also, i feel bad for clarke and the position she is in. i still agree with her on keeping the radiation issue a secret. im not sure how i feel about jaha being the one to stick up for her and put everyone in their place about it though.
anyone else have a slight panic attack when [Spoiler (click to open)] octavia was stabbed and fell off the cliff? i love her, but i would have been sort of ok with her dying like that bc there's no way she would have survived that fall. also, i'm def thinking the leaked script is 100% true. clarke doesnt feel like she deserves to be on the ship so she'll be the one to save them all in the end.
Enough. They need to leave her alone!
Kill Clark's mom idc.
also i really loved this episode and the last tbh, less war and more problem solving