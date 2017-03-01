Perrie

Harry Styles might get an Oscar; his album is 'a smash in any decade' +new Hendall pic



The photographer apparently uploaded the picture without Harry's permission and was made to delete it.
"Next year, 2018, I'm betting we'll be seeing a lot of Dunkirk... Who knows? Maybe even Best Supporting Role to Mr. Styles." Said Dunkirk's effects supervisor.
According to HDD:
- Harry's album recalls '70s british rock, Bowie and Queen in particular
- 'would be a smash in any decade'
- very different to 1D's 'production by comittee'






I'm excited though Bowie + Queen makes me think of 2 hit wonders Fun!
