Harry Styles might get an Oscar; his album is 'a smash in any decade' +new Hendall pic
NEW || An unseen picture of Harry and Kendall ! pic.twitter.com/STlu0oBbAH— 1D&Z Italy (@5boymyidolss) February 22, 2017
The photographer apparently uploaded the picture without Harry's permission and was made to delete it.
"Next year, 2018, I'm betting we'll be seeing a lot of Dunkirk... Who knows? Maybe even Best Supporting Role to Mr. Styles." Said Dunkirk's effects supervisor.
According to HDD:
- Harry's album recalls '70s british rock, Bowie and Queen in particular
- 'would be a smash in any decade'
- very different to 1D's 'production by comittee'
Harry Styles: Best Supporting Actor 2018?— BBC Radio 5 live (@bbc5live) February 26, 2017
A hint on @onedirection singer's #Dunkirk fate from special effects supervisor Paul Corbould...? pic.twitter.com/wBZmMmtuC8
📝 | Article • "I.B. BAD: GRAMMY REWIND, 2017 FAST-FORWARD" - Hits Daily Double. pic.twitter.com/MtnIDwmKOj— Harry Styles Updates (@BestDailyHarry) February 24, 2017
I'm excited though Bowie + Queen makes me think of 2 hit wonders Fun!
not great, not terrible, but such a famous face that it'll be distracting on screen
