#YourTimeIsNow - Zac Efron's New Campaign for HUGO Man



IRL Disney Prince Zac Efron stars in HUGO BOSS' new spots for their fragrance HUGO Man. The scent will be available soon in HUGO Man and HUGO Ice.









Behind the scenes:




Zefron will next star in this summer's biggest blockbuster Baywatch, in theaters May 26, 2017.

ONTD: Do you smell?

