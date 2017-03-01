March 1st, 2017, 11:56 pm helyanwe89 The Expanse 2x07 Promo Source[Spoiler (click to open)]Has anyone read the books? Was that alien life at the end? Tagged: television - syfy, television promo / stills, the expanse (syfy) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1111 comments Add comment
Also, please more heart-to-hearts between Amos and Holden. Those are so fun to watch haha
Didn't see the episode yet, but if it's the one from the sneak peek, then OMG yes, give me more awkward and funny Holden-Amos heart to hearts.
And haha, YES =P I love when these two interact, definitely looking forward to more. But yeah scene was pretty cute with their reactions.
Looking forward to your thoughts on the ep! I've some things I want to discuss hehe. Have a good night =)
