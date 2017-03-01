Jay Z will be a producer for the 'In the Heights movie
Jay Z will be among producers of @Lin_Manuel's In the Heights film https://t.co/dLGAlRkVcM pic.twitter.com/fZBaFhcFfa— Playbill (@playbill) February 27, 2017
Harvey Weinstein announced the news at a pre-Oscars party attended by Bey and Jay where In the Heights numbers were performed
Jon M. Chu is still set to direct
i need this movie N O W
Or take their money but deny them credit? Idk but I don't think Mamie Till would be pleased to have them associated with her sons story.
Speaking of Emmett, I hope that woman who lied about him grabbing her & making suggestive comments dies painfully.
To answer your question HBO, Jay Z and Will Smith are responsible as far as I know.
I'm tempted to start a petition tbh
I'm a nobody but I know Middleton has seen and liked tweets where I said as a dem I wouldn't give him money and idk, I feel a bit threatened what if I seriously piss them off? I just get this way because anytime I do something and the topic gets heated I get a lot of MRAs and Floriana Lima stans saying I suck, Fuck off, he should sue my ass, etc.
idk i was surprised by the reaction of people who found it a revelation or something.
there was also the thought that since emmett wasn't a resident of the south, he may not have understood the severity of the consequences of interacting with a white woman. but even with that in mind, i never believed their story.
I can't wait to hear about the casting. I'm kind of worried about the leads because I can't think about any big names with voices that fit the female characters. Ideally, I'd like more unknown actors, but that might not fly :/ Also, please give me Andrea Burns as Daniela again, pls. What young Latinas are out there who sing and act? Sofia Carson?
Gaga, ha impacT
Whoever plays benny and nina better slay sunrise