FX - LEGION 1x05 Promo "Chapter 5"

idc I'm still liking this show.



I'm so glad the two brown characters are not dead Reply

lol met on the last comment! Reply

I like this show. It has a cool look and the story is intriguing. Reply

I'm glad to see the story moving forward =) I absolutely love the visuals and setting, but yeah, I was worried if the pacing might put off some people. Tonight was great! Reply

The last half of the episode has shook!!



Come thru Hawley!! Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Seeing Syd do the switch was so awesome, but then damn it, that last few minutes just broke my heart. Thought that was clever as hell of her ♥ Reply

I'm still lost with this show, but I love Jemaine Clement!! Reply

I'm going to need a gif of him from tonight haha =D Reply

That dance in the gif weirded me out idk...



But dang tho this show is getting stranger & stranger. Reply

It was so bizarre, yeah hehe =) I like as we get some answers, that there are still more bizarre things and questions popping up! Reply

I tried watching the first 2 eps of this show but idk I think it was too trippy and I kept getting distracted by other stuff :( Reply

Ah hehe yeah, unfortunately this is the type of show where it's like 100% of your attention is needed and even then, sometimes you have to rewatch scenes again ><;



Hope you maybe give a few more eps a try! Reply

I'm so in love with Ptonomy Wallace! They better not kill him!! Reply

He's fantastic and I like that he seems to be the one with the most sense in him. I'm going to need his beautiful self to be safe for the remaining eps. Reply

That gif is slaying me, he is so handsome!! 😍😍😍



He is! True, I feel like he is the only one who is actually someone with some common sense and is really calm, cool, and collective. I swear I'll be really heartbroken if anything happens to him.



lol, love the part when he gave David an glass of milk. Reply

This show gets wilder and wilder every time I blink. Holy Shit. Reply

Seriously, and tonight's reveal got me good =D I'm happy we got to see the others display their powers as well. Reply

i just finished episode 4. this show is so good, i'm really loving it. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I love it since, all this time I thought with Noah and Aubrey making it a point that the character was originally written as male, that that wasn't some major clue to something down the line. I love it and I'm looking forward to "Lenny" next week, going by that preview! Right?! That reveal...whoa. Reply

The previous episode was 😨 and I'm just worrying about all the shit wrong inside David, oops. Reply

Yeah, and then with tonight's reveal...definitely worry for his safety =\ Going to be interesting to see how the rest of the season plays, especially with what we learned tonight. Reply

I tried watching this but it was way too weird for me. Reply

