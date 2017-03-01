The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions 29x05

champs or not 6 against 4 is a little ridiculous



also they are idiots with this alliance i'm with cory they should be sending the weakest players to give themselves the best chance against the champs in the long run



mte, any other season it would be understandable to throw in stronger players if they might be a threat, but this season it's a stupid idea. then again, rookies are always stupid.

god I hate Zach so much. Everything he says is so gross. Jenna needs to love herself.

if she gets back with him i swear to god...

he's hot though...

I'd hit it. Reply

He's not even hot anymore with that beard. He looks disgusting.

I like that look though.

Jenna is a good competitor even he's not on too. This will screw w her game.

he seriously so gross, the way he talks about women, i mean im not surprised in the least, but i was so grossed out i ignored most of his talkingheads. the way he talked about jenna's ass? ugh.

I was rooting for the Champs, but just because they're stronger, they were still at a disadvantage, 6 against 4 isn't exactly fair. It was great seeing Darrell and Shane's reunion, though. This challenge though is coming off like the Ruins (one of least favorite challenges) with the format and the bank accounts and whatnot.

Kinda ready though to see these "underdogs" get their asses beat, tbh.

Kinda ready though to see these "underdogs" get their asses beat, tbh. Reply

i'm torn because as a whole i like the champs more than the underdogs, but i also want cory to win because i adore cory and i was surprised by the bank account part

I want Cory to burn he was such a douche this week.



Corey remains a fuckface. I was glad the under dogs won but doubt it will last long.

this season is so damn complicated. IMO the challenges are too convoluted tho LOL @ Nicole aka Andy Dick



Omg team bank accounts! Throwing me back to gauntlet and inferno and BOTS days :')

really need a gif of tony shoving the shit out of bananas lmaoooo, this was glorious, cleared my skin tbh

Corey is such a douchebag omg I can't believe how quickly he turned on Kailah. Sis had one bad night give her a break! It bugged me the most that he told freckle face chick that he never really liked her. Fucking seriously dude? Ugh men. Don't even get my started on Zach! Poor Jenna keeps talking about her feelings and he's just like "yeah her ass still looks good." Love yourself sis!

The champs didn't look great in the first challenge but 4 to 6 is kind of ridiculous.



The champs didn't look great in the first challenge but 4 to 6 is kind of ridiculous. Reply

I can't stand kailah, but for Corey to be such a fuckface to her bc she drank a lot and had an accident, I hope he gets the boot soon. Who hasn't had a night like that?! And the fact that he was talking so much shit with her in the room next door was messed up, I felt so bad for her in that moment.

I know nothing about Kailah (this is the first I've ever seen her) so I don't know why everyone hates her but that doesn't change how big of a douchebag he was. Like ok whatever you don't want to fuck her anymore but don't got telling people you never liked her. I felt so bad for her.

cory basically did the same with aneesa the season they were on together. hopefully kailah stops messing with cory unlike aneesa.

Ugh what a bastard I hope he goes home soon.

My love and attraction for CT is officially dead. Not only is he a Trump supporter, but he's also an Alex Jones believer🤢😷

I had that same realisation a few months ago and I was like NOPE I'M CURED

oh nooo he is?

NOOOO what??? How do you know this?

- I don't blame Cory for running after a grown ass woman pissed herself because she was *that* drunk. However, he instantly became a douche for acting like he never liked her. It was typical fuckboy behavior.



- Jenna needs to love herself. I don't find her highly attractive but she's far from ugly, she's nice, and clearly has drive. She can do far better than Zach.



- Nicole is so gross; she's just as much as a fuckboy as Cory, Zach, Johnny, etc. Cara is hot but goddamn, control yourself. I know she said it in a joking manner but bitch was 100% serious. Reply

