If Trump doesn't blow up the world, someday someone is going to win an Oscar playing Viola Davis is a biopic. Reply

Wouldn't people notice if Kurt Russell has giant brown tumors hanging off his lip and talk about it before this? Come on. Reply

That eggplant looks so good. Since I've never had it, how does it taste?



The best People magazine story/cover in a long, long time. But they still shit with their Trump cover(s)



lol @ that Jen and Brad headline, very wishful thinking for US Weekly Reply

I haven't made them, but eggplant can taste bitter. If you salt it and let it "sweat" for a bit that can help. I'd probably do that with both the scooped out stuff and the shells. Reply

gossipcop is usually reliable, right? they confirmed today that they are talking again. that brad contacted her, but that it's all just friendly and justin knows about it and has no issues with it. Reply

Eggplant is very bland to me and I hate the texture, but this looks good. Reply

Damn I'm gonna have to make that eggplant dish this weekend Reply

are thosee kurt russel pics legit??



also, idg the attraction for harry. if he wasnt a prince, nobody would gaf....but then again, that ginger singing troll has lots of stans so idk Reply

Yaes, more Flip or Flop drama! I KNEW Christina was angling to get her own show. Reply

Damn, the $cientologists are really coming for LMP, huh? Reply

i highly doubt jen and brad are talking again? why would us weekly print somthing like that when jen is happy with justin? Reply

Here for the Christina/Tarek drama Reply

Flesh eating cancer? I guess the Globe is making up diseases now.



That photo of Prince Harry and whatsherface on US Weekly's cover is such an obvious Photoshop job.



Almond pear cake? I'm intrigued ... Reply

lmao@ cher brought back from the dead Reply

I hate eggplant, but man that looks good. Reply

Finally People magazine has the best cover in years.



Kourtney wants a Bieber baby?



Bill Paxton's death was a shocker. Reply

aw jen garner :( Reply

https://www.yahoo.com/celebrity/beau-bi den-widow-hallie-biden-214207487.html





EWW! Speaking of tabloid worthy stories: The widow of Joe Biden‘s late son Beau Biden is now dating the former vice president’s other child, Hunter.EWW! Reply

fucking ew, but not shocking. all these rich people are incestuous as fuck. Reply

Oh wow, messy.



omg and one of Beau's kids is named Hunter! A W K



Edited at 2017-03-02 02:38 am (UTC) Reply

A girl I've known since grade school (we're friends but not close), her husband (another friend of mine) died when he was 30 from a brain tumor. He passed away in 2014. They started dating senior year of high school and got married after college. They had two little boys together. She is now engaged to her sister-in-law's brother so his brother's wife's brother. From what I have been told is all families are happy and supportive and glad that she didn't become a widow for life at 30.



Now to make things even more involved. Her husband, the one who passed away, dated her cousin before he dated her. Their parents were twins and the families were very close. He lost his virginity to the cousin. Then they dated a year later.



I hope this all made sense, haha Reply

Oh wow, I think I followed that lol. That's so crazy. Reply

Wtf Kurt get to the Dr ASAP! Reply

I can't wait to see Harry & Meghan's wedding. Reply

That people cover is love, I wish Viola was solo Reply

