illyria

Ed Sheeran is desperate to make sure no artists steal his spotlight; spills when Taylor will release

Ed Sheeran is releasing this year because everyone he was scared of (Beyonce, Bruno Mars, the Weeknd) already released last year. Ed and his team are hoping that  2017 will be his year and that he'll have an "Adele" moment. Ed is sure that he'll have the spotlight because Taylor will be releasing at the end of the year to get the Christmas sales boost.

Source: Twitter

Lmao is Taylor gonna change the release date and send Taylor Nation after Ed now for leaking when she would release? Ed's thirst and desperation for sales and validation is insane. Saying that he would avoid releasing during the grammy eligibilty period because Adele would win everything; the only artist he hasn't outsold is Adele and that he will one day (that isn't even true since 1989 outsold X); he didn't release in November because of the election, Bruno, and the Weeknd; he'll be #1 and 2017 will be his year no matter what; etc.
Tagged: , , , ,