

we get it, you can sing Reply

Thread

Link

ew what an evil homewrecker who can't sing and stole that man and ruined that poor child's life Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh. I thought you had died. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So pretty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Alicia Keys: gorlplz whisperer



But seriously, I feel like I haven't seen you comment in forever :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was bad and Jimmy is so obnoxiously extra, as per usual. Does anyone besides JT actually listen to his impressions or do they just skip to the guest like me? Reply

Thread

Link

omg who approved this Reply

Thread

Link

Oof, that Gwen was particularly bad... Reply

Thread

Link

I maintain that she blew her voice out years ago and has been mediocre ever since. Reply

Thread

Link

I think her Adele was cute. Reply

Thread

Link

Isn't the point of these impressions is to play to the guest's strengths? Reply

Thread

Link

certain guests are just a big basket of weaknesses Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, they are usually asked in the pre interview who they can do impressions of. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn i hate him Reply

Thread

Link

Yes, she was awful. Didn't sound anything like the artist. Reply

Thread

Link

i ALMOST clicked this



almost



you were close OP Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao I watched this on justjared earlier today and was like she sucks Reply

Thread

Link





Valiant effort OP, but I'm not gonna put my ears through that. Valiant effort OP, but I'm not gonna put my ears through that. Reply

Thread

Link

if i hit play how much secondhand embarrassment will i experience Reply

Thread

Link

So much! If you skip past her Gwen Stefani it's not quite as bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had to stop the video 2 seconds in @ the Gwen Stefani impression. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, she's a musician. She must know she has shit technique and her pitch is whack. Why would she put herself through this. Reply

Thread

Link

Jimmy is the absolute worst during this game. And Alicia has such a limited range, it's embarrassing to watch. Reply

Thread

Link

these were so bad. i thought this skit was only used when they knew the celeb could do a good impression. Reply

Thread

Link

these are all predetermined right?



also i don't remember her voice being so harsh... Reply

Thread

Link

Alessia Cara's music is quite boring but she nailed hers:



Reply

Thread

Link

She does a good Lorde impression. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she was amazing! I also loved Ariana's impressions Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that was awesome lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol her lorde was great, down to the hand claw thing she does haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This bit is insufferable, this host is insufferable. Reply

Thread

Link

gwen physically hurts me

also she has like 0 range

but i dont hate her for this - i couldnt do it Reply

Thread

Link

Christina did it best tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I saw this on youtube, but didn't want to watch it because i knew she'd sound awful lol poor sis Reply

Thread

Link

Ariana's Celine Dion impression is the best. Reply

Thread

Link

First time I realized that she can really sing. Reply

Thread

Link

Awa i thought her adele was good Reply

Thread

Link

"Adele" was just her normal voice but to the tune of Hello. Don't get me started on her "Gwen". Reply

Thread

Link