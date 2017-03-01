[FS] magnify

Arrow 5x16 "Checkmate" promo



OLIVER SEEKS THE TRUTH — Oliver (Stephen Amell) gets closer to the truth about Prometheus. Meanwhile, Helix refuses to continue helping Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) until she does a favor for them. Ken Shane directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Sarah Tarkoff (#516). Original airdate 3/15/2017.

source / source
Tagged: , ,