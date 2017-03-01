Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei on doing DWTS while touring: "It's going to be crazy"

I don't see how this good for her career Reply

It can only go up from here.

mte. she's only a member of a girl group. she has no "real solo career ". she's "the black girl of fifth harmony". it literally can only go up from here after that show. at least she'll be introduced to the 54 years old suburb moms. i love her but it certainly isnt a bad move for her

and they'll weekly about her and the group. get that soccer moms attention! Reply

I think that you are overestimating the DWTS core audience. Unless she has a killer personality, they won't care about this pretty black girl from some girlband who can dance and will forget about her after the finals.

The soccer moms will be all over the hot white guys, Simone and probably Nancy. Reply

You speak of these things yet have absolutely no knowledge of how this game goes. Like when you tried to tell me no one could've predicted JTs or Beyoncé's solo success. I've seen a lot of girl and boy groups in my day and I def know how this is gonna go. There are only a few exceptions to the rules.



Camila's career is safe, the up for all these girls was being in 5H. Reply

yes, no one could predict their solo success? yall think being the frontman/woman of a group is enough. it's also about having the best offer, good team, perfect timing, etc.

and again, I don't think it's a bad career move. at least she'll get some coins before the #5H3 era Reply

You don't posses the knowledge of these things that you think you do and as a result present false hope.



Normani is the Kelly/JC of the group if anything, and Kelly actually had her album and solo success before Bey, whose first solo song flopped. Camila is going to get all the best offers and already has a better team than 5H had. Reply

lmao, and you do?

idg how you can say she has a better team when she still hasn't released any solo material. of course she's in promotion mode, her music is coming soon. bitch has been working on her album for months. 5h are working with grammy awards winners for their 3rd album, being extremely involved in the writing process. yall are annoying wanting new era to start now when creating music takes more than a few weeks. the girls are just lowkey right now before the next era Reply

sis I do because I've seen how these things go since the 90s. Everyone and their mother knew JT and Beyoncé were going to succeed. It's pretty obvious Camila is a priority for her label and they're marketing her smart. This isn't some BSB or Spice Girl or TLC kinda situation. Unless you have some previous precedent to support your wrong opinion, only Camila will have any solo success and the other girls career will not really go anywhere after 5H.



And for the record, albums do take weeks to make, just look at Beyoncé's BDay album.



Edited at 2017-03-02 02:57 am (UTC)

now she'll be able to host the second hour of access hollywood live Reply

omg this is too accurate Reply

mte Reply

It gets her name out there so she can prep for her solo career Reply

It would have been amazing if KKKamilla was on too.







Wasn't Wale announced for this, or did I make that up.

So this is her trying to get her name out there before trying to go solo, right? Reply

I guess good for her getting that exposure before 5H break up. Just glad it's not karla Reply

It's officially over for her career. The other 3 probably knew she was a threat and encouraged her decision to do this to make sure she'd be a C lister. Her best bet now is a reality show or a hosting spot on E! Reply

I'm interested to see how far she'll get. Sadly I don't think far but we'll see.



tbh i don't see heather connecting very well with the audience and i think her glee fanbase is really overstated, so i see her being a totally "shocking" elimination the way sabrina bryan was in season 5.



not so sure about normani bc i know less about her than i do about heather. what personality/role does she fill in 5h? it might not matter tho bc black women don't win this show unless they have the demon child as a partner. Reply

i think heather has a pretty laid back and likable personality that will appeal to the audience, but she's also gonna have a lot of people against her for being a pro going in and yes, the glee fandom isn't really active anymore, so i definitely don't see her as a shoo in to win like some people do. not to mention she'll be held up to higher standards than the others, i'm sure, and any misstep might cost her, and she's said she's not familiar with a few of the styles they do so idk



Edited at 2017-03-02 02:52 am (UTC)

truthfully, it will be maks screwing her over in the end Reply

i keep reading he does really boring/uninspiring choreo, so probably Reply

why'd she do this? is it cuz the other girls were doing solo projects and she wasn't doing shit? omg 4harmony....

omg I loved that song and mv so much. Reply

all the black girl love and support she's getting makes me so happy ♥ Reply

ha body tho...also love all the love she's getting, bless. Reply

I'm rooting for Nick Viall to get cut as soon as possible Reply

she's so goddamn gorgeous and i can't wait for her to slay! i might even watch for the first time and give her some of my good voTes, hunTy Reply

karla really did ruin them Reply

Wow she's gorgeous Reply

i'm rooting for guitar legend charo of course. Reply

Ya can't front she looks fucking GORGE Reply

I'll be voting for HeMo and Erika Jayne every week. Reply

Ericka looks so good in your icon.❤

I turned my boyfriend into a fan of hers lol Reply

Does EJ have a fanbase outside of ONTD and ATRL? Reply

Best believe Best believe Reply

Girl is gorgeous. I actually think it's a good idea that she's going this route. Not like anyone knew who the hell she was before anyway, might as well try to make *some* connections while doing the show. Reply

kinda early to start reaching for desperate moves like this show, no?



Speaking of, I feel The Wanted should have been a thing a liiiitle longer than a minute Reply

this is not a good career move, you're basically cementing your d-list status. White soccer moms arent her core audience and wont buy the music she is probably trying to make. And before anybody mentions Zendaya, she was a teenage girl that had a hit Disney tv show. (ABC is owned by the same company) The Disney machine is huge and probably got her the Spider-man gig. Normani's team is not that powerful. Reply

i don't think it's a smart career move either but it's not like ppl go on the show and then go and flop. most of them go on the show years after peaking so with normani it's kind of a different thing since 5h are in the middle of recording a album and are kind of still relevant so i don't think it's cementing her d list status yet.



she talked about doing dwts for years. she loves the show and watches it with her grandmother so i think she did a lot for personal reasons Reply

Im talking about when the inevitable break up of 5H happens. In the long run it's not a good move. It's cute that she wanted to do it for her grandma but she's still a young girl, who i assume has aspirations for solo stardom. Everyone knows DWTS is a show for washed up stars, d-list celebs, and athletes. You go there to hang onto the last shred of relevancy that you have. Not try to launch a solo career, whoever is managing her is not smart. Maybe im wrong and she will have the biggest solo career out of anyone in the group, but i doubt it. Reply

i understand what you're saying but 5h probably aren't going to break up until after 5h3 and if they manage to get another hit, that's going to be more on people's minds and that's what they're going to associate normani with not being on dancing with the stars. the show is for losers but i don't think it's going to affect her career because there isn't that many ppl checking for her now. i mean other than 5h stans and it's the same for the rest of the group too. i think if she manages to put out good solo music or 5h puts out good music and radio plays it then her career isn't going to be too affected Reply

I'm just gonna comment on her legs cuz YOWZA. Reply

