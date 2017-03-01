

Working on my birthday 🎉 pic.twitter.com/tLidlUrcyn — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) March 2, 2017





also todays batman and superman 😵 zack just posted a much better version op:also todays batman and superman 😵 Reply

Thread

Link

Today's Batman was amazing. Love Selina helping out too.



And I'm really looking forward to this Superman/Action Comics story! Are we gonna get Tim back when all is said and done?!?!!!



Today's Green Arrow was good too. I'm def going to be enjoying this little 2-parter. It's good to see Roy and Ollie together again (even if it meant Dinah wasn't around this issue).



BUT ALSO CAN WE TALK ABOUT TODAY'S NIGHTWING????? Damian and Dick's dynamic is my favorite. Also, I am actually very into Shawn/Dick. Even though we've only had a few issues with them together, I like their dynamic. But I am VERY scared that she's been fridged. Especially now that we know she's (probs) pregnant. It feels like we're being set up for Deathwing to kill her and for Nightwing to go all dark because "raaawr my girlfriend and unborn child are deaaaad." I hope I'm wrong though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I laughed at the shadow of the guy recording. Reply

Thread

Link

it reminded me of like mystery science theater LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

~under da the sea~ Reply

Thread

Link

Da what? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope he gets naked in Aquaman, thats really all I have to add.



Oh and Mera better be written well. Reply

Thread

Link

yes to both! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hoping that's before some color correction / whatever filters they slap on it. It's looking slightly more colorful than the DCEU movies that are out right now, so that's good Reply

Thread

Link

I really can't imagine that the underwarter scenes won't 99% be a mess, like...I don't even believe they'll spend that much time underwater...I'm predicting that'll be like MAYBE 10% of the movie.



This could be cool though...I always hope for best with sfx. This could be a huge stepping stone. Reply

Thread

Link

this looks so corny lmao Reply

Thread

Link

I meannn...he's a merman... i dunno how you could make it NOT corny. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Actually pretty stoked for this. Hopefully it'll be less of a mess than all their other properties. Reply

Thread

Link

/end post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Looks good. Reply

Thread

Link

just because he has big tits it doesn't make him pretty Reply

Thread

Link

....dem tits 😩😍 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I heard Lisa Bonet motorboats him nightly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

& on very special occasions he gets a nice rough titty fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is forever going to remind me of Entourage. Reply

Thread

Link

Entourage was cute those first few seasons. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fish tits Reply

Thread

Link

This looks like a mess Reply

Thread

Link

ew lmao Reply

Thread

Link

unf jason Reply

Thread

Link

raw me, merman. like, totally Reply

Thread

Link

sure Eileen. that's what everybody wants to be Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg I loved her classic denim ensemble Reply

Parent

Thread



Link