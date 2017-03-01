Chel

Celebrities attend Carnival 2017



Maria Borges



Alfred Enoch



Candice Swanepoel (click the arrow to the right for more pics)


Ronaldinho



Usain Bolt & Friends



Monifa Jansen


Urban model Bernice Burgos


Director X, Machel Montano, YouTuber Lilly Singh & YG


Rapper YG & Shyne


Solange



Mark Zuckerberg:


Did you miss out on the Winter Carnival Season like me ONTD? 😞😞😞😞😞😞😞
