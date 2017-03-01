Were Asians Underrepresented at the Oscars?




- No East Asians have ever been nominated for a Best Actor/Actress Academy award
- Only 16 Oscars have gone to Asian Actors; 4 of those nominations went to Ben Kingsley (He has 1 Oscar)
- Wishes to make a Top 10 List, but there weren't enough Asian actors in attendance this year for that to happen

Which of these 5 men is your favorite, ONTD?

source
Tagged: , , , , , ,