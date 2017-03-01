Kristen Stewart Shows Her Ass for V Magazine
Kristen Stewart by Mario Testino for V Magazine #V106. pic.twitter.com/NMgapgY4VY— models daily (@supermodeldaiIy) March 1, 2017
Kristen Stewart by Mario Testino for V Magazine #V106. pic.twitter.com/wx8TrkA8y7— models daily (@supermodeldaiIy) March 1, 2017
Cover to promote her new movie Personal Shopper in U.S. theaters on March 10.
source
killitwithfire.gif
kristen WISH! she was anything of JT's fame or legacy
bye
Lol
same tho
Edited at 2017-03-02 06:41 am (UTC)
I don't love myself D: