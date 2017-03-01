Justice League - Aquaman test footage leaked
Test footage from #JusticeLeague gives us a new look at Momoa's #Aquaman 👀 pic.twitter.com/2tAYjaPzpb— Collider (@Collider) March 1, 2017
Source
also todays batman and superman 😵
And I'm really looking forward to this Superman/Action Comics story! Are we gonna get Tim back when all is said and done?!?!!!
Today's Green Arrow was good too. I'm def going to be enjoying this little 2-parter. It's good to see Roy and Ollie together again (even if it meant Dinah wasn't around this issue).
BUT ALSO CAN WE TALK ABOUT TODAY'S NIGHTWING????? Damian and Dick's dynamic is my favorite. Also, I am actually very into Shawn/Dick. Even though we've only had a few issues with them together, I like their dynamic. But I am VERY scared that she's been fridged. Especially now that we know she's (probs) pregnant. It feels like we're being set up for Deathwing to kill her and for Nightwing to go all dark because "raaawr my girlfriend and unborn child are deaaaad." I hope I'm wrong though.
Oh and Mera better be written well.
This could be cool though...I always hope for best with sfx. This could be a huge stepping stone.