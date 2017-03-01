Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei on doing DWTS while touring: "It's going to be crazy"
Actress/singer Zendaya (was also partnered with Val on season 16)
Actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld
Chloe x Halle (Beyoncé's proteges)
Singer Tinashe
Singer Justine Skye
Actres/singer Ryan Destiny (Fox's STAR)
Actress/singer Brittany O'Grady (Fox's STAR)
Normani Kordei talks juggling her schedule between Fifth Harmony and #DWTS on 'Good Morning America'. pic.twitter.com/bh0IpTTLZv— Pop Crave (@PopCravings) March 1, 2017
VIDEO | Normani and @iamValC Photoshoot for @DancingABC pic.twitter.com/W1QYWanY0N— Normani Updates (@NormaniUpdate) March 1, 2017
Val talks about being partnered with Normani on @accesshollywood pic.twitter.com/3eg0ZIDH9B— Normani on DWTS (@NormaniOnDWTS) March 1, 2017
can't believe I'm going to start watching this show for her hoe ass...
but this season seems very competitive! Heather, Simone and Normani are the top faves to win this season!
who are you rooting for ontd?
and they'll weekly about her and the group. get that soccer moms attention!
The soccer moms will be all over the hot white guys, Simone and probably Nancy.
Camila's career is safe, the up for all these girls was being in 5H.
and again, I don't think it's a bad career move. at least she'll get some coins before the #5H3 era
Normani is the Kelly/JC of the group if anything, and Kelly actually had her album and solo success before Bey, whose first solo song flopped. Camila is going to get all the best offers and already has a better team than 5H had.
idg how you can say she has a better team when she still hasn't released any solo material. of course she's in promotion mode, her music is coming soon. bitch has been working on her album for months. 5h are working with grammy awards winners for their 3rd album, being extremely involved in the writing process. yall are annoying wanting new era to start now when creating music takes more than a few weeks. the girls are just lowkey right now before the next era
And for the record, albums do take weeks to make, just look at Beyoncé's BDay album.
Wasn't Wale announced for this, or did I make that up.
not so sure about normani bc i know less about her than i do about heather. what personality/role does she fill in 5h? it might not matter tho bc black women don't win this show unless they have the demon child as a partner.
I turned my boyfriend into a fan of hers lol
Best believe
Speaking of, I feel The Wanted should have been a thing a liiiitle longer than a minute
she talked about doing dwts for years. she loves the show and watches it with her grandmother so i think she did a lot for personal reasons