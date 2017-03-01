March 1st, 2017, 10:28 pm kobewife1 That's What I Like - Bruno Mars source Tagged: bruno mars, music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 9696 comments Add comment
Dammit he's adorable.
mte!
why spend money on an actual video
i wish it was finesse instead though :\
Did Versace on the Floor get paid dust?
I think I liked the 24k magic video better
girl the Bruno Mars fandom used to be so vicious about his new girl
wot, in what way?
In other news, he's so freakin cute and the song slays.
Edited at 2017-03-02 05:27 am (UTC)
my dream duet is bruno x janelle monae. i know they toured together, but i want a song. i'd love to see them dance together because they both have v natural charisma.