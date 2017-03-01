EXCITED. i also love madzie. so fucking cute Reply

Someone needs to save ha from Valentine's influence tbh STAT.



Alec get off your ass and go help that little girl omg.

I came upon a tumblr a couple weeks ago completely obsessed with Valentine and how he is so hot and all this jazz. I know there is a tumblr for everything but I was shocked. I love a good daddy type but they might need prayer. Reply

edited above as I missed the Sneak Peak!

That's a cute shade of lipstick on Matthew.

His lipsticks and tinted lipbalms are always on point! Tell me your beauty secrets, Matthew.

Damn carnaval, I completely forgot there was a new episode this week.



Can anyone tell me if anyone figured out Izzy's addiction already please? Reply

Yepppp, there was a lot this week about her addiction! It is known now. And Alec is PISSED.

GOOD!

Now, as soon as I stop looking up Steven Universe theories on reddit I will watch the episode and come back here! lmao

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Madzie is a powerful little thing, isn't she? Once again, father of the year Valentine, letting her live in a carnival, getting her hot chocolate with marshmallows.



I feel so weird watching Clary and Simon, it really went from zero to fifty and Clary acts like a giggly drunk around him and I just don't get it.



I feel like Izzy and Alec aren't allowed in the main story line anymore, that's all Clary-Jace with some guest appearances.



I really like Raphael, but I'm glad someone found out about Izzy's drug addiction and could intervene. I liked dad!Magnus telling him to reexamine his feelings for her when he's not high. You'd think after yelling at Magnus and punching Raphael, that Alec wouldn't just walk away without Izzy. He was way too calm dealing with Aldertree, I don't care if he's blackmailing him. Also, Alec needs to stop lashing out at people, it's not cute.



Is Izzy's drug storyline over now? Please?



I liked the Downworlder council, as short as it lasted.



We got Luke for more than a minute this time, but I didn't like him locking up Maia like that- she's right, he always prioritizes Clary over everything and everyone. Hopefully they do better by Luke in the second half, but I don't have much hope.



That's all I got. Ugh, I dunno what's happened to me with the show, but I lost my enthusiasm for it. I'm still watching, but sometimes I wait a few days first, it's not urgent for me to watch. Reply

I would agree the show could do better at giving each character more to do. It does seem to focus too much on the mains sometimes and not enough on the entire cast.

Yeah, sometimes the side plots work- I liked when Magnus had an episode with Raphael and Simon, I liked when Simon and Maia bonded when they were looking for Luke. But I feel like they really struggle with Alec, but especially Izzy. This season has been terrible towards her with the prolonged drug addiction storyline, meanwhile Malec have this weird vibe, where sometimes they barely feel like acquaintances, the two don't feel physically close at all and I didn't like how they handled or didn't handle their first time together. I did like some earlier Malec stuff or Alec and his guilt over killed Jocelyn, but in general they really dunno how to handle their cast- look at Luke, who doesn't even feel like he has a presence or does much most episodes. Reply

Agreed with everything tbh. And even as the resident OP and stan for this show who all but forced people to watch S1 before S2 started... the writing in the past few eps has been choppy imho and like without any narrative flow, it's just seemed disjointed af, which has dulled my enthusiasm a bit.



Plus the problematic mess of Malec barely getting any kind of normal intimacy or affection where straight characters are ripping off their clothes and making out in bed every 5 seconds.



And don't even get me started on Luke's treatment of Maia vs Clary!! Reply

Same, I don't enjoy is as much now. I think s2 is supposed to make us feel like the shadowhunter world is out of control but I don't feel the characters have the same urgency they had in S1 when it was about finding Clary's mom or fighting against unknown things.



Now that every major issue comes as a consequence of Valentine's actions, is not as thrilling as it was before. I feel like this type of villain worked in the HP world but it didn't translate well to this one, because as much as they wanted to say Valentine is super evil... he looks ordinary. Reply

Parent

Add the new sneak peaks, OP. Jace getting elbowed in the face by Queen Maia saved me.



2.09 was an odd little episode. And reminded me of TVD a little too much with the Save Clary (to the exclusion of all others) shenanigans - thank god for Meliorn and Maia.



The fandom's insane discourse is the thing that's gonna make this show insufferable pretty quick. Like, there are legit reasons to crit the show but sometimes those folks on Tumblr or Twitter do the MOST. It's like the TVD fandom but worse because now so many arguments are framed in social justice rhetoric but in a disingenuous way that leaves me shaking my head e.g. 'Raphael and Izzy are erasing Raphael's aro-ace identity and therefore are a BAD and evol ship - but Saphael belong together forever and are so in love and should also bone xoxo!'



Maybe this is just how all fandoms are these days and I just didn't notice? But it's very tiring watching it all play out. Reply

That seems to be the new thing for fandoms now. It's why I don't get directly involved with them anymore. It's pretty exhausting.

Sigh. If only people would take all that energy they spend writing spurious posts about how the show is violating their rights to blink or whatever - and use it to write some good fic, the fandom experience would be far more entertaining.

omg fandom discourse is the worst and made me leave tumblr tbh.

Since then my experience has been so much better. Reply

lmao that is SO how fandoms can be these days! Exhausting tbh. Aro-ace seems to be the new ~official identity~ fangirls like to assign to their faves, I see it everywhere for pretty much zero reason lately.



idg why Magnus didn't just bang Clary into some form of stasis temporarily with that arm situation?!



These past few episodes particularly have felt like nobody was thinking logically about anything. Reply

raphael and izzy is a mess.



I laughed so hard at the circus shots. When they walked in you couldn't see anyone and they split up. The next shot Jace was like 3m to the right when he found clary; and Clary was in clear view of where they were standing earlier. Ahhhh budget, so funny. don't you use so many wide shots if you want to hide how small your set is.



Maia goes from 0 to 100 real quick on everything. Girl must be tired Reply

Raphael is so freaking hottt gooddddd.

Anyway, even though I have no hopes in the show sticking with his feelings for Izzy being genuine, tbh I was convinced he was/is into her. And as for Izzy, girl just wanted to get high. Lmao @ the scene were he's being all sensitive and talking about his sob story and she just used the moment to get high :'( Poor guy.



Magnus rocked this week, bring on the magic fighting!!1 Alec was cute with his ''I wanna protect you''. <3 I actually enjoyed them fighting over ~family matters~.



Edited at 2017-03-01 08:25 pm (UTC)

MAGNUS MAGIC FIGHTING IS EVERYTHING TBH.

Luke is the actual worst and I know I'm supposed to care but there is no logical reason that a Downworlder would not want Clary dead. The fact that he used that against Maia as if her first loyalty should be to Clary is nonsense. I really hope his pack rejects his ass because I have yet to see him putting pack before anything else.

Happy Maia got out of that place.



Happy Maia got out of that place. Reply

We see her get out at the end! And next week she's off to get her revenge on Luke, RIGHTFULLY. Because he wasn't shit for what he did to her tbh.

Also I like Raphael and Izzy together, tbh (and actually don't have huge problems with the storyline, I like vampires and blood-sharing things, and am fine to see it play out and both characters recover and for that recovery to be painful as hell). They have mad chemistry, are aesthetically pleasing etc.



I just hope that the show develops them into something beyond co-dependent blood/venom addicts. Because that kitchen scene pre-biting was some of the most charming chemistry I've seen between two characters on this show, and it'd be a shame to not develop it OR not finish the story they've clearly started with them. Reply

I honestly thought Raphael was gay but maybe he is bi? Or maybe the actor just has crazy chemistry with everyone.

I mean, I'm a multishipper so I don't really care.



I think the actor just has chemistry with everyone, the same way Izzy's actor has loads of chemistry with everyone hence why Clizzy is so popular. Reply

I agree, that cooking scene was really charming! But I really don't trust these writers to give this whole thing with Raphael and Izzy the proper treatment. They keep disappointing me every single week with how they write Malec, so I don't trust them to actually know how to handle a venom (drug) addiction problem.

I totally agree.

I hope they heed Magnus's adivice at least. Reply

Ia on everything, they really do have amazing chemistry tbh. Same with Maia and Jace!!



Reply

That gif, swoon. I know its been said the books are terrible but if I like the show would I enjoy the books? I need something casual to read during breaks so was wondering how good/bad they are? I know the author is shite but was wondering if the books are bearable?



Also, OP we were having a convo about Supergirl last week and I was all like S2 has been great. This weeks episode was enough for me to change my tune. Reply

if you like the show you may not like the books... i read them all before and i started loving the show now i really hate those books haha (the author made the hate worse tbh)



theyre bearable if you can stand clary and jace? because the first three books are all about their incest plot :/ and its really focused on them alot Reply

Three books on the incest plot is gonna be a hard no for me. Thanks for the heads up.

Yeah, the show is a hundred times better than the books, I can't even stress that enough.

lmao you would notttttt enjoy the books imho, for good reason!



Unbearable tbh. The incest, slutshaming, treatment of Magnus, nasty biphobia. Gross mess all around.



GLAD YOU HAVE SEEN THE ERROR OF YOUR WAYS RE: SUPERGIRL, BB! I haven't even seen this week's ep yet, meh. Reply

The reaction of people watching this show can be sometime so weird ? Like they legit think an episode is bad because it did not fit their fantasy...Idk it's weird =P



Otherwise, i'm having some trouble keeping my enthusiasm for the show when i have to wait a whole week between every episode...Still very entertaining and fun to watch ! Reply

Right? That's what I'm saying above. Like, they get mad if their fanon ships don't magically become canon (even when there's jack to support those ships becoming canon). Or they get mad when the showrunners develop other pairings outside of the book 'endgames' or the fanon faves. I can't tell if it's just a weird level of entitlement or what. In my day (lol, I'm old), if you shipped a thing you went off and wrote fic about it and cried about it with your friends on LJ or whatever random forum. You didn't scream at the writers for ~lying~ or ~disappointing~ you by ... telling their own story.

Idgi

I think the show is better on a binge watch. Waiting between episodes is just irritating -I think that's what I'll do for 2B.



Idgi



I think the show is better on a binge watch. Waiting between episodes is just irritating -I think that's what I'll do for 2B. Reply

I think that happens a lot now because fans have a direct line to writers and producers on Twitter so they know if they scream loud enough they will be seen and heard. I mean, there are some shows out there that all the whining on Twitter has gotten the writers to actually change stuff so... It's one of the things I dislike the most about the evolution of fandom in the last few years.

This week's



I hated the beginning of the episode. I'm already done with Simon/Clary, mostly because the writers are rushing the fuck out of their relationship and we never got a view into Clary's feelings about Simon; she spent most season 1 saying he was her best friend, was all into Jace and, I know they think they are siblings, but her jumping into Simon not long after with never really showing feeling like that is annoying me a lot.



I'm also not here for Maya being the evil guy in this episode when Luke was the one in the wrong. I really like her character and could really understand her reasoning behind what she did. I would probably do the same or at least follow the same idea of 'us first, Clary last'. /terrible person here apparently



Madzie is pretty cute and I want her in more episodes. Still here for Izzy/Raphael, oops.



The fuck is Aldertree's plan though? It was pretty boss of Alec to blackmail the shit out of him though. I like when Alec is the one basically running the Institute. Matthew Daddario remains gorgeous as hell.



And don't get me started on the Magnus/Alec situation. They keep getting interrupted by everyone, we barely get any scenes of them that doesn't involve some dire situation and they always end up having some sort of argument because of all the BS happening. Ugh.



Not here for an entire summer without Shadowhunters. Can't even stockpile on fics to read because half of the Ao3 archive is short fics or not so good writers or pairings I'm meh about; the Marvel fandom gave me pretty high standards in regards to well-written and lengthy fics.



Edited at 2017-03-01 08:46 pm (UTC) Reply

I'm hoping the hiatus will inspire some really good fic from the fandom, I must say.



I don't really get what they're doing with Malec. They also do SO MUCH TALKING and I know folks like that but god, can they get to talk about fun silly things sometimes or flirt over coffee without interruption? Maybe do some PG cuddling? Edit: that opening conversation could've easily have taken place while they shared breakfast in bed, assuming Alec had come back to spend the night at Magnus', and not on the balcony where they stood 2 feet apart at all times lmao and still got interrupted anyway.



Edited at 2017-03-01 08:51 pm (UTC) Reply

The archive has a lot of pages but most of it was written by book fans and I'm not here for that. There's just too many cutesy short fics and what I really want is semi plot-heavy lengthy fics which barely exists there.



Everyone else gets to be intimate but Malec. Simon/Clary get to make out on a canoe, Jace gets in bed with some girl, Izzy/Raphael have some erotic drug situation going on but Malec - the pairing everyone is here for - get conversations by the balcony without even touching hands. You can't tell me it's because Alec is new at this when he was the one to initiate their first time which we didn't even get a glimpse into! Ugh. Reply

mte, i think maia was making total sense too? (esp that part where she tells luke 'why is she in that room but clary isn't') idk why they're making the downworlders ~evil Reply

ALL OF THIS.



Like Simon/Clary feels BEYOND rushed to me. One episode nothing, then next episode dating?! idgi. You know writing is a mess when you legit think Valentine is pretending to be Clary to make out with Simon because it being Clary herself makes no sense...



Maia was legit the HERO this ep imho, and Luke the bad guy. I've always loved Luke, but this majorly took the shine off him for me.



AO3 was great for me when I got into it after S1 because I had a lottt to catch up on, but i've actually stopped even checking the Malec tag anymore because imho it's all gone way downhill. No more great NC17 long fics, all just bland general short stuff. Reply

I'm here on time omg!!



ep was okay, madzie is cute (the sneak peek of her and magnus omg)



someone save luke garroway from the ooc actions they made him do to maia...also get rid of clary/simon (maia/simon was so good idk why they threw it out so fast), isabelle's drug plot, and give malec more scenes too idk why we have to watch climon make out





Edited at 2017-03-01 08:45 pm (UTC) Reply

CONGRATS SIS!! <333333



All of this. Like wtf is Luke even doing?!?!?!? He's such a villain for what he did to Maia, but that is so unlike Luke so idek.



Maia/Simon was so great and then out of nowhere Climon are dating. My head is still spinning. Reply

I may have to start watching again just for the pretty Reply

Everyone IS beautiful af tbh, even if the plot is a mess as per. Reply

I'm so done with Simon/Clary, jfc..their relationship was so rushed, it started out of nowhere, for Clary, anyway



(btw, does anyone know when Jace and Clary will find out they're not siblings? Spoil me, please, tell me everytinhg) Reply

