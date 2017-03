Oblig 'I miss her first album sound' comment and video:

her best song + All I See is Gold Reply

This is pretty good imo. I'm not from the US, but does she have any kind of success over there? Like is she known to people? Reply

Nope. She's a worldwide commercial flop. Reply

SAD.



Ready or Not was an international success tho, so at least she has that. Reply

It's not amazing but I'm digging it. Reply

