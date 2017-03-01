Chance the Rapper Interview with Katie Couric
On his 1 year old daughter:
"It's the best thing that's ever happened to me, and it made me more grateful," he says. He adds: "I'm more respectful, specifically in my time. I can't spend too long writing a verse for somebody or even a verse for myself. I think every line is more meaningful now and more impactful and written faster."
On how his 3 hat came about:
"I have a band called Social Experiment, and our short form of it is spelled SoX. So, I went to the [Chicago] White Sox and said, 'Yo. I want to do a deal with you guys where I'll wear this hat and I become the official spokesman of the White Sox.' They said no. So then, I came back the next year and they were like, 'No, but you can do some commercials for us.' I wore a Sox hat everywhere. When I was making my cover for Coloring Book, I had a Sox hat on, and I was like, 'Man, these Sox dudes never finished that deal for me.' [I] take off the Sox hat and then I was like, 'Oh. This is my third project.' I had them put a 3 on it. Then, I had them alter the 3 a little bit."
On violence in Chicago:
“What’s happening is bogus" “As individual acts, it’s, you know, it’s terrifying and also sad. The respect for life is little [to] none in the city because we don’t really feel like people care about us. There’s a lot of things that I wasn’t exposed to or didn’t understand or know about until I went downtown. It’s literally like a different city over there.”
