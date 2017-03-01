usedshoes;

Brad Pitt Reaches Out to Jennifer Aniston Amid Divorce From Angelina Jolie



- Brad hunted down Jennifer's phone number through multiple contacts so he can wish her happy birthday.
- They've been texting since and Brad confided in her about how he's having a hard time after the divorce.
- Brad and Jen have been reminiscing about the past.
- Justin Theroux isn't bothered by it and knows that Jen is doing it to be nice.

ONTD, would you be okay with your significant other texting their ex?
