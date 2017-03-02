iZombie Season 3 Poster & Synopsis
#iZombie makes a ~very~ interesting poster choice for Season 3 pic.twitter.com/jX6VfqF466— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 1, 2017
In the third season, Liv has discovered there are more zombies living in Seattle than she previously believed. In fact, there is a private military contractor employing a small zombie army, and that army is preparing for the day humans learn of their existence. Major finds a job and acceptance in this army. Liv and Clive investigate the murder of a zombie family that may just set off an all-out zombie-human war. Ravi’s former boss at the Center for Disease Control shows up in Seattle to investigate the Max Rager massacre. Blaine finds living as a human with no memory of his evil past is more blessing than curse. Peyton pulls at a thread in one of her cases that may lead to the villain that’s pulling all the strings. This season, Liv will eat the brains and take on the traits of a dominatrix, a JACKASS-style stunt man, an office gossip, a pre-school teacher, a conspiracy theorist, a dungeon master, and many more.
that poster is definitely very interesting. and takes a nice subtle dig as well. i like.
The synopsis to this sound really interesting though, I am here for it. It is sad how I've had to wait almost a year for this.
Rahul is so funny. He is going to be in Supergirl too.
I fucking love this show.
i'll miss drake tho, he didn't deserve that
