Brad Pitt Reaches Out to Jennifer Aniston Amid Divorce From Angelina Jolie

I can never remember if US is relaible

It's not the most or the least reliable imo

It begins

this movie is a tragedy but MY GOD if Angelina didn't fucking nail Maleficent <3

LoL, the beginning of this movie was so fucked up. I know that something ~bad had to happen to make her into the "villain" but they really went for the jugular.

It truly was. I only saw it for Angie though and I was glad she didn't disappoint.

mte

I mean, Aniston has Theroux so she's clearly winning in life.

He's white and ugly to me tbh

Get into his deep V/body-ody-ody in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, see if your opinion changes then let me know how you feel.

so is brad pitt...?

check yoself



Reply

For real and Im still seething lmao. Get dat bombass dick!

he is suchhhh a babe unf

She upgraded from Brad for sure. I find Justin so attractive in The Leftovers.

He's very ehhhh. I always imagine him as his character in Parks & Rec tbh

Well if I was Jens new husband I'd make her read me the texts, not for jealousy or control reasons but I want the gossip

they probably read them together while drinking wine and cackling

This is what I'd like to imagine.



I mean, I could understand reaching out to just about anyone during a hard time, but the fact that you pretty blatantly got with Jolie while you were with Aniston... What kind of sympathy do you expect from her? lol Reply

You know they are. Right between her reading new commercial scripts for Aveno & moisture-rich eye drops and his aloof styling of his haircape with lightweight Vidal Sassoon styling products after his late evening jog.

Jen is living her best life, I 100% believe this. #Goals

lol I can picture this.

Sounds accurate lol.

lol Jen has everything, she isn't in danger of getting back with this chump

Edited at 2017-03-02 02:23 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-02 02:23 am (UTC) Reply

brad pitt's life is literally the plot of she's the one, spread out over a decade

Lmao! This description is so true.

lol

LMAO

Tabloids will never let this shit go.

Lol uh huh

Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm

Even after he called her boring or whatever? Eaux.

LoL, I forgot about that! Poor, poor Brad had to find solace in getting high every day to cope.

suuuure

