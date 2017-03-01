Harry Styles might get an Oscar; his album is 'a smash in any decade' +new Hendall pic

I remember when people said the same thing about JT in The Social Network, lol Reply

Thread

Link

To be fair...JT was an outside chance that year. A lot of the awards prognosticators were still predicting him right up until the ceremony, regardless of just a few critics mentions. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Andrew was snubbed more than he was though Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

always here for your most superior icon tbh <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i thought he'd go 70s rock but more mick jagger given how he dresses. i love some of the writers/producers hes working w so im cautiously optimistic. Reply

Thread

Link

When is he going to get someone pregnant? Reply

Thread

Link



Who knows? Maybe even Best Supporting Role to Mr. Styles. Reply

Thread

Link

he looks hot in that gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

come thru, harold Reply

Thread

Link

lmao the delusion Reply

Thread

Link

tbh i'm not a hater, but i'm guessing he'll kinda be like when gaga tried acting



not great, not terrible, but such a famous face that it'll be distracting on screen Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

d e a d Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If Donald Trump can become president, Harry Styles can win an Oscar. what a world Reply

Thread

Link

Ikr?

I believe it will happen. We are living in the darkest timeline. When Moonlight won I thought we might've flipped the switch, but no, we're still headed for doom and disaster.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We are on the wildest timeline. Next stop: Al Franken 2020. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow, just end it already sis... @meteor Reply

Thread

Link

so...he's re-releasing Rock Me? Reply

Thread

Link

what is this in reaction to? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

casey affleck's oscar acceptance speech little harsh imo lol

edit: for this post not for casey he can choke



Edited at 2017-03-02 12:09 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love Alicia, lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Alicia gurl I love you so much but you should lay off the tan.



Her skin colour is the same as John Legend's. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol, i'm both chrissy and alicia in this gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Speaking of whites, I wore a white shirt today and managed to spill coffee on it 🙄 This happens every single damn time Reply

Thread

Link



Get that OSCUH, sis!!! Reply

Thread

Link

....get it. damn he's cute in dis gif stop it.*fans self* wtf is life rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i cant believe kendul fucked with her face. im not surprised but damn Reply

Thread

Link

I find it sad in any case but she REALLY didn't need it. Sad AND pointless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't stand his ass and hope he gets killed in the first 20 minutes of the movie. Reply

Thread

Link