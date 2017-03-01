The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions 29x05
Underdogs vs Champions
Each challenge day the winners are getting money in their team bank account.
Each challenge day is either a Underdog elimination or a Champions elimination.
Challenge: Knockout
6 Underdog Women vs 4 Champ Women
6 Underdog Men vs 4 Champ Men
Must catch a ball and put it in their bin.
Best out of 5 wins
Underdog Women: 3 Champ Women: 0
Underdog Men: 3 Champ Men: 2
Underdogs Win
Team Bank Accounts
Champions: $0
Underdogs: $10,000
Underdog Elimination day
Ashley and Dario scored the first points so they are chosen to nominate 1 person each on the spot.
Nominated by Ashley: Tony
Nominated by Dario: Sylvia
Nominated by team
To be Continued...
sources
mytv, castpics, insta1 2, twitter
also they are idiots with this alliance i'm with cory they should be sending the weakest players to give themselves the best chance against the champs in the long run
I'd hit it.
Kinda ready though to see these "underdogs" get their asses beat, tbh.
The champs didn't look great in the first challenge but 4 to 6 is kind of ridiculous.
- Jenna needs to love herself. I don't find her highly attractive but she's far from ugly, she's nice, and clearly has drive. She can do far better than Zach.
- Nicole is so gross; she's just as much as a fuckboy as Cory, Zach, Johnny, etc. Cara is hot but goddamn, control yourself. I know she said it in a joking manner but bitch was 100% serious.