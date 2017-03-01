I&#39;m so excited

Anne Rice's 'The Mummy or Ramses the Damned' finally to receive a sequel after nearly 30 years

A few months ago Anne Rice and her son, author Christopher Rice, began dropping hints about collaborating on a secret project together. Now after months of speculation the secret project has been revealed to be a sequel to Anne Rice's novel The Mummy or Ramses the Damned called Ramses the Damned: The Passion of Cleopatra.

Anne Rice's original novel was published back in 1989 and has been a source of frustrations for many fans for decades as the novel ends with the phrase "To Be Continued". While a graphic novel adaptation was published and James Cameron obtained the rights to make a film back in the 90s that never came to fruition the aforementioned sequel never actually occurred... until now.

Ramses the Damned: The Passion of Cleopatra is set to release on November 21st. They're also running a promotion now where if you pre-order you will get a signed page from the original manuscript.

I HAVE WAITED SO LONG FOR THIS.
