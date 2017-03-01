Ed Sheeran is desperate to make sure no artists steal his spotlight; spills when Taylor will release
Ed Sheeran is releasing this year because everyone he was scared of (Beyonce, Bruno Mars, the Weeknd) already released last year. Ed and his team are hoping that 2017 will be his year and that he'll have an "Adele" moment. Ed is sure that he'll have the spotlight because Taylor will be releasing at the end of the year to get the Christmas sales boost.
Ed Sheeran mentioned in interview that Taylor Swift will probably be releasing her album at the end of this YEAR! 👀 https://t.co/mjI6xL36RE pic.twitter.com/DgkQ73sxIG— Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) March 2, 2017
Source: Twitter
Lmao is Taylor gonna change the release date and send Taylor Nation after Ed now for leaking when she would release? Ed's thirst and desperation for sales and validation is insane. Saying that he would avoid releasing during the grammy eligibilty period because Adele would win everything; the only artist he hasn't outsold is Adele and that he will one day (that isn't even true since 1989 outsold X); he didn't release in November because of the election, Bruno, and the Weeknd; he'll be #1 and 2017 will be his year no matter what; etc.
Someone needs to stay on spraying her apartment with holy water to keep her hiding in that dungeon. Don't come out.
and christmas is the WORST time to release music because everyone's busy listening to christmas shit.
i loved his first era but then he became super obnoxious so i just tune him out
& rme @ these "at least he's honest" comments.
And they don't have to pull stunts to build up an era for their album. Like, let your work do the work.
Stans, in theory, are forever, but normal fans are fickle as fuck especially when someone starts getting more airtime.
Edited at 2017-03-02 07:36 am (UTC)