March 1st, 2017, 07:09 pm kimmy_kun Tabloid Cover Wednesday
The best People magazine story/cover in a long, long time. But they still shit with their Trump cover(s)
lol @ that Jen and Brad headline, very wishful thinking for US Weekly
also, idg the attraction for harry. if he wasnt a prince, nobody would gaf....but then again, that ginger singing troll has lots of stans so idk
That photo of Prince Harry and whatsherface on US Weekly's cover is such an obvious Photoshop job.
Almond pear cake? I'm intrigued ...
Kourtney wants a Bieber baby?
Bill Paxton's death was a shocker.
https://www.yahoo.com/celebrity/beau-bi
EWW!
omg and one of Beau's kids is named Hunter! A W K
Edited at 2017-03-02 02:38 am (UTC)
Now to make things even more involved. Her husband, the one who passed away, dated her cousin before he dated her. Their parents were twins and the families were very close. He lost his virginity to the cousin. Then they dated a year later.
I hope this all made sense, haha