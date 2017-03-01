Top 10 Performances on Film
10. Steve Martin in The Jerk
8. Denzel Washington & Viola Davis in Fences
6. Brenda Blethyn in Secrets and Lies
4. Robert DeNiro in Raging Bull
2. Laurence Olivier in Richard III
What's your favorite film performance? 🎬
javier bardem - no country for old men
sigourney weaver- alien
never has a coin toss been this scary
F. Murray Abraham - Amadeus
I was watching random videos of Amadeus on youtube yesterday and it's so good! I love all the scenes at the opera, all those candles! beautiful
Cannot believe it's as old as it is.
Male
Female
DDL - There Will Be Blood
PSH - Capote
Ellen Burstyn - Requiem for a Dream
My personal favorites are Nicole Kidman in Moulin Rouge! and Kate Winslet in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. They both should have won for these performances.
Naomi Watts in Mulholland Drive
Setsuko Hara in Tokyo Story
Barbara Stanwyck in Double Indemnity