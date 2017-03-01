Gift of God, Rachel Dolezal, has changed her name
-Everyone's favorite black queen has changed her name to... Nkechi Diallo.
-According to PerezHilton, blogger extraordinaire, Nkechi is a short form of Nkechinyere. This is a Nigerian name that means "gift of god" or "what god is given".
-Spin.com says that this happened last October, as reported by the DailyMail.
ONTD, do you think transracialism is a thing? I've read two articles about it just today and I don't know what to think. TYFYA!
Disclaimer: before leaving your sarcastic comment, I really asked this question seriously. Where I'm from, these topics aren't common so I appreciate in advance your answers/comments, okay?
Disclaimer 2: this post will be a mess anyway so comment what you want lol, but be respectful to each other! :)
like ... if you're a white person and you grew up in a black neighbourhood, with all black friends, surrounded by black people, listening to the same types of music, watching the same sorts of tv and movies, etc, etc, etc, i get that you might feel especially connected to black people. but THAT DOESN'T MAKE YOU BLACK. you are still missing the #1 aspect of the black experience --- actually BEING BLACK.
you can appreciate and connect with black communities without claiming that you actually are black.
