i'm so sad for zach mcgowan that he went from the prestige of black sails to slow mo power ranger jumps on the cw Reply

My students were talking about The 100 and one of them said 'Bellamy and Clarke would be so cute, I wish Clarke wasn't fat though' and I literally had no reaction. The more I think about it the more I realize I don't really know how to talk to teenagers. Reply

What? How is Eliza fat? Reply

That is beyond depressing. She has a different body type than some, but she is by no means fat. I love that she's the leading lady. Reply

what the fuck Reply

she weirdly gets a lot of shit for her weight? and then she posted a body positivity thing on insta, eliza, and someone was like AS IF YOU EVER GET ANY CRITICISM FOR HOW YOU LOOK and she was like um yeah, i do a lot. i've seen people call her fat too like WTF Reply

ETA OMG MY spoiler tag didnt work sorry!



also, i feel bad for clarke and the position she is in. i still agree with her on keeping the radiation issue a secret. im not sure how i feel about jaha being the one to stick up for her and put everyone in their place about it though.



Edited at 2017-03-02 03:40 am (UTC) Reply

Yes. There's no way she should have survived and last week I had a flashback to Lord of The Rings with the falling off a cliff and the horse finding her. Reply

that's exactly, exactly what that scene was, you're not alone Reply

anyone else have a slight panic attack when [ Spoiler (click to open) ] octavia was stabbed and fell off the cliff? i love her, but i would have been sort of ok with her dying like that bc there's no way she would have survived that fall. also, i'm def thinking the leaked script is 100% true. clarke doesnt feel like she deserves to be on the ship so she'll be the one to save them all in the end.



let me try this again....anyone else have a slight panic attack when Reply

i can't imagine they would kill off a main character so early on in the season so i'm glad she survived but i had to suspend my belief of reality for that one lol. first stabbed, then a cliff, then she stopped breathing, THEN she went through a fire w/severe smoke inhalation lol Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] And now she's dying?

Enough. They need to leave her alone!



Kill Clark's mom idc.



Edited at 2017-03-02 05:28 am (UTC) OMG. Is Raven gonna be the one sent up to make nightblood?Enough. They need to leave her alone!Kill Clark's mom idc. Reply

looks like it. they are def. setting it up so that raven solves the problem and then dies. but at least she dies a hero hopefully :( Reply

oh man i love raven soooo much i'm so sad she's bye bye :((( raven and octavia were everything in this episode.

also i really loved this episode and the last tbh, less war and more problem solving Reply

ugh I am so tired of people not listening to reason on this show Reply

also i can't believe they burned arkardia!!! Reply

