FX - LEGION 1x05 Promo "Chapter 5"
[synopsis] David faces a new threat.
---
Thoughts on tonight's ep? =) I like seeing little X-Men references here and there, like I wonder if [Spoiler (click to open)]bb David's Halloween costume was basically Cerebro ♥ I think I'll try and find an article pointing out various easter eggs and whatnot =) Also, happy we finally got to meet [Spoiler (click to open)]Oliver!
SOURCE 1
GIF 1
I'm so glad the two brown characters are not dead
Come thru Hawley!!
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
But dang tho this show is getting stranger & stranger.
Hope you maybe give a few more eps a try!
He's fantastic and I like that he seems to be the one with the most sense in him. I'm going to need his beautiful self to be safe for the remaining eps.
He is! True, I feel like he is the only one who is actually someone with some common sense and is really calm, cool, and collective. I swear I'll be really heartbroken if anything happens to him.
lol, love the part when he gave David an glass of milk.