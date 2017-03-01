I'm obsessed with this whole album.

Dammit he's adorable. Reply

Thread

Link

Super fun! His confidence is what sets him apart imo Reply

Thread

Link

exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree. There's no male artist out there that can touch his swagger rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what in the lyric video hell



Reply

Thread

Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the song is already top 5



why spend money on an actual video Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

touché Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh I'm glad he made a MV for this! Do Finesse next plz Reply

Thread

Link

unique



i wish it was finesse instead though :\ Reply

Thread

Link

If someone were to ask who my celeb crush was in order to find me men of the same type, I would without a doubt say Bruno Mars.



Did Versace on the Floor get paid dust? Reply

Thread

Link

That wasn't what I was expecting but it was cool!

I think I liked the 24k magic video better Reply

Thread

Link

I love Bruno 😭😭 Reply

Thread

Link

my mom and her siblings (bruno's #1 stans) will love this. Reply

Thread

Link

omg, my mom loves him tooooo!!!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg so does my mom. She got tickets to his concert! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol my mom loves him too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i guess all moms love bruno because so does mine lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my mom loves him too lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my 4 year old nephew loves him! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is so cute! Simple but creative. Reply

Thread

Link

So he's our Liberace, right? Because has he ever been linked to a woman and he reads so so so so soooooo soo sooo so gay. Reply

Thread

Link

he's been dating the same girl for like 5 years, she's a model, don't remember her name Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hes been with his current girl forever. before her he dated his hometown sweetheart for some time.



girl the Bruno Mars fandom used to be so vicious about his new girl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah but sorry--I'm standing by what I wrote. "Dating" for five years at the top of his stardom = bearding. If he weren't, he'd marry or her or be fucking around. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he reads so so so so soooooo soo sooo so gay.



wot, in what way? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's shawn mendes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember this nigga use to bone Rita Ora, and another girl I'm forgetting. He's straight Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

have you gotten your gaydar the recommended annual tune up?



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

flop Reply

Thread

Link

This is a lyric video/I'm on tour and don't have time for this shit...type video. lol



In other news, he's so freakin cute and the song slays. Reply

Thread

Link

glad his current album is a flop. He is basically Timberlake2.0 aka a copy of a copy of a copy Reply

Thread

Link

but it's not a flop. his albums never sell a ton out of the gate, but have great longevity (so great sales at the end), and this one is following that same trend. Like...the album is literally #2 on the Billboard 200 this week, sis. And this song is actually shaping up to be bigger than the lead single.



Edited at 2017-03-02 05:27 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Timberlake??? TIMBERLAKE?! lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the truth hurts but sis please, calm down Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't tell who you're offended for, haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol get outta here Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No fuck that. Don't event speak JT's thirsty ass in prescence of Pocket Prince Bruno!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol no. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He's actually talented tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's so fucking corny, but i love him sfm lol. he's so talented and owns the corniness, so i'm okay with it. he's just very effortless.



my dream duet is bruno x janelle monae. i know they toured together, but i want a song. i'd love to see them dance together because they both have v natural charisma. Reply

Thread

Link