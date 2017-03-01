Angelina Jolie

The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions 29x05




Underdogs vs Champions
Each challenge day the winners are getting money in their team bank account.
Each challenge day is either a Underdog elimination or a Champions elimination.

Challenge: Knockout

6 Underdog Women vs 4 Champ Women
6 Underdog Men vs 4 Champ Men
Must catch a ball and put it in their bin.
Best out of 5 wins



Underdog Women: 3 Champ Women: 0
Underdog Men: 3 Champ Men: 2

Underdogs Win
Team Bank Accounts
Champions: $0
Underdogs: $10,000


Underdog Elimination day

Ashley and Dario scored the first points so they are chosen to nominate 1 person each on the spot.
Nominated by Ashley: Tony
Nominated by Dario: Sylvia


Nominated by team

To be Continued...

