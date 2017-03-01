Were Asians Underrepresented at the Oscars?

I mean obvious answer is obvious, yeah they are.



I wish John Cho would get more romantic leading roles, he's a perfect leading man, so much charisma.



Also wish there was more behind the scenes talent. I love Ang Lee to death, but he's not the only Asian director out there.

I love John Cho. I would love to see him as a romantic lead!

I'm still not over Selfie getting canceled. I need him to be in a rom com ASAP.

Excuse you it was not cancelled, it is merely in a hiatus that will soon end, we just have to keep hanging on...

yes! I totally slept on Selfie but finally gave it a shot a few months ago and blew through it all at once. I was so sad that it was over so fast. Karen Gillan was fantastic too.

I need this before John finally starts to age ugh :(

John Cho could usher in a whole new era of cute yet sexy romcoms.

Hiroyuki Sanada needs to star in something good.

No, he's never been that cute and he's starting to look a little tired. He needs to step aside so daddy af Ki Hong Lee can rise and do a nude scene.



Edited at 2017-03-02 12:32 am (UTC)

John Cho's voice is pure sex.

yes John Cho is amazing, he was great in Selfie. It shouldn't have been cancelled T_T

I love him. I just rewatched the episode of 30 Rock he guest starred in.







Edited at 2017-03-02 01:40 am (UTC)

i love john cho



also, i was hoping mira nair would have seen a directing nom for queen of katwe.

There is no reason why John Cho, after Harold and Kumar, shouldn't have had the kind of career Bradley Cooper did after The Wedding Crashers or w/e. None.



But we all know why Hollywood wouldn't let him.

We're always underrepresented

When you learn Jennifer Lawrence has won/nominated for more Oscars than any Asian actress in history. Combined. pic.twitter.com/maTqgEC35N — Nerdy Asians (@NerdyAsians) September 9, 2016

When Suicide Squad has more Oscars than Lion

Don't remind me.

sweet jesus.

my rage

Ughhhhhh

suicide squad has oscars???



it was entertaining and all but....

Obligatory - but an 'Asian' actress won this past Sunday!

mte. This erasure!

yup :(

Were Asians Underrepresented at the Oscars ?

Yes. Always. Hollywood is shit.





Edited at 2017-03-02 12:26 am (UTC)

<3 (I don't have any words to say tbh, just <3 )

He's so hot and then he opens his mouth and you see his teeth.

So cute. <3



I completely forgot until now that he was at the Oscars for Slumdog Millionaire. That feels like such a long time ago.

awwwwww Dev

His mom's sari is so pretty





edit: does anyone happen to know if it's designer and who?? The only designer I know is Sabyasachi lmao 🙈



Edited at 2017-03-02 02:27 am (UTC)

His mom looks so proud <3Bless.

he's so hot. i want him in a rom-com.

His hair is so fly <3

ugh he's so cute

So many Asian ppl at the oscars tonight so exciting pic.twitter.com/5A4nh2Zou4 — Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) February 27, 2017





Ben Kingsley has 4 Oscars? Ben Kingsley has 4 Oscars?

No, he only has one, lol. He has 4 nominations though

Oh oops, the source wasn't clear about that. Let me fix it!

He has 4 noms (2 for lead and 2 for supporting). Only one win for lead.

Hopefully we will see REAL Asians at the Oscars next year.

Parent

But wait, Matt Damon's character is supposed to be a "westerner" in the Great Wall. His character is not Asian or did I miss something?

Parent

I mean, I'm already frustrated with the lack of representation alone, and the past two years' douchy jokes aimed at Asians (Chris Rock's messy skit with Asian babies and Jimmy Kimmel's that's not a name! "joke") just add fuel to my anger.

yes, of course. as always.



on a side note, it blew my mind when i learned ben kingsley is indian. his real name krishna!

Half. That's how he gets away with playing white dudes, indian dudes, and vaguely ethnic who knows dudes.

yeah

Is that even a question?

No East Asians have ever been nominated for a Best Actor/Actress Academy award







Where is Lucy's Oscar nom? If Cameron Diaz can have 4 Golden Globe noms...

Where is Lucy's Oscar nom? If Cameron Diaz can have 4 Golden Globe noms...

What has Lucy Liu ever been in to garner even the slightest Oscar consideration. The GG are completely different.

Kill Bill Vol.1? Ugh I know... just let me stan a bit!

If she wants a Golden Globe she gonna have to up her payola budget for the foreign press.

Parent

Oscar nom for what, though?

Parent

Wtf did Cameron get nominated for?

Parent

Is the sky blue?

should've nominated the handmaiden, south korea!



I'm still bitter lol

when a movie like suicide squad has more oscars than south korea does....

i'm frustrated because it's annoying enough that the handmaiden wasn't nominated, and then you have a bunch of people crying conspiracy about it claiming it's because park chan wook is on the government blacklist, but it doesn't even make sense because the film they nominated instead of handmaiden, age of shadows is directed by kim ji woon and stars song kang ho who are both definitely a lot higher on the blacklist than park. so it wasn't even government at play here, it was just the korean film committee being fucking dumbasses who though a korean nationalist film would do better than a lesbian thriller directed by one of the most famous directors in the world. Reply

Parent

I'm so bitter. I can't believe they didn't pick that one to rep bc I feel like it totally could've won???? or at least stood a really good chance. idk how South Korea's done in oscars history in the category but I remember soooo much hype + praise for The Handmaiden. Reply

Parent

not only has south korea never won, but they've never even been nominated. Reply

Parent

nothing would've won over The Salesman this year. thanks Trump Reply

Parent

I don't think it would have won even if nominated. Majority of the people vote The Salesman. Ade got shafted in the process. Reply

Parent

