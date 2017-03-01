|| you&#39;re gonna carry that weight ||

FX - LEGION 1x05 Promo "Chapter 5"



[synopsis] David faces a new threat.

Thoughts on tonight's ep? =) I like seeing little X-Men references here and there, like I wonder if [Spoiler (click to open)]bb David's Halloween costume was basically Cerebro ♥ I think I'll try and find an article pointing out various easter eggs and whatnot =) Also, happy we finally got to meet [Spoiler (click to open)]Oliver!


