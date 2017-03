I wish they would stop flashing back to that rape scene in every previously on moment. Reply

I'm watching this right now, and I still hate the pregnancy storyline. The rape was in the books, but not this. Reply

is Kira back? Reply

No and I don't think she will be. Reply

no i just put the gif bc it's appropriate for this ep (and this season lbr) Reply

Is this show worth watching? Reply

season 1 is, come back at the end of season 2 to find out haha Reply

Whoever is editing this show needs to like STOP with the harsh cuts to commercial. There's literally no breathing room--even the end of the episode was jarring. Reply

i noticed that too Reply

I never took notice before but tonight's ep was really annoying. Reply

This forced pregnancy storyline is really pissing me off. Reply

