ONTD Roundup
For Tuesday, February 28, 2017:
- Remy Ma would like Nicki Minaj to know
- Lainey drags Justin Timberlake for being an extra attention seeker at the Oscars
- ‘Get Out’ Star Calls Critic a ‘Bitch’ for Ruining Movie’s Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
- Rosie O'Donnell leads #ResistanceAddress outside of Capitol
- Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom break up
- Celebs react to President Trump's Joint Address tonight at the Capitol
- Yesterday's ONTD Roundup
Week E
[EMU HERD]
[CHICK HATCHING]
Re: Week E
Re: Week E
Re: Week E
Re: Week E
Re: Week E
tomorrow's animal is a personal fav of mine btw. friday's animal will probably be the most popular, tho!
Edited at 2017-03-01 06:44 pm (UTC)
Re: Week E
Re: Week E
never forget the emu war.
Re: Week E
Re: Week E
Re: Week E
Re: Week E
Emus are so cool!
Maybe try Minted?
We are only inviting like 130 people to our wedding.
?
Re: ?
Re: ?
Re: ?
Re: ?
Re: ?
(even tho I'm an Atheist who doesn't do lent)
Re: ?
Re: ?
Re: ?
Re: ?
Re: ?
in general
Re: ?
Maybe sugar.
yeah i can tell sugar to fuck off for the next month.
Re: ?
Re: ?
Re: ?
Re: ?
Re: ?
Re: ?
Re: ?
Re: ?
it just stirs up that feeling in you that just makes you want to collapse or combust
Can someone identify this (SFW) audio please? http://vocaroo.com/i/s13ACpfjlmCu
This started coming from my neighbors apartment at around 6:50am this morning and went on for AN HOUR 😠
And a lot of phone alarms don't turn off by themselves.
This Dessert Quiz Will Reveal Which Decade You Actually Belong In
Well, that’s surprising. You’re destined to explore the unknown and break ground on new planets. You’ll probably discover new chocolate varieties along the way. Oh my god. Imagine. Pack your bags! It’s time for you to make history!
https://www.buzzfeed.com/sarahaspler/yo
Re: This Dessert Quiz Will Reveal Which Decade You Actually Belong In
You’re destined for the days of Tetris, shoulder pads and synthpop! And your love of layered desserts and signature dance moves will serve you well. What are you waiting for? Pack your bags and set your time machine to the ‘80s!
I don't like half those desserts. I declare this unfair
Re: This Dessert Quiz Will Reveal Which Decade You Actually Belong In
Re: This Dessert Quiz Will Reveal Which Decade You Actually Belong In
You’re headed back in time to a world filled neon windbreakers and frozen yogurt. And we’re pretty jealous, tbh. Go swoon over Zack Morris and nibble on bubblegum tape. Oh! And don’t you dare forget you to pack your walkman.
Re: This Dessert Quiz Will Reveal Which Decade You Actually Belong In
You’re a social butterfly with a serious sweet tooth. You don’t care about those over-the-top, science experiment-looking desserts. You’ve got a soft spot for the simple things in life and like to keep things groovy. Plus, you can’t imagine a world without Saturday Night Fever and chocolate cake.
man i would have loved 60s, 80s or 90s lmao
Re: This Dessert Quiz Will Reveal Which Decade You Actually Belong In
RE: Re: This Dessert Quiz Will Reveal Which Decade You Actually Belong In
Re: This Dessert Quiz Will Reveal Which Decade You Actually Belong In
You’re destined for the days of Tetris, shoulder pads and synthpop! And your love of layered desserts and signature dance moves will serve you well. What are you waiting for? Pack your bags and set your time machine to the ‘80s!
I'll take it!
Re: This Dessert Quiz Will Reveal Which Decade You Actually Belong In
Re: This Dessert Quiz Will Reveal Which Decade You Actually Belong In
Re: This Dessert Quiz Will Reveal Which Decade You Actually Belong In
Re: This Dessert Quiz Will Reveal Which Decade You Actually Belong In
Edited at 2017-03-01 07:14 pm (UTC)
Re: This Dessert Quiz Will Reveal Which Decade You Actually Belong In
You’re headed back in time to a world filled neon windbreakers and frozen yogurt. And we’re pretty jealous, tbh. Go swoon over Zack Morris and nibble on bubblegum tape. Oh! And don’t you dare forget you to pack your walkman.
I've got a 30% off coupon at B&N for Moleskine products. I don't really need one, but I've got a coupon! Which one should I get?
I like the cashier journals. They fit in my purse and are great for when I get ideas.
I get sooooooooooooo angry at that.
shame them.
Edited at 2017-03-01 06:25 pm (UTC)
This is how you defeat him. Ignore him. It's well known that he is obsessed with numbers and ratings. Don't give them to him.