March 1st, 2017, 11:08 am

Riverdale 1x06 Sneak Peek - Josie & the Pussycats feat. Ronnie perform iconic Donna Summer song

I can't believe they're covering this bop to end all bops. So happy to see them in their Pussycat outfits.
Lol I'm only 25 but I feel old af sometimes with my knowledge and strong appreciation for music that was before my time. These young fucks need to be educated.
but seriously how do people not understand Donna Summer?? would they be saying this if it was Hot Stuff?
I'd cut them if they did
Anyway, wasn't Josie hyped up to be important in the last episode? But Val had more screentime than Josie's had all season, and she's a main character? I think they've been cutting her scenes cuz it doesn't make sense otherwise.
Imagining Archie as an EDM DJ is very cringe to me though lol.
I hope we get more of the drummer chick too. Has she even spoken yet? lol
I think the show has overall done a decent job juggling the cast, which is huge, as you'd expect since the source material is an expansive teen comedy/soap opera that's been running for more than 75 years.
I sort of want Jughead and Kevin to be (better) friends, but I think it's because I was charmed by their interactions in the comics.
i love this show, and i want all the supernatural stuff to happen
Also I hate Veronica's clothes. I get that they're trying to dress her up as A Girl Who Lived in New York and Has Expensive Taste, and we're supposed to assume that since they're poor now she hasn't bought anything new so she's wearing her old things but nothing about her clothes seem expensive, she dresses like a secretary at a mid-tier accounting firm in the Midwest who goes shopping at Charlotte Russe.
I dig Archie with Valerie and the other pussycats. KJ Apa seems to light up most in those scenes.
Aren't they suppose to be 15 though? No school would allow them to wear that lol. Like I just watched the first episode and they do not look like how the majority of sophomores looked like when I was one. Why couldn't they have been older and ugh at the whole teacher and Archie relationship.
but I mean...either way, it's CW high school, there is no dress code.
ETA: Can someone pretty please make an icon of this for me? :x
NOW IF ONLY WE CAN GET A MONDER BOP RENDITION OF THEIR ICONIC THEME SONG, please?????
I love the Pussycats!!!!