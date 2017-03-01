Fan Rushes the Stage During Ariana's Concert
Better video A fan went on stage while Ariana was singing moonlight #DWTphilly (via @LKoranda) pic.twitter.com/m6aNBmnjh3— Ariana World Update (@Arianaworldupd2) March 2, 2017
Apparently security was lacking at Ariana's show in Philly, because some random guy jumped on stage and was up there for a good thirty seconds before security got it together and pulled him off, just moments after he approached Ariana. She was apparently on the side of the fan, telling her security to "chill out" and "be careful with him."
Source
maybe he was just trying to help the good sis get in key bc ol girl has been struggling lately
Edited at 2017-03-02 03:54 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-02 03:57 am (UTC)
Benificient queen!
Edited at 2017-03-02 03:58 am (UTC)
Britney had a different approach haha
Edited at 2017-03-02 04:07 am (UTC)