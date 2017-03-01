Adrian Grenier asks you to #InvestInHer
In the week leading up to International Women’s Day on March 8, Kiva is aiming to crowdfund $3 million in loans to women.
.@Kiva is helping lend $3M to women this week. Check it out, #InvestInHer: https://t.co/bPKNL8FNS9 #BeBoldForChange #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/30guoNJdRq— Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) March 1, 2017
- On Kiva, people can make $25 loans to entrepreneurs throughout the world to help them start a business, go to school, access clean energy, or invest in their community.
- This week, Kiva is asking people to #InvestInHer by making a loan to a female entrepreneur in honor of International Women’s Day.
- Normally, people lend $25, then they receive payments back from that loan and can use it to make another loan once it’s paid back. It’s a really cool way to keep helping people with only a small investment from you. For example, I have made 30 loans on this site, totaling $750, but only using $89 of my own money. I just continue to re-lend the $25 over and over.
- But this week - new users will receive $25 at no cost to them to make their first loan. So check it out! You can find better instructions at the site, but it's really simple.
Some of the women you can lend your $25 to include:
- Mansata's Group in Senegal is asking for a loan of $5,275 to help a member purchase ingredients for her pastry shop.
- Duan's Group in Vietnam is asking for a loan of $3,175 to help a member raise breeding goats to get additional income for her family.
- The Sreyneth Group in Cambodia is asking for a loan of $2,825 to help a member raise cows.
ANYWAY. I hope people take advantage of this offer! Kiva is pretty cool, and this time, it costs you nothing!
Edited at 2017-03-02 01:25 am (UTC)
i always encourage people to make sure you check out organizations you donate to on charity navigator! https://www.charitynavigator.org/in
...that is all.
The idea is that these guys would never be able to get a loan from other sources, this is still providing them with an opportunity they would never have otherwise. But does make me feel a bit uneasy anyways.