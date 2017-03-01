Audrey Horn ::TwinPeaks::

Demi Lovato is Tired of People Using "Bipolar" Incorrectly



Demi Lovato has always been an outspoken advocate for those suffering from mental health issues. She's even the executive producer of a new documentary on individuals dealing with mental illnesses, Beyond Silence. She also recently spoke to Marie Claire about her own struggles and her activism. Here's some highlights from the interview:

  • "I get frustrated when people use the term 'bipolar' loosely. Like, they say 'Oh, I can't decide what movie to watch, I'm so bipolar.' You don't say, 'I can't decide what movie to watch, I'm so cancer.'"
  • "There's a stigma surrounding mental health issues because nobody talks about it. When you spread awareness and create conversation, that's when you realize mental health conditions aren't anything out of the norm. They're very common. They shouldn't be judged. They should be accepted."
  • "It's incredible what Kate Middleton is doing. If we had more people over here doing that, maybe there would be less stigma in the United States."
  • "Anytime you aren't creating conversation about what mental health really is, you're opening it up to a bunch of negativity. It's important to remember that the vast majority of people living with mental health conditions aren't violent. They're ten times more likely to be the victims of a violent crime."

