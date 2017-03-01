Arrow 5x16 "Checkmate" promo
OLIVER SEEKS THE TRUTH — Oliver (Stephen Amell) gets closer to the truth about Prometheus. Meanwhile, Helix refuses to continue helping Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) until she does a favor for them. Ken Shane directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Sarah Tarkoff (#516). Original airdate 3/15/2017.
source / source
Can we just get laurel back already? Can we fire MG and WM and just bring Laurel the fuck back.
I mean are all women on this series now evil bitches or something?
same. I think she'd be great on Legends.
#fakenews
i don't care about the storyline or really any of the characters anymore
Nice to see they actually remembered diggle and felicity have a relationship. Now to wait for the next 84 years until it's remembered again.
Thea don't leave!! But I do hope she goes on her own vacation after everything. Maybe find Roy and travel.
Adrian being prometheus isn't surprising just boring. But all I can think is "well he is Voight's son after all"
Felicity and helix! It's going to bite her in the ass. But hopefully we get to see more of what they're up to.