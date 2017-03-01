Demi Lovato is Tired of People Using "Bipolar" Incorrectly

Demi Lovato has always been an outspoken advocate for those suffering from mental health issues. She's even the executive producer of a new documentary on individuals dealing with mental illnesses, Beyond Silence. She also recently spoke to Marie Claire about her own struggles and her activism. Here's some highlights from the interview:
"I get frustrated when people use the term 'bipolar' loosely. Like, they say 'Oh, I can't decide what movie to watch, I'm so bipolar.' You don't say, 'I can't decide what movie to watch, I'm so cancer.'"
"There's a stigma surrounding mental health issues because nobody talks about it. When you spread awareness and create conversation, that's when you realize mental health conditions aren't anything out of the norm. They're very common. They shouldn't be judged. They should be accepted."
"It's incredible what Kate Middleton is doing. If we had more people over here doing that, maybe there would be less stigma in the United States."
"Anytime you aren't creating conversation about what mental health really is, you're opening it up to a bunch of negativity. It's important to remember that the vast majority of people living with mental health conditions aren't violent. They're ten times more likely to be the victims of a violent crime."
also people have just basically armchair diagnosed. call me when a professional spends time with and observes him.
It's honestly so insulting to me as a mentally ill adult TBQH
Also I checked and it's not there anymore lmao
but, idk...I've never personally met someone who at one point self diagnosised who was actually totally fine...most people do it because they know something is wrong...just for whatever reason they haven't gotten the #official diagnosis yet.
Everyone handles their shit differently.
Anyway, from shit I've read online, I guess probably depression and anxiety.
also vaginismus which could be a mental health problem, unclear. It's certainly straining my mental health
EDIT, and one doctor was convinced I had histrionic personality disorder.
I do think I have anxiety, but it's generally just if I'm going to see a doctor, the dentist, going to a job interview, meeting someone, and that sort of stuff. I just try to push through it.
i've heard doctors use the term in that way like jfc
They called on people not to “keep quiet and carry on” - but to open up to a friend or family member about the mental challenges they face.
The royal trio spoke out about the Heads Together campaign at a briefing just metres from the Virgin Money London Marathon finish line.
When people are like I was driving, oh spoon. Stfu!!!
Yeah, because that doesn't even make sense.
I get what she means but she usually comes across so stupid.