Anne Rice's 'The Mummy or Ramses the Damned' finally to receive a sequel after nearly 30 years

Teenage me is really excited about this.

I was honestly convinced it was never going to happen.

Book posts are my favorite thing on ONTD :D



I got a book on Netgalley that's called Little Kids and Their Big Dogs, and it's full of pictures of little kids with big dogs, it's adorable.

I'm also reading The Thorn Birds and Howard Hughes: His Life and Madness.

they're my fave posts as well!

i read interview with a vampire and i was meh about it

it wasn't a bad book but i didn't really care for it

Interview with the Vampire is always the example I use for the very rare 'better movie than book'.

That's how I feel about Warm Bodies

the vampire lestat >>>>

Anne Rice was my shit in middle/highschool so I'm super excited about this.



Right now I'm reading Shirley Jackson's We Have Always Lived in the Castle. It's very creepy and beautiful so far. Which is also how I feel about The Haunting of Hill House, so I'm sure I'll love it.



Edited at 2017-03-01 09:46 pm (UTC)

The Haunting of Hill House is one of my favorite books of all time.

It's such a dreamy and beautifully written book.

I loved We Have Always Lived in the Castle, figured out the ending before I finished though :( I still have't read Haunting of Hill House, but that's in my TBR pile.

I recently just finished We Have Always... and I loved it. It was more sad than I expected it to be, and so beautifully written. My copy had a intro chapter, and I thought it would have spoilers so I waited until I finished the book to read the intro. I'm glad I did! it really illuminated the book for me.

I just finished the first part of the third book of Engelsfors. Loving it. Next a book about domestic abuse, from the pov of the abuser. Curious but careful.

oh. that sounds interesting. book name and author please??

It's Dutch? 😅 Van dode mannen win je niet - Walter van den Berg.

Aww, you liked Engelsfors? I'm so glad, it is basically the only thing I ever rec to people.

Clepopatra lol



I'm halfway through Song Yet Sung, but I'll probably reread since it's been a while. Next is The Vegetarian then Habits of the House for something light Reply

I was excited and didn't bother proofing oops

i have a bunch of books on my kindle that i want to read just havent started or felt like it. i was in that ontd book group but havent even been on goodreads. im going through one of my phases where i dont feel like reading. the only reading im doing is for my corrective exercise textbook which is actually really interesting/fascinating. i just havent really felt like reading lately which def bums me out. meh.

goodreads is really annoying for me to use for some reason but i'm also behind on my reading

Yeah, I feel like I'm missing out on the potential.

lol that annE gif will never not be funny to me.



sure it was planned, sure she knew she was gonna win but she strikes me as such a dork that the whole thing ends up being endearing. idk it's a lot cuter when people who actually want the award are the ones who win tbh Reply

i just bought cat marnell's book lol even tho she's messy af i always liked her xojane (RIP) posts

I've started re-reading A Darker Shade of Magic and I want to start The Spy Who Couldn't Spell, which is about a spy with dyslexia.

I finally got the Woman in Cabin 10 ebook via my library - I have been on the waitlist since like November. But everyone here who said they read it didn't like it so I don't know if I should waste my time.

It's not....great. But it reads really quickly!

I'm so excited about this. I've honestly been bitching about this ending and everything for years. I've never read anything that Christopher has written though so I wonder what this is going to be like.



I finally finished Keke Palmer's memoir. It was a mess and I wouldn't rec it.



Next I'm starting Looking For Alaska while waiting for my copy of You by Catherine Kepnes to arrive in the library since that's my March pick for the ONTD group.

gurl as someone who loved anne... she did just write two books where lestat had a magical science baby and then wrote him going to atlantis with space mermaids. I'd say be cautious

I know she's gone off the deep end but I just want some damn closure.

oh dangg, i loved those books. ramses the damned fucked me up tho. whatsherface just fucking everyone while she was half decomposed and just being all around extra lol was too much for my middle school heart LOL Reply

I'm currently reading "The Final Days" by W&B...

... because I'm a masochist who goes to sleep with hope in my heart only to wake up to my shattered dreams.

