Gift of God, Rachel Dolezal, has changed her name

ONTD, do you think transracialism is a thing?



I was reading a blog called Afroféminas today where they wanted to debate this.

Instead of "girl", please answer something. I'm from Argentina and these topics aren't common here and I want to learn.

i mean noone talks about transracialism here in canada either lmao but i know rachel doolittle isn't black Reply

there's nothing to answer, it isn't a thing. it's a co-opted term, "transracial" is supposed to be used for adoptees whose parents are not of the culture the adoptee is. Reply

it's not real. there's no debate to be had. Reply

SIIIS you're from Argentina! Holiiiii :D Reply

I'm from Argentina



Esto lo explica todo. Reply

I want to say that the first time I ever heard the word "TransNegro" was in the movie Domino with Mo'Nique.



I think the first time I ever read it was here at ONTD.



*slight left shoulder shrug* Reply

Transracialism can't be a thing!!!!111! There are no criteria on how a race thinks or feels! If you think u are another race because of music u like or food u like or whatever else nonsense you are basing a race on fucking stereotypes Reply

And there's no criteria on how a gender thinks or feels either. I've seen the argument on how its all a social construct. Just to be clear I'm not defending this trans racial rachel invention, just saying the arguments are a puzzle and without first hand experience in transgender its like describing color to me when I can only see black and white. Reply

one easy way to differentiate the two is that trans people appear all over the world in all different cultures and throughout history while "transracial" people definitely don't Reply

exactly Reply

Being "transracial" is not a real thing and being transgender is definitely real but that's not the argument against "transracialism". There aren't any criteria for how a gender thinks or feels either. Reply

Fuck off,white devil. Reply

Hahahaha literally the first thing I said when I read the title of this post. Reply

but does anyone have a stream to get out???



I really want to watch it but need to save money. Reply

It hasn't leaked yet, not even a crappy cam version. It may be a while before something like it leaks since it's early in its release. Reply

damn...okay



thanks Reply

Honestly, its worth seeing in the theatre if you can swing it like in a matinee or something. Reply

Download the Atom app, you get your first movie free. Reply

do u have a venmo or a paypal cause i will send u a lil cash cause you should see that shit in the theater! Reply

go on a tuesday night when it's cheaper Reply

i had the best theatre experience ever seeing get out. it was packed on a tuesday and my audience was clapping and cheering. Reply

she's such an eye-roll worthy human being.



like ... if you're a white person and you grew up in a black neighbourhood, with all black friends, surrounded by black people, listening to the same types of music, watching the same sorts of tv and movies, etc, etc, etc, i get that you might feel especially connected to black people. but THAT DOESN'T MAKE YOU BLACK. you are still missing the #1 aspect of the black experience --- actually BEING BLACK.



you can appreciate and connect with black communities without claiming that you actually are black.



step off. Reply

Thx for whitesplaining!



Also what a mess of a comment as usual lmao Reply

wait, why? isn't the general concensous that this woman sucks? that's what i'm saying -- she sucks. she claims that since she grew up around black people that she therefore "is" black, isn't that generally considered to be wrong?



also how is it whitesplaining if i'm talking to/about another white person?



Edited at 2017-03-02 02:59 am (UTC)

.....did you even read the comment, or.... Reply

Is this a reply to the correct comment? Reply

lmao ummm Reply

Exactly I also think growing up in black community you would see just how black people are treated differently and would know damn well why its such a big deal. Reply

i wish she'd fuck all the way off. Reply

God stay away from my people bitch lol Reply

Diallo? no. no no no. Reply

She's still trying it huh. Reply

"Gift from God"



JFC Reply

Her hairline... Reply

giving me tom hiddleston teas Reply

Kiiii Reply

