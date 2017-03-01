Fan Rushes the Stage During Ariana's Concert





yas moonlight Reply

Thread

Link

Lol I loved when the girl in the gif was like, "We're honored to share the stage with the folks from La La Land. Are they still here? Oh, nope. They're gone." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's the funniest part of this whole fiasco that happened at the Oscars. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's a better sport than me.. I'd be running for my life Reply

Thread

Link

Is she that naive? I mean did she not pay attention to what happened to the singer from The Voice/Youtube?



Edited at 2017-03-02 03:54 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

how is she naive? i'd say security of the venue is who screwed up, not her? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think they mean her reaction, telling her security to "chill out." Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wait, what happened to the singer from the voice/youtube? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That was freaky - especially since he came up behind her without her knowing and it was dark. Reply

Thread

Link



a fan just ran on stage and ariana goes "please be gentle" to the security guard lmao she's so cute pic.twitter.com/D8jEdajJT5 — tori (@sirensjauregui) March 2, 2017



Edited at 2017-03-02 03:57 am (UTC) Girl this is why you did not survive Scream Queens Reply

Thread

Link

this is nightmarish I definitely think she was in shock Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Probably, but damn she handled it so gracefully. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf, I can't believe how calm she was...this is HORRIFYING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she waved like it was normal and then realized it was definitely not. the "please be gentle" aw. girl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn she hardly even missed a note lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh my god. She must've been in shock because she was so calm! Nah. I couldn't do that Reply

Thread

Link

She was apparently on the side of the fan, telling her security to "chill out" and "be careful with him."



Benificient queen!





Edited at 2017-03-02 03:58 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





so selfless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hello Northstar Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's scary and I feel like there's a lot of pressure on artists in these situations to deescalate or try to downplay it. I'm reminded of beyoncé when a random fan smacked her ass and she just warned him and didn't have him thrown out Reply

Thread

Link

i took my 12 year old sister to her show. she was cute and actually pretty good live. It was more entertaining than i was expecting. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, the music is good. Even though she has no stage presence, as long as the show has a good production budget I could see it being fun! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the production budget is about $300 and a stick of bubble gum tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i went to the 1989 tour and it was fun because the production was super cool. the light up bracelets were distracting enough for me not to notice taylor's struggle vocals. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i had fun when i went!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Frankie is out of control. Reply

Thread

Link





Britney had a different approach haha Reply

Thread

Link

oh bless her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is how I'd react!!! I'd be scared they were some insane stalker trying to kill me or something ngl. When celebs have the stalkers they do, like heeeeeck no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg poor Britney :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought of this immediately Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What was he trying with his hair there lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god damn the security were slow to act. Reply

Thread

Link

love moonlight Reply

Thread

Link

Frankie Grande: *Storytime* My Sister Got Physically Assaulted on Stage??! Reply

Thread

Link

omg this youtuber headline. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



lmao have you seen they *storytime* meme? It's my fave! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link