[ Spoiler (click to open) ] The thing that took out Bobbie's team is a Human Protomolecule-hybrid...the new threat coming up. Next ep should explore it a bit more! But yeah, they're pretty creepy and I like how they look so far on the show



Also, please more heart-to-hearts between Amos and Holden. Those are so fun to watch haha



I was so confused why you would be asking that question, then I looked and saw you didn't post this, lol. Guess we should feel honored there are more people posting for the show now? We got people inspired.



Didn't see the episode yet, but if it's the one from the sneak peek, then OMG yes, give me more awkward and funny Holden-Amos heart to hearts.

I've been watching it from the start, but I almost never have time to watch it on Wednesdays so I usually miss the posts.

Great to see you able to watch it tonight =) what did you think of the ep so far?

Hehe, I have a big project going on so I was a bit late with my post ><; but yeah it's fantastic to see others are eager to discuss the ep! I'm crossing fingers for good news regarding the ratings...



And haha, YES =P I love when these two interact, definitely looking forward to more. But yeah scene was pretty cute with their reactions.



Looking forward to your thoughts on the ep! I've some things I want to discuss hehe. Have a good night =)

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Yeah x.x haha just seeing how they both go about discussing things is fun to watch. I definitely appreciate Wes's performance of Amos and it plays off well against Holden. Reply

omg yasssssssss i love this show. i just watched ep 6 and i gagged when Chrisjen Avasarala went fullout rageon on Sadavir's ass

I like the look of that screen shot.

