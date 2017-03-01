Celebrities attend Carnival 2017
Maria Borges
Alfred Enoch
while Viola Davis is picking up hardware #HTGAWM castmate Alfred Enoch is in Rio for Carnival this week and uh pic.twitter.com/Mpe45ZPyq5— MAX IM A KOOPA (@meakoopa) February 28, 2017
Candice Swanepoel (click the arrow to the right for more pics)
Ronaldinho
Ronaldinho was back home for Rio De Janeiro Carnival over the weekend. Looks absolutely high as a kite, the party animal. pic.twitter.com/boVy2E6BBM— Ball Street (@BallStreet) February 28, 2017
Usain Bolt & Friends
Monifa Jansen
Urban model Bernice Burgos
Director X, Machel Montano, YouTuber Lilly Singh & YG
Rapper YG & Shyne
Solange
Mark Zuckerberg:
