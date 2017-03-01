Stranded with a Million Dollars - episode 2

from the title, i thought this would be a lot more fun. Reply

Have you watched it at all?

I think it's a good idea for the most part, it's a very different idea that we haven't really seen in other reality competition shows, but this cast sucks for the most part. Reply

ikr? from the title i was like, sign me the fuck up for s2



they should call it stranded with enough money to buy survival necessities



Edited at 2017-03-01 09:17 pm (UTC)

Geesh, how large is this group to spend 15000 on clothing and food

the prices for supplies are marked up at extremely high prices. like a two-person tent was like 30K, a pizza was 5K, etc.

if they spend the money, then it goes out of their group total, and they'll have less money to win at the end. Reply

Ahaaa

Yas!!! This show is so good!!!

a pizza tho? what kind of even more fraudulent survivor ...

How the hell do you spend 100.000 dollars on pizza and camp items? How many people are there?

there's only seven.

the prices are marked at very high prices, and if they spend the money, that goes out of their group total, so they have less money at the end. Reply

I've never heard of this show. Are the prices hyper inflated?

Yes

i need more details, how many ppl are in this group? how expensive is this shit? wtf on 100K for camping supplies and pizza??

there were 10 at the beginning, but they can shoot a flare to quit (they're down to 7 now as of this episode). and the prices are marked very high, if they buy it, it goes out of their group total and they'll have less money to win at the end.

last episode, they didn't buy anything, and everyone was struggling. Reply

So apparently all the shit they can buy is marked up like crazy to deter them from buying it? No wonder that girl was pissed.

yes. they have to vote on whether or not they should buy supplies, but the prices are very high, and if they buy them it goes out of their group total, and they get less money if they make it the end. Reply

100.000 for pizza and camp stuff ? Are those tents covered in gold?

