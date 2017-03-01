Jay Z will be a producer for the 'In the Heights movie

He needs to dump trump donors John Middleton and Casey Affleck as producers on Emmett Till's story



Or take their money but deny them credit? Idk but I don't think Mamie Till would be pleased to have them associated with her sons story.







Casey Affleck is involved with the Emmett Till film. Who is responsible for this?





Speaking of Emmett, I hope that woman who lied about him grabbing her & making suggestive comments dies painfully. Reply

He and John Middleton's production company is helping produce and yes I know I'm on the affleck shit too much but does it ever end? He's managed to be problematic af six ways to Sunday and John Middleton is Donald trumps biggest donor or one of them



To answer your question HBO, Jay Z and Will Smith are responsible as far as I know.

I'm tempted to start a petition tbh



"too much"---- naw sis. it just feels that way bc so many ppl dont gaf and you have to compensate for their aint shitness Reply

I am appalled. Let me know when you get that petition together, I'll sign it. They need to stay the hell away. I'm suprised his living blood haven't put a stop to this. Reply

I think I'm the one who outed Afflecks connection to a Trump donation because I put it on blast and tagged a lot of media and I feel like if I make a petition im pushing it.



I'm a nobody but I know Middleton has seen and liked tweets where I said as a dem I wouldn't give him money and idk, I feel a bit threatened what if I seriously piss them off? I just get this way because anytime I do something and the topic gets heated I get a lot of MRAs and Floriana Lima stans saying I suck, Fuck off, he should sue my ass, etc. Reply

MRAs are insane. I would suggest sliding into some dms, sharing your idea of a petition in safe spaces like ONTD. I'm sure many people here would be open to spreading the word. That way you won't feel as threatened since the target won't be on just you? I don't think he has legal grounds to sue you. He is a Trump donor, that's a fact. Reply

I don't think he does either but when people are like FUCK YOU on Twitter you start to feel fucked :( and I try to keep an open DM so people in transracial adoption or sex assault victims can PM me but at this point I'll publicize any affleck related PMs. I don't even get many, I'm not sure how people with "real" Twitter followings handle the attention.

Reply

People are vicious on Twitter. It can be too much especially when you are dealing with vile Trump supporters. Sounds like despite the vitriol you are doing amazing work. Don't let them get to you, they have nothing good to live for. Reply

Thank you! Ontd is really one of the few places where I don't feel like we're crazy when we call someone out and keep at it Reply

In a world filled with such evil, we need some reassurance of our sanity. Reply

Tbqh affleck was just one too many white guys fuckery going unnoticed, it's not even about him personally if that makes sense. Like, it is because he is shitty but it could easily be anyone else and that's what his fans don't get. I didn't say hey I dislike Casey affleck lemme manufacture a reason why now and trash him. His story alarmed me and I looked into it and it's legit one awful thing after another so I decided as long as the problematic shit keeps showing up I'll keep talking about it to see if society even gives a fuck



Edited at 2017-03-02 05:49 am (UTC)

on that point, i thought it was kind of a well known fact that she had lied? there's obviously no way a young black boy in the south would have EVER done such a thing.



idk i was surprised by the reaction of people who found it a revelation or something. Reply

I never believed her but for her to reveal that and for the writer to feel like she deserves sympathy and mercy because she is old? Die slow.



Edited at 2017-03-02 04:53 am (UTC)

Right!?? The entire story never made sense Reply

i know for me the surprise was related to 1) the fact that she was still alive and 2) that she actually admitted to lying.



there was also the thought that since emmett wasn't a resident of the south, he may not have understood the severity of the consequences of interacting with a white woman. but even with that in mind, i never believed their story. Reply

wowwwwwwwwwww, trash on trash on trash Reply

I like everyone involved except Weinstein. I don't trust that bitch. Reply

He knows how to lobby and promote though. so it really does give this a shot with critics. Reply

John M. Chu's filmography doesn't particularly give cause for optimism, but maybe this material will give him the chance to rise above C-tier studio hack projects? Reply

yeah i'm surprised this couldn't attract a better director. Reply

Jay is coming for his Oscar. Reply

get that oscar jay! Reply

I wish they had hired a Latino director for this. I just want this project overflowing with Latinos.



I can't wait to hear about the casting. I'm kind of worried about the leads because I can't think about any big names with voices that fit the female characters. Ideally, I'd like more unknown actors, but that might not fly :/ Also, please give me Andrea Burns as Daniela again, pls. What young Latinas are out there who sing and act? Sofia Carson? Reply

Diane Guerrero! Reply

Diane is my ideal Vanessa, but she's too old for Nina. Mandy was good for the stage, but Nina is supposed to be 18-20, so it has to be someone younger. But the only Latinas I can think of who could pass for that age would be people like Sofia or Victoria Justice and idk... I'd also want a non-light skinned Nina, so honestly, I think a new face would be the best route. Reply

Christina Aguilera! Demi Lovato! Selena Gomez can whisper her way through it! Christina Milian! Reply

Now that Gaga is doing a musical, Beyoncé suddenly wants to be involved in one. oh



Gaga, ha impacT



Get that EGOT, Lin! Reply

