Arrow 5x16 "Checkmate" promo

save for the diggle/felicity and felicity going all in with helix this episode was a fucking disaster Reply

Diggle and felicity are all I care for. And they can't even treat them right. Just give me my felicity/diggle spin off and my earth2 iris and deadshot spin off. Hell I'll take a damn Web series at this point on the cw seed. Reply

Why is he fighting for Susan harder than he ever fought for Felicity/Laurel? She was investigating him... boy has lost his damn mind. Reply

He fought harder for everyone then he ever fought for Laurel.



Can we just get laurel back already? Can we fire MG and WM and just bring Laurel the fuck back. Reply

Felicity getting a storyline meant we had to watch her be actual evil and still root for her?



I mean are all women on this series now evil bitches or something? Reply

Are they going to write out Thea? Reply

she'll be back Reply

It's funny, I was thinking earlier how MG was all "Laurel had no more storylines left" yet they are trying really hard to give Thea anything. I think Willa is over it. Reply

I think Willa is over it.



same. I think she'd be great on Legends. Reply

A lot of their characters would be good on LoT lol. But yeah, Thea would be sooo excited to time travel, it would be cute. Reply

I'm watching it rn and Mr. Terrific and Mad Dog have a nice chemistry. I like them. Reply

Mad cuz Stehen is hot sometimes but... y'know Reply

Hope ha night got better Reply

omg I didn't realise that Stehen 'Lesser' Amell had personally helped create Oliver Queen and the Green Arrow?!



#fakenews Reply

god why am i still watching this



i don't care about the storyline or really any of the characters anymore Reply

