"It Ain't Me" - Kygo x Selena Gomez SOARS in 2nd week
#Hot100 Chart Moves: @SelenaGomez & @kygomusic soar with #ItAintMe https://t.co/48G1dwaSVO pic.twitter.com/YPvEwJHU5w— billboard (@billboard) March 1, 2017
- IAM has a massive jump from #93 to #12 on the Hot 100
- previously had 1 day of sales for the #92 spot
- IAM is Kygo's highest charting single (Firestone went #92)
- Selena's 8th top 20 hit in less than four years
- radio stations call this song a standout among all the new releases
None of these songs are "bad" per say, they're just boring and trendy. I need Selena to go back to being a dark dance popstress!
chained&buried
Re: chained&buried
Julia Michael's Issues, Selena's true single, is also on the rise. I'm really hoping it eventually smashes.
Well then we should have supported Glory
The song will prob go back to #92 on BB next week since it's falling off quick on the iTunes chart
I guess he's not really known in America.
Get that promo