Fan Rushes the Stage During Ariana's Concert




Apparently security was lacking at Ariana's show in Philly, because some random guy jumped on stage and was up there for a good thirty seconds before security got it together and pulled him off, just moments after he approached Ariana. She was apparently on the side of the fan, telling her security to "chill out" and "be careful with him."

Source

maybe he was just trying to help the good sis get in key bc ol girl has been struggling lately
Tagged: ,