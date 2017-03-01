Demi Lovato is Tired of People Using "Bipolar" Incorrectly

I get frustrated when people talk about Trump being mentally unfit for office, because it always comes off as though people assume a mental illness automatically makes someone unfit to be president. I definitely think there's something to be said for Trump having a temperament that makes him dangerous as president, but when people without any kind of nuance just say "this guys's certifiably mentally ill so we need to impeach him" I feel like that's doing more harm than good for mentally ill people. Reply

mte! i see it a lot on here too.

hm, that's interesting. normally i see people take issue with the fact that ppl are associating his 'negative' behaviours with mental illness, and i don't necessarily see that as that infallible an argument, BUT tbh i haven't looked at it that way before. it depends on the illness, of course.

he actually has the traits of NPD, which is something that would absolutely make him unable to see situations as they are, only as they impact him, which makes him unfit to serve. In addition, there are actual criteria for what makes someone in that position unfit to serve, which he meets. maybe some are using it improperly, but it's completely possible that he qualifies under legal and mental health definitions of being unfit to serve.

I'm less bothered by people identifying symptoms of actual disorders that can negatively affect someone's ability to lead a country (but I do have mixed feelings about diagnosing from afar), my problem is more with people who seem to be assuming that having a mental illness always = can't be president.

THIS. i see a lot of 'he must be getting dementia' too. no sis, he's just a psychopathic dictator thanks

tbf... I'm mentally ill and I'm DEFINITELY unfit for office

mte. some people are just evil and dangerous. like...dassit.



also people have just basically armchair diagnosed. call me when a professional spends time with and observes him. Reply

YES, SPEAK THIS.



It's honestly so insulting to me as a mentally ill adult TBQH Reply

She's not wrong. I hate this trend of declaring yourself bipolar on your twitter bio just cause you have bad days sometimes. I have a friend who used to do this. Or maybe she still does, I deleted twitter.

but did u drag her before you did?

Reply

Nope. Knew it was gonna be pointless.



Also I checked and it's not there anymore lmao Reply

man i hate people claiming they're bipolar bc sometimes they feel happy and sometimes they feel down. like... that's life bb.

I never like to assuming people are lying about these things. I know that's a big thing now ~fuck those self diagnosers~



but, idk...I've never personally met someone who at one point self diagnosised who was actually totally fine...most people do it because they know something is wrong...just for whatever reason they haven't gotten the #official diagnosis yet.



Everyone handles their shit differently. Reply

What mental health problems do you have ONTD?

I have PTSD and anxiety. It's fun times up in my brain. My stepmom is Bi-polar and worries about my health. Women with mental health issues have higher risk for heart attacks. She has heart issues and she wants me take better care of myself .I'm working on it via meditation. I need to try to do more yoga.

Can I ask what the PTSD is from?

Don't reply to that person, they're a troll. FYI.

I've had anxiety probably most of my life but learned to recognize it in college. And recently I stopped taking birth control because I realized the pill I was taking was causing pretty severe depression. I could try a different pill but honestly it was bad enough that I'd rather just stay off for a while.

I misread this as "mental health powers" and imagined that various diagnoses had awesome manifestations of super powers.

Ive been in therapy for 2 years and my therapist never told me what my problem was. I couple of sessions ago I asked her for a diagnosis and she told me that labels arent important, that I should treat the causes of what makes me feel bad and prevents me from living a full life. It's nothing super serious, I guess, because she says I don't need meds. But when I tried to quit therapy because I didn't have any money to pay for it she wouldnt let me and now I'm doing it for free (kinda, I promise to pay her when my life gets back on track), so it's serious enough to keep therapy?

Anyway, from shit I've read online, I guess probably depression and anxiety.



Anyway, from shit I've read online, I guess probably depression and anxiety. Reply

i've been diagnosed with GAD two years ago. thankfully i'm doing better but i still have a long way to get rid of this anxiety

Depression, ADHD, hoarding/addiction though that hasn't been explored as much (I'm a compulsive shopper who can't throw/give anything away and it's causing major problems. Like I'll order $100 worth of clothing I don't need and get really anxious about it and feel intensely guilty but then says later do the exact same thing), also some anxiety although I don't have panic attacks, I just get fixated on things and not be able to calm down about it - currently it centers on aging and anxiety about that. Like I'll notice the lines in my face or realize I won't have a birthday on a Friday again until I'm 30 and I get so paralyzed by the feeling like I'm running out of time and I'm wasting my youth and I can't talk myself down from it

also vaginismus which could be a mental health problem, unclear. It's certainly straining my mental health



also vaginismus which could be a mental health problem, unclear. It's certainly straining my mental health Reply

PTSD, severe GAD, Panic Disorder and I have vivid, detailed nightmares almost every night.

Previously diagnosed bipolar, now depression, anxiety, ADHD, insomnia, borderline personality disorder, and various eating disorders throughout my life. It's a wild ride.



EDIT, and one doctor was convinced I had histrionic personality disorder.



Edited at 2017-03-02 06:12 am (UTC) Reply

I was actually diagnosed with depression when I was a kid, but I haven't taken anything for it in years, but I used to be on Zoloft. I still sometimes feel kind of depressed, but it's not anything medication can fix - it's that I'm just unhappy with where my life ended up and don't know how to fix it.



I do think I have anxiety, but it's generally just if I'm going to see a doctor, the dentist, going to a job interview, meeting someone, and that sort of stuff. I just try to push through it. Reply

The worst is when men call women "bipolar" because of the dumbest shit.

ppl do the same with schizophrenic which is worse in a way because that's literally not how the illness works at all

i've heard doctors use the term in that way like jfc



i've heard doctors use the term in that way like jfc Reply

Doctors who are ignorant about MI break my heart

yes that makes me very sad. it's perhaps the worst mental health condition you can have and it's so misunderstood by the gp (and medical professionals ¬.¬ ).

Wait, did I miss something? What's Kate Middleton doing?

Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry united to stop people suffering in silence and urge everyone to talk about their mental health.



They called on people not to “keep quiet and carry on” - but to open up to a friend or family member about the mental challenges they face.



The royal trio spoke out about the Heads Together campaign at a briefing just metres from the Virgin Money London Marathon finish line. Reply

Empty words. Just like May.

She isn't wrong, people just really love throwing the mentally ill unsee the bus for the tiniest reasons :/

Honestly, Demi isn't wrong. My father has bipolar disorder, and it's very difficult to talk about my experiences bc people just don't take it seriously with how flippantly people use the term.

she's right tbh, as obnoxious as she is I appreciate her raising awareness

That's me with add/adhd.



When people are like I was driving, oh spoon. Stfu!!! Reply

The whole 'oh squirrel!' line pisses me off so I feel ya...

Don't forget the OOOH SINHY! Ugh

I was raised by and still live with a bipolar parent etc. So I call people out on that shit.

demi lovato joked that she had ptsd after leaving disney

This with OCD too, especially because it's not a normal word, it is clearly only referring to a disorder but people think they are being "cute". Congratulations you're organized, I'm pretty sure that's not the same thing.

That's one of my pet peeves tbh.

