Stunning cover. All her best work is by Inez & Vinoodh.



Edited at 2017-03-01 07:15 pm (UTC)

This is their first cover? laurenconradeekface.gif Reply

eugh, not on the gigi train Reply

This is pretty. I love the colors in the other pictures. Reply

Forgive my ignorance, but couldn't they have used a Arabic (arabian??) model? I'm tired of Gigi everywhere.



Edited at 2017-03-01 07:18 pm (UTC)

I wanted to ask the same question..... Reply

She's half-Palestinian therefore half-Arab I guess.



Edited at 2017-03-01 07:23 pm (UTC)

Eh that doesn't necessarily mean she's half Arab, not all Palestinians are arab. I don't personally know what her ethnic background is though. Reply

She's half-Arab at least? Reply

it's arab, and she is, her dad is palestinian Reply

she gonna get dragged by woke twt again Reply

its hilarious to see ppl trying to act woke by saying half palestinians/palestinian diaspora arent really palestinian. literally parroting zionist propaganda under the guise of social justice. like rlly emphasises how most of these idiots only get their knowledge of social issues from twitter.



like all saying extremely #problematic shit like gigi/bella/dj khaled/any palestinian is a fake palestinian bc they dont talk abt the ~issues or saying if u werent born there u arent rlly palestinian, like 70% of palestinians are refugees.



using their logic 2nd or 3rd gen palestinians (aka most palestinians) shouldnt have the right of return but i doubt they think their shit thru far enough to realise that. Reply

Le snooze. Reply

I like those first three shots. Stunning tbh. Reply

Is it incentive to think Saudi Arabian photoshops of slutty album covers are hilarious? Reply

I loooove those. Do you have a link for more recent ones? Reply

this one has to be fake, omg



haha I found these

this one has to be fake, omg

I think this one is my favorite Reply

I wish labels would just shoot a covered up album cover along side the regular one. It ain't that hard to use a couple of different outfits. Reply

What's with the addition of short sleeves Reply

It looks like they took one part of Brit's outfit and copy/pasted it all over her body. Reply

some of these i'm like okay i see... but i don't get what's wrong with serving some shoulder tbh

LMAO Bless this thread! I always found these photoshops hilarious. Reply

Didn't Iran TV just cover up Charlize and Shirley too?





I love these! This is great PS. Reply

Bless you for these! Reply

vogue arabs could've chose any of these beautiful arab ladies but of course they had to choose gigi kharadid pic.twitter.com/XsO6N1UqgP — lama (@zapsgoId) March 1, 2017



khara-did lmao

is that last one Rihanna at the Taj Mahal? Reply

wot Reply

Get your facts straight, that's Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. and Rihanna never went to Taj Mahal. Reply

idk why ppl actually think vogue its gonna pick some unknown model for their debut cover lol Reply

Because she's A-list. Reply

Of course it's a Zayn stan being buthurt Reply

the covers are great Reply

the pictures are stunning, but do vogue really have no other model to put on their covers? it seems kinda lazy at this point. though i suppose i can understand it for this one since it's a 'debut'. Reply

I do like the covers, but they should have just covered one eye instead of doing the eye hole thing. Reply

