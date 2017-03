This guy and his manpain annoy me Reply

someday i'm gonna finally finish the first season of this show. does alfred ever stop talking about needing meat? Reply

I just wished this show had like 2% more women. I'm not even asking for much Reply

I've ne we watched this but I love the song in the promo Reply

Loved the first season of this show, but I'm 100% nhf Uhtred's love interests being fridged for the sake of manly angst, just so he can turn around two seconds later and find another hot chick to bone. Also, Brida better be back this season, and she better not die dammit. Reply

I was only half paying attention and I thought this said The 10th Kingdom season 2 and I was like whaaaaaaaaaaat. Reply

Only here for David Dawson. That said, I should probably finish S1. Reply

This show is a mess I can't remember anything from except it being entertaining. Reply

