"It Ain't Me" - Kygo x Selena Gomez SOARS in 2nd week






- IAM has a massive jump from #93 to #12 on the Hot 100
- previously had 1 day of sales for the #92 spot
- IAM is Kygo's highest charting single (Firestone went #92)
- Selena's 8th top 20 hit in less than four years
- radio stations call this song a standout among all the new releases

