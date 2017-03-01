Anne Rice's 'The Mummy or Ramses the Damned' finally to receive a sequel after nearly 30 years
A few months ago Anne Rice and her son, author Christopher Rice, began dropping hints about collaborating on a secret project together. Now after months of speculation the secret project has been revealed to be a sequel to Anne Rice's novel The Mummy or Ramses the Damned called Ramses the Damned: The Passion of Cleopatra.
Anne Rice's original novel was published back in 1989 and has been a source of frustrations for many fans for decades as the novel ends with the phrase "To Be Continued". While a graphic novel adaptation was published and James Cameron obtained the rights to make a film back in the 90s that never came to fruition the aforementioned sequel never actually occurred... until now.
Ramses the Damned: The Passion of Cleopatra is set to release on November 21st. They're also running a promotion now where if you pre-order you will get a signed page from the original manuscript.
Source
I HAVE WAITED SO LONG FOR THIS. Also book post! What are you reading? What sequels are you desperate for.
Anne Rice's original novel was published back in 1989 and has been a source of frustrations for many fans for decades as the novel ends with the phrase "To Be Continued". While a graphic novel adaptation was published and James Cameron obtained the rights to make a film back in the 90s that never came to fruition the aforementioned sequel never actually occurred... until now.
Ramses the Damned: The Passion of Cleopatra is set to release on November 21st. They're also running a promotion now where if you pre-order you will get a signed page from the original manuscript.
Source
I HAVE WAITED SO LONG FOR THIS. Also book post! What are you reading? What sequels are you desperate for.
I got a book on Netgalley that's called Little Kids and Their Big Dogs, and it's full of pictures of little kids with big dogs, it's adorable.
I'm also reading The Thorn Birds and Howard Hughes: His Life and Madness.
it wasn't a bad book but i didn't really care for it
Right now I'm reading Shirley Jackson's We Have Always Lived in the Castle. It's very creepy and beautiful so far. Which is also how I feel about The Haunting of Hill House, so I'm sure I'll love it.
Edited at 2017-03-01 09:46 pm (UTC)
I'm halfway through Song Yet Sung, but I'll probably reread since it's been a while. Next is The Vegetarian then Habits of the House for something light
sure it was planned, sure she knew she was gonna win but she strikes me as such a dork that the whole thing ends up being endearing. idk it's a lot cuter when people who actually want the award are the ones who win tbh
I finally finished Keke Palmer's memoir. It was a mess and I wouldn't rec it.
Next I'm starting Looking For Alaska while waiting for my copy of You by Catherine Kepnes to arrive in the library since that's my March pick for the ONTD group.
... because I'm a masochist who goes to sleep with hope in my heart only to wake up to my shattered dreams.