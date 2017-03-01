Nicki Minaj vs. Dr. Miami
Dr. Miami put up a photo of a signed Nicki Minaj photo on his Snapchat back in 2015. Nicki allegedly visited his clinic years ago. Nicki got word of the Snap went straight to Twitter for answers. Now in 2017, Dr. Miami, Mr. Petty, brought back up the old tweets and the viral photoshopped pictures of her ass on set to poke fun at her.
If you are not familiar with Dr. Miami, he is a plastic surgeon known for his Brazilian Butt Lifts. He has his own Snapchat where he records procedures live (with permission).
SOURCES
1
Messy. Would you trust Dr. Miami with your ass?
Honestly, this is just an excuse to talk about surgery. Best surgeons etc. Paging khalessikyle
If you are not familiar with Dr. Miami, he is a plastic surgeon known for his Brazilian Butt Lifts. He has his own Snapchat where he records procedures live (with permission).
Too bad I'm booked till 2019 @NICKIMINAJ 🤗U a prophet @khaharr pic.twitter.com/KG40w9P88c— Dr. Miami (@TheRealDrMiami) March 1, 2017
SOURCES
1
Messy. Would you trust Dr. Miami with your ass?
Honestly, this is just an excuse to talk about surgery. Best surgeons etc. Paging khalessikyle
tbf her comments were from 2015
Edited at 2017-03-02 01:37 am (UTC)
Where is the real pic at then?
Ya'll are a trip lolol