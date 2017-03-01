Were Asians Underrepresented at the Oscars?
Were Asian actors underrepresented at this year's #Oscars? https://t.co/JoY6WZziv3— Forbes Asia (@ForbesAsia) March 1, 2017
- No East Asians have ever been nominated for a Best Actor/Actress Academy award
- Only 16 Oscars have gone to Asian Actors; 4 of those nominations went to Ben Kingsley (He has 1 Oscar)
- Wishes to make a Top 10 List, but there weren't enough Asian actors in attendance this year for that to happen
Which of these 5 men is your favorite, ONTD?
I wish John Cho would get more romantic leading roles, he's a perfect leading man, so much charisma.
Also wish there was more behind the scenes talent. I love Ang Lee to death, but he's not the only Asian director out there.
also, i was hoping mira nair would have seen a directing nom for queen of katwe.
But we all know why Hollywood wouldn't let him.
Ughhhhhh
it was entertaining and all but....
at the Oscars?
Yes. Always. Hollywood is shit.
I completely forgot until now that he was at the Oscars for Slumdog Millionaire. That feels like such a long time ago.
edit: does anyone happen to know if it's designer and who?? The only designer I know is Sabyasachi lmao 🙈
Ben Kingsley has 4 Oscars?
on a side note, it blew my mind when i learned ben kingsley is indian. his real name krishna!
Where is Lucy's Oscar nom? If Cameron Diaz can have 4 Golden Globe noms...
I'm still bitter lol
