply

The second one is Dead Man's Chest. Probably thinking of that. Reply

god that one was EASILY the worst of the existing four, and its a tough battle for that title between the last 3. Reply

This damn photoshoot he did... oooohhhh weee! Reply

He's not handsome but I've come around to the notion that he's one sexy daddy. Reply

Gross.

Depp thirsting after someone Kaya's age. Like ewwwwww. End this already. Reply

Surprised that bothers you. Reply

What the fuck is this comment? Reply

I thought it was bad when the second movie had him kiss Keira, but Kaya?! GROSS. Reply

Just looked up the actress in question... she's 24? That's considered gross? Reply

If only Depp was not involved, I would have made this my movie for the month of May.



Come through, South Korea, get that early leak! Reply

omg final adventure? is this really the last one? thank god Reply

I think there's two more- it's the "beginning" of the final adventure. Reply

lol for fuck's sake Reply

LOL fuck!!!!!!11 Reply

lmfao Reply

I thought they were really fighting to get everyone back because it was the last one but idk. Reply

I see no Will Turner. Where is he? I was promised he'd be back. Reply

He was in the last trailer for a second so I think he's back. Reply

keep it. the only "good" one was the first one, and even THAT wasn't that good. Reply

I tried to watch that shit once on tv and turned off after 30 minutes. I'll never get those huge film franchises lol (except for Harry Potter) Reply

I enjoyed the first three, but they should have ended there. The fourth was downright painful. Reply

I adore the first one, ngl it's one of my favourite movies. Reply

um no, the first one was FANTASTIC. lightning in a bottle. Reply

See, I don't even remember what happened in two or three and I think I just rematched Dead Man's Chest but I can't really be sure. I love the first one though. Reply

I would very much love to never see Depp's face again. Reply

"The Final Adventure"



is it really? Will they really let us be free from this? Reply

"the Final adventure...BEGINS" aka this is the start of the last trilogy. Reply

Is that the godawful youth inducing CGI on Johnny in the beginning or a younger actor? I can't even tell anymore. I have yet to see a movie where that shit works, though I guess it wasn't too terrible on Michael Douglas in AntMan since they were only making him look slightly less old.

they de-aged RDJ by about 30 years for Civil War, it looked fine. Reply

I hated it in Civil War lol, but I guess in retrospect the aging was the least offensive thing about that movie. Reply

I had such strong uncanny valley feelings during that scene, he looked like a doll to me :( Reply

Nah, he looked SUPER uncanny valley.



i would die for kaya scodelario so i am, unfortunately, 100% watching this Reply

Yeah, I'll watch for my bb Effy and super sexy bisexual butterfly Brenton Thwaites. Reply

I actually just realized it's a Skins and SLiDE actor working together like talk about a crossover. Reply

Tbh yes. I love her very much. Reply

me too bb

Geoffrey Rush is seriously underrated in these movies, I much prefer him over Johnny's stumbling slurring mess



lmao at the budget Will and Elizabeth like come ON Reply

didn't they try a budget Will and Elizabeth in the last one too? idk if this one will stick either. Reply

they tried a budget Will lmao. Reply

hector barbossa true king of the sea <3 Reply

I love Geoffrey in these. Reply

Yes. I basically watch these movies for Captain Barbossa! Reply

