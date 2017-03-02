March 2nd, 2017, 09:16 pm babarsuhail Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales - Official Trailer source Tagged: film - action / adventure, film trailer / stills, johnny depp Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 130130 comments Add comment
he's so cool
Depp thirsting after someone Kaya's age. Like ewwwwww. End this already.
Come through, South Korea, get that early leak!
is it really? Will they really let us be free from this?
godawfulyouth inducing CGI on Johnny in the beginning or a younger actor? I can't even tell anymore. I have yet to see a movie where that shit works, though I guess it wasn't too terrible on Michael Douglas in AntMan since they were only making him look slightly less old.
But Michael Douglas in Ant-man looked very real, I was like O_O
lmao at the budget Will and Elizabeth like come ON