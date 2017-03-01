#YourTimeIsNow - Zac Efron's New Campaign for HUGO Man
Don’t wait until tomorrow to follow your dreams. Do it now whatever it takes #YourTimeIsNow #HugoMan #fragrance pic.twitter.com/tWxaIr9oik— Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) March 1, 2017
IRL Disney Prince Zac Efron stars in HUGO BOSS' new spots for their fragrance HUGO Man. The scent will be available soon in HUGO Man and HUGO Ice.
Behind the scenes:
Behind-the-scenes video of Zac for his Hugo Man campaign: https://t.co/JhqW36hBj7 pic.twitter.com/9NuU1QC7Yg— EHS (@ehs_wildcats) March 1, 2017
Zefron will next star in this summer's biggest blockbuster Baywatch, in theaters May 26, 2017.
Sources: @ZacEfron. @ehs_wildcats, 1. @HUGO, 1. YouTube.
Follow-up to this post.
ONTD: Do you smell?
Favorite scents ontd? I haven't got one right now my fave perfume was discontinued :(
Edited at 2017-03-01 10:58 pm (UTC)
Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb
Alien by Mugler
Dolce and Gabbana Light Blue
Marc Jacobs Daisy
YSL Black Opium
Tom Ford Orchid Soleil
Chloe
Honestly I'm not that big on smells, especially cologne. I've legit offended guys on dates when I bring this up and they're like covered in it. Ooop. A first date was ruined when a guy asked for a negative about him and I said it was his cologne. Still got an expensive meal out of it though.
Edited at 2017-03-01 11:11 pm (UTC)
He's very polite and don't get "in trouble" too
Compare him with a douchebag like Alex Pettyfer, he didn't made a relevant movie since "Magic Mike" in 2012
I ran out of Aqua Di Gio so this is my ~new me~
Flawless taste, as usual
Edited at 2017-03-01 11:19 pm (UTC)