"It Ain't Me" - Kygo x Selena Gomez SOARS in 2nd week

But like... I've heard this same song 20 different times in the last 3 years.



None of these songs are "bad" per say, they're just boring and trendy. I need Selena to go back to being a dark dance popstress! Reply

dark dance? like hit the lights... Reply

that's a good song Reply

I'm just hoping that our Lorde and savior will deliver some Max Martin bops to cleanse us of these generic songs. Reply

seriously i'm over it Reply

mte Reply

Lmao Reply

But firestone and stole the show >>>>>>>>>>It ain't me. :( Reply

Stole the show is Kygo's best imo Reply

oh thank god, i thought it was gonna be a june/johnny cash cover Reply

The chorus (:58 to 1:31, 2:36) of this song is like an audible seizure but I like the rest of it. Reply

This song is pointless but I'm all for whatever might stop the Chainsmokers' top 10 dictatorship.



Julia Michael's Issues, Selena's true single, is also on the rise. I'm really hoping it eventually smashes. Reply

That's should have just been a Selena Gomez single. It would barely sound any different and with Julia Michaels singing it, it's not going to go anywhere. It would have been a smash for Selena. Reply

Issues is like #4 in Australia this week, does that count? But then again, anybody can chart over here lmao Reply

I mean, they should've just released it as a Selena Gomez single since Julia did the bulk of the vocal work for her on Revival. Reply

I don't find it appealing but then again the Chainsmokers keep getting played so I am clearly out of touch with todays youth. Reply

I just want a song with a truly catchy chorus. That's all I ask. Reply

i think lorde's new song is gonna smash Reply

I hope so. I had high hopes for Katy Perry, but not even Max Martin and Sia could save her. Reply

buy Touch on iTunes



Well then we should have supported Glory Reply

I only heard the snippet they had on iTunes and it's absolute trash. She sounds like a fucking computer



The song will prob go back to #92 on BB next week since it's falling off quick on the iTunes chart



I love it. I hope it reaches #5 but not higher. Reply

What are y'all thinking of this?



the autotune is a MESS, but I doubt I would like it even without future on it. sounds kinda boring Reply

boring af, slow, repetitive Reply

Kygo like the scooters? Reply

What? I can't believe that Kygo's highest charting single charted at #92

I guess he's not really known in America.



Get that promo Reply

her vocals on this are terrible...as usual. Reply

