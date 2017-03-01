Brad Pitt Reaches Out to Jennifer Aniston Amid Divorce From Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt has “been texting” with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston: https://t.co/VxCELiHihQ pic.twitter.com/kMeDjCLFL1— Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 2, 2017
- Brad hunted down Jennifer's phone number through multiple contacts so he can wish her happy birthday.
- They've been texting since and Brad confided in her about how he's having a hard time after the divorce.
- Brad and Jen have been reminiscing about the past.
- Justin Theroux isn't bothered by it and knows that Jen is doing it to be nice.
ONTD, would you be okay with your significant other texting their ex?
Omg, same!
I mean, I could understand reaching out to just about anyone during a hard time, but the fact that you pretty blatantly got with Jolie while you were with Aniston... What kind of sympathy do you expect from her? lol
Lmao! This description is so true.
LMAO