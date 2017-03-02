iZombie Season 3 Poster & Synopsis

yay cant wait for season 3!



that poster is definitely very interesting. and takes a nice subtle dig as well. i like.

That poster is...interesting.



The synopsis to this sound really interesting though, I am here for it. It is sad how I've had to wait almost a year for this.

its been 84 years

I binged recently and I really liked it. The s2 finale set up some interesting stuff so I'm excited for s3

OMG finally. I've been waiting forever

yas this show is hilarious although it makes me miss Veronica Mars more

i forgotten what happen last season but it looks like the summary brought some memories back. lol



Rahul is so funny. He is going to be in Supergirl too.





I started a fake rumour on twitter that I passed away last night coz bored. Then someone sent me this and I fucking cried 😂.



I love him so much.

Lmao I love him.

i have such a crush on rahul omg

LMAO

He's gonna be in Supergirl? What?

he's so fine, i keep thinking i should watch this show bc of his face lol

ah i am so excited, i really loved s2 with everyone finding out

I wish this show wasn't lowkey racist.



they had a caricature black female character in this prison episode who kept shouting "FERGUSON!" in reference to the protests.

Yeah me too.

Yeah. I've come to expect this from Rob Thomas and his Co.

I'm sure Che Guevera is rolling in his grave right now.







This show is cute and all, but I forever LOL at Aly Michalka's character being the District Attorney of Seattle.

she's the ADA, I think.

so excited for this to come back!! need to re-binge it this month.

Why did they take such a long break? They shouldn't keep struggling shows off that long.

Bless! I can't wait!

>a dominatrix"



yasss represent Me sis!

Fuckkkkk I love this weird ass show it's so underrated, the cast is perfect. I'm still pissed about what happened to drake tho !! >:(

same ugh

how many episodes will this season have?

Body = Ready



I fucking love this show. Reply

I've missed this show!! So glad the new season is starting soon!!

ahhh im so excited for this season & i hope the quality doesnt go down

i'll miss drake tho, he didn't deserve that

DUNNA-DUNNA



UH HUH



DUNNA-DUNNA



UHHHHH



DUNNA-DUNNA



OH-WHOA-OOO



DUNNA-DUNNA



YYYEAHHHHH

