There were so many comments in the YouTube video talking shit about this song (I know, YouTube commentators aren't exactly the pinnacle of human intelligence), but it's like WHAT?! You motherfuckers better RECOGNIZE the magic of disco and Donna Summer lest your souls burn in fucking Hell forever. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm willing to bet most of the comments were from youngsters Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DAMN YOUTHS!



Lol I'm only 25 but I feel old af sometimes with my knowledge and strong appreciation for music that was before my time. These young fucks need to be educated. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They must not have much joy in their lives, LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

everyone is shutting them down in the comments tho, also idk if you've noticed this but you can tell most the fans/people who comment on anything for this show are way over highschool age lmao. Which is a good thing, bc we're all nostalgic for our trashy teen shows atm



but seriously how do people not understand Donna Summer?? would they be saying this if it was Hot Stuff? I'd cut them if they did Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate the song :X Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think Archie (and the Pussycats, lbr) make some wack ass music. CW shoulda spend a few extra coins to cop an relevant or acclaimed indie artist to produce music for Archie to sing. Or made him an EDM artist, that way it make more sense for ppl to be so impressed by his skill level versus how long he's been doing it.



Anyway, wasn't Josie hyped up to be important in the last episode? But Val had more screentime than Josie's had all season, and she's a main character? I think they've been cutting her scenes cuz it doesn't make sense otherwise. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah all the original music is blah to me. They should just cover disco songs for the rest of the series. Josie has an actual plot this episode involving her dad, so that's nice.



Imagining Archie as an EDM DJ is very cringe to me though lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Archies music is so bad lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't mind Archie being an acoustic singer-songwriter, but yeah, they need to give him better music. Otherwise anyone's amazement at his songs is farfetched. EDM, though? That makes the ridiculous Ansel Elgort comparison even funnier. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just think it's easier to coast by on making mediocre EDM than it is making mediocre guitar tunes. Like the bar is lower. Plus I think high schoolers would be more impressed if their friend was a passable DJ than if he could play five cords on a guitar. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They should get Rebecca (CEGF) to write songs for them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ashleigh/josie was filming a movie for netflix during the time they shot other eps iirc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why is Veronica suddenly a part of the Pussycats? Did they mention that last week or is this a new thing? Reply

Thread

Link

It's a new thing. I'm assuming based on the promos that Val and Josie get in a fight over Archie and Val leaves temporarily. Josie replaces her with Ronnie but then I'm guessing that Val and Josie make up by the end of the ep but they don't want to exclude Ronnie from the performance? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i had the same question. i guess we might find out in this episode Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This show does need more Josie (and Reggie and Kevin/Joaquin.)



I hope we get more of the drummer chick too. Has she even spoken yet? lol Reply

Thread

Link

Melody hasn't had any lines yet that I'm aware of.



I think the show has overall done a decent job juggling the cast, which is huge, as you'd expect since the source material is an expansive teen comedy/soap opera that's been running for more than 75 years. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Apparently Joaquin's actor isn't coming back until episode 8 (boo, hiss). But then at least he's supposed to be in the most of the rest of the episodes from there, which coincidentally is when the Serpents stuff kicks in.



I sort of want Jughead and Kevin to be (better) friends, but I think it's because I was charmed by their interactions in the comics. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

definitely needs more Reggie, but comic book Reggie (as in the new series, where he's a total jackass but also lovable) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this sounded really good tbh. i fucking love donna summer. Reply

Thread

Link





zoom in on the dog nose pic.twitter.com/O1VifgLOG9 — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) March 1, 2017

my friend Ron continues to kill it tweeting for archie comics Reply

Thread

Link

lmao i love this meme so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got a nice laugh out of Kevin also doing the choreography in the wings around the 1:10 mark Reply

Thread

Link

Yes lmfao Kevin is all of us. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kevin is a gift Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i love him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao he's so cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need them to cover more disco songs...

i love this show, and i want all the supernatural stuff to happen Reply

Thread

Link

I need them to do this song. It's all about girl power and loving yourself!



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yaaaaaaassss i am living! Reply

Thread

Link

Omg this sexy icon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes @ your icon. Jughead cowering behind Betty was hilarious and one of the most Jughead-y things he's done tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg and yours <3 i totally ship juggy & betty tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

heard that veronica bonded with josie about their dads hence why she ended up perofrming w/ them??? idk don't quote me! Reply

Thread

Link

I know everyone hates Archie but I actually like him. I like how he's the only teenager actually worried about teenage things cos everyone else is so extra, lmao Anyway if the spoilers are true I can see him more involved with the mystery but otherwise I like that he doesn't seem to care so much.



Also I hate Veronica's clothes. I get that they're trying to dress her up as A Girl Who Lived in New York and Has Expensive Taste, and we're supposed to assume that since they're poor now she hasn't bought anything new so she's wearing her old things but nothing about her clothes seem expensive, she dresses like a secretary at a mid-tier accounting firm in the Midwest who goes shopping at Charlotte Russe.



Edited at 2017-03-01 08:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, she dresses way too old for her age. Take for example, Cheryl, whose style is rather mature for the typical high schooler, but at the same time youthful with her use of chokers, flair pieces, and mini-skirts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Speaking of which, Madelaine Petsch is very pretty but good lord do they slather on her makeup. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I like him (especially now that the terrible Ms. Grundy story is over). Granted his story is more mainstream than the other characters but he's not awful.



I dig Archie with Valerie and the other pussycats. KJ Apa seems to light up most in those scenes.



Edited at 2017-03-01 08:47 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like him too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't hate Archie, he's just boring. I love Veronica and her clothes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like Archie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It sounds pretty good, I like their voices. I'd forgotten how much I like this song.



Aren't they suppose to be 15 though? No school would allow them to wear that lol. Like I just watched the first episode and they do not look like how the majority of sophomores looked like when I was one. Why couldn't they have been older and ugh at the whole teacher and Archie relationship. Reply

Thread

Link

It's a delusional TV thing. Teen shows have been doing it forever. First off they cast older actors so they can overwork them because there are labor laws for actors under 18. Second, they style them ridiculously because they think ~fashion will help promote their show. Every once in a while we'll get a teen show with teen actors who dress and act like teens, and it's always a breath of fresh air tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It may not be at the school?



but I mean...either way, it's CW high school, there is no dress code. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





ETA: Can someone pretty please make an icon of this for me? :x







Edited at 2017-03-01 08:26 pm (UTC) My Jughead-thirty ass is so excited for tomorrow.ETA: Can someone pretty please make an icon of this for me? :x Reply

Thread

Link

Excellent gif usage, just wanted to let you know it's appreciated. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You too re: your icon b. Even though I've never seen that movie, Can't Hardly Wait is one of my fave movies so I love Ethan. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





THEY'RE IN THEIR LEOTARDS, WITH THEIR TTTAAAAAIIILLLSSSS Reply

Thread

Link

I CAN NOT EXPLAIN TO YOU how happy this video makes me!! I NEVER thought we'd seen them in their iconic looks! I thought we'd only ever see their Ears for Hats™



NOW IF ONLY WE CAN GET A MONDER BOP RENDITION OF THEIR ICONIC THEME SONG, please?????



I love the Pussycats!!!! Reply

Thread

Link