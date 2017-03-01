The entire cast of Pan's Labyrinth put in incredible performances but Sergi López and Maribel Verdú in particular were exceptional. Bonus shout out to Doug Jones who was both the Faun and the Pale Man and spoke no Spanish at all so he had to memorize all of Ofelia's lines in addition to his own so he knew when to speak only to be dubbed over later anyway.



Edited at 2017-03-02 12:38 am (UTC)

Everything about Pan's Labyrinth is astounding. Reply

Thread



Such a beautiful film Reply

Thread



Pan's Labyrinth had me sobbing when I watched it. And ia that the entire cast was incredible, it holds up beautifully even after a decade. Reply

Thread



halle berry in catwoman for the basketball scene alone Reply

adrien brody- the pianist

javier bardem - no country for old men

sigourney weaver- alien



never has a coin toss been this scary





Edited at 2017-03-02 12:59 am (UTC)

that scene haunts me Reply

Thread



Lmao what is this list Reply

Colin Firth - A Single Man

F. Murray Abraham - Amadeus











Edited at 2017-03-02 12:43 am (UTC)

Colin, yes!!



I was watching random videos of Amadeus on youtube yesterday and it's so good! I love all the scenes at the opera, all those candles! beautiful Reply

Thread



ugh i love amadeus so much Reply

Thread



YAS @ Amadeus. I was going to add Abraham in my comment, but I exceeded the LJ word count limit lmao. Reply

Thread



I saw F Murray Abraham as Shylock in a production of The Merchant of Venice and it's sad he's so slept-on as an actor. He's really great. Reply

Thread



Amadeus has pretty much been a part of my life for as long as I remember, I used to watch it all the time. So good, and now that I'm older I can really appreciate the acting and the sets.



Cannot believe it's as old as it is. Reply

Thread



I love F. Murray Abraham in Amadeus. He also provided one of my favorite gifs of all time: Reply

Thread



Salieri <3 Reply

Thread



The Jerk is honestly one of my favorite movies. my favorite scene from the movie.



this is one of my moms favorite comedies. Reply

Thread



What's your favorite film performance?



Male







Female



Mr. Smith goes to Washington is so fucking amazing. Reply

Thread



Omg Jimmy <33 Reply

Thread



i can't wait until they cast ryan gosling in the inevitable biopic Reply

i love him so much Reply

Thread



he was so pretty <3 Reply

Thread



JUDY <33333 Reply

Thread



hearing all the things judy went through during the filming of that movie makes me sad :'( Reply

Heath Ledger - TDK

DDL - There Will Be Blood

PSH - Capote

Ellen Burstyn - Requiem for a Dream



Edited at 2017-03-02 12:41 am (UTC)

PSH became Capote. It was amazing to watch. Reply

Thread



Ellen might be my favorite ever. Reply

Thread



ellen was robbed of her oscar, i'm still mad Reply

Thread



OMG seriously, that performance is haunting. Reply

Thread



she was so devastating in Requiem. she hurt my heart. Reply

Thread



to Julia fucking Roberts, I will be pressed forever Reply

Thread



I recently watched Secrets & Lies and Brenda Blethyn's voice was so annoying. She gave a good performance, but I couldn't get past that. Reply

Oooorrright sweethearrrrt Reply

Thread



heath ledger in tdk Reply

I hated The Jerk. Stupid movie. And Steve Martin was stupid and obnoxious in it. Reply

leo in the basketball diaries



he was so good in this movie. Reply

Thread



I feel bad about it, but I think Casey Affleck was incredible in Manchester by the Sea. I watch clips from it and instantly tear up. He's so hollow and it's such a subtle performance, but it hurts so much to watch it.



My personal favorites are Nicole Kidman in Moulin Rouge! and Kate Winslet in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. They both should have won for these performances.



Also, this is so random, but I love Cate Blanchett and Brad Pitt in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Those are two performances that have stayed with me through the years. Reply

Thread



I actually like that movie a lot oop. Reply

I love that movie. Idgaf if it's too long. Reply

I liked it too! It was very sentimental and whimsical at points. Reply

The end of Benjamin Button made me cry the most I have ever cried in my LIFE Reply

Thread



Yeah, Casey is a POS but he was amazing in that movie Reply

Thread



mte on everything you said Reply

Thread



Kate Winslet in ESotSM was incredible. Reply

Thread



Casey was amazing. I've watched the scene with him & Michelle Williams and him at the police station 2394823948392 times. I'm actually mesmerized by his performance. In a vacuum I think his performance is one of the best I've seen, period. Reply

Thread



Did they really just say Casey Affleck is one of the best performances ON FILM? I can't.



Naomi Watts in Mulholland Drive

Setsuko Hara in Tokyo Story

Barbara Stanwyck in Double Indemnity

i have been meaning to watch mulholland drive .. i think i shall tonight! Reply

Thread



omg you are in for a treat! i watched it for the first time a few months ago. Reply

Thread



What's your favorite film performance?



