ONTD Roundup

These are so damn impressive.

dang it cuteej4! i was gonna resize the last text block </3

my friend just visited OstrichLand USA in solvang, they have emus. 33 acres of land where all dem be running around, basking in the sun, enjoying life. obviously i will be visiting this wonderful estabilishment

this is amazing

tomorrow's animal is a personal fav of mine btw. friday's animal will probably be the most popular, tho!



Edited at 2017-03-01 06:44 pm (UTC) i done gone and goofed! that text block will haunt me to the end of my days.tomorrow's animal is a personal fav of mine btw. friday's animal will probably be the most popular, tho!

Random fact: my godmoms knew someone who raised emus in South Carolina. They gave up their wedding chapel business (where my godmoms made garters for sale, often the something blue item) to raise them. I'm not sure how it turned out once my godmom moved back to Atlanta. But it was something unique in like 1993-1994.

satanic creatures.



satanic creatures.

never forget the emu war.

lovely presentation

Omg Emus!! My aunt had some and they always scared me, but I still think they're cute.

i love the emu in this video:



I just realized I missed your posts bc I wasn't on ONTD Monday or Tuesday! Lemme go back and look at what hellbeasts you selected those days :P

Emus are so cool!



Emus are so cool! Reply

I went back into the second Oscars liveblog post and just the steady stream of consciousness that went from "damn" to "OMG WHAT" to "MOOOOONLIGHT!!!!!!!!!!" is hilarious.

I'm so glad we didn't turn off the TV after LLL won. So amazing.

I did that on Sunday night and it was funny. So many freakouts

I wasn't watching, I was just laying in bed refreshing the comments and when LLL won I closed out, then someone in my group chat was like MOONLIGHT WON and I was SO confused. Went back in and there were like 10 pages of WAIT WHAT?!?! and it took me forever to figure out exactly what had happened lmaooo

does anyone know where i can get afforadble, pretty wedding invites online? Davids Bridal and Wedding Paper Divas are so freaking expensive!

hmm what's your definition of affordable? My brother used WPD and said it was much cheaper than alternatives he'd looked into.

Maybe try Minted?



Maybe try Minted? Reply

affordable: 500 bucks or less. WPD is running along 650 and DB is 750!!

We are only inviting like 130 people to our wedding. Reply

Minted is going to be way more money than those

Vistaprint? Shutterfly? I have gotten XMas cards from there.

I used Vistaprint for my wedding invitations.

To design or to print?

I second Shutterfly. They actually make some pretty good quality stuff. We've had nice cards made from there.

i liked the ones i ordered from snapfish last year. i think they usually have pretty good coupon codes too (try retailmenot).

My cousin just order her's at Fed Ex/Kinkos and they were reasonably priced and really pretty

Etsy has people who do that basically you pick one of their designs and they customize it and echoing vistaprint, I'm a designer/illustrator and I design wedding invites for friends occasionally and I've had good success with vistaprint and their paper/pricing and they have tons of templates

I went to Hobby Lobby and got lucky that all of their wedding stuff was 50% off. We got 90 invitations, a cake topper, labels, cute initial stickers, guestbook, and flower girl basket (I feel like I'm missing something but that's all I can think of) for $77.

Know anyone that can design for you? I used CatPrint after a friend of mine designed them based on something I liked elsewhere. Cat Print was amazing to work with

What have you given up for lent?

My bff has given up pop (soda, for the Americans here). I think it'll do her good, she has an upset tummy a lot and I think not having the gassy drink in her will help a lot.

People in lots of places in America say pop tho

hope

Pot! Try three. The first year I made it 31 days, the second I made it 17-- so I'm hoping I can get all 47 days this year. I've been hyping it up so my roommates and boyfriend and everyone got me all psyched up for it.

my will to live.





(even tho I'm an Atheist who doesn't do lent) Reply

people still do that?

dessert :(

nothing

i'm just giving up



in general Reply

I can't really find anything I can give up. Cuz I have given up a lot of vices already.



Maybe sugar.



yeah i can tell sugar to fuck off for the next month.



Reply

Red meat

I'm going to work on being more patient and kinder to myself.

Rimming

booze. I ruined my whole mardi gras season this year with my drinking. I think I'm probably going to stop altogether.

I don't know. I don't really have a good one this year and I'm struggling to think of something :(

Coffee :/

hope

potatoes bc my fatass irish self legit eats so many lmfao

I cannot WAIT for The Americans to come back next week! It's gonna be gooooood.

Omg, is that next week? Yasss

Yes! It's back on the 7th 🎉🎊

I have to help a family member pack their wound because they can't reach it. I need to mentally prepare myself. This is not my forte :|

There is honesty nothing worse in this life than having to listen to 2+ white girls converse. I couldn't even drown them out with my headphones.

you haven't heard 2 white canadian dudes < age 35 not from urban areas



it just stirs up that feeling in you that just makes you want to collapse or combust Reply

HA oh yes xD

LOL I don't venture outside of major metropolitan areas. The fuck haha

lmao omg i know, my life at work

Can someone identify this (SFW) audio please?



This started coming from my neighbors apartment at around 6:50am this morning and went on for AN HOUR 😠 Reposting from yesterday because I got no bites:Can someone identify this (SFW) audio please? http://vocaroo.com/i/s13ACpfjlmCu This started coming from my neighbors apartment at around 6:50am this morning and went on for AN HOUR 😠 Reply

Sounds similar to the sounds that the Wii makes, although I don't know this as a specific Wii sound. Sorry :/

Yeah, it sounds game-y to me too

Maybe it's an alarm noise and they weren't hearing it?

Pretty sure that's a phone alarm, I even think my old phone had that sound.

And a lot of phone alarms don't turn off by themselves. Reply

this sounds similar to the noise my coworkers computer makes when someone is trying to Skype (or live chat) with them and they aren't around to accept the call. it just keeps going and going

That's TOTALLY the Amazon Echo's alarm! I have one and I've came home to it blaring that sound because I forgot about an alarm I set earlier.

UGH I'M SICK. I'm not surprised, I work 7 days a week, night and day. I know i'm running my body into the ground. I just have time for this :( This cough is killing me right now. I called out of work today and they weren't happy but I was like, I need a day.

:( aw girl take a day off! that sucks. please be confident in your decision, i'm sure others wouldn't want you getting them

Take vitamin C everyday. You can buy a giant jar of like 1000 pills at the drug store. It will make a huge difference. I take 2-3 every morning and I haven't been sick in a long ass time now... Reply

I will. thank you sis Reply

i'm running on no sleep and i want to die!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!! Reply

That's why god invented coffee. I was up for basically three days straight once because of finals and was literally a delirious mess by the end. Reply

i can't drink it, it's gross and it just makes me more tired :/ Reply

I got: You belong in the future!



Well, that’s surprising. You’re destined to explore the unknown and break ground on new planets. You’ll probably discover new chocolate varieties along the way. Oh my god. Imagine. Pack your bags! It’s time for you to make history!



https://www.buzzfeed.com/sarahaspler/yo ur-dessert-choices-will-reveal-which-dec ade-you?utm_term=.xaBLabJb9#.tu1PJj2je Well, that’s surprising. You’re destined to explore the unknown and break ground on new planets. You’ll probably discover new chocolate varieties along the way. Oh my god. Imagine. Pack your bags! It’s time for you to make history! Reply

You got: You belong in the ‘80s!

You’re destined for the days of Tetris, shoulder pads and synthpop! And your love of layered desserts and signature dance moves will serve you well. What are you waiting for? Pack your bags and set your time machine to the ‘80s!





I don't like half those desserts. I declare this unfair Reply

"you belong in the 50's!" uh, not my black ass, thanks. Reply

You got: You belong in the ‘90s!



You’re headed back in time to a world filled neon windbreakers and frozen yogurt. And we’re pretty jealous, tbh. Go swoon over Zack Morris and nibble on bubblegum tape. Oh! And don’t you dare forget you to pack your walkman. Reply

You got: You belong in the ‘70s!

You’re a social butterfly with a serious sweet tooth. You don’t care about those over-the-top, science experiment-looking desserts. You’ve got a soft spot for the simple things in life and like to keep things groovy. Plus, you can’t imagine a world without Saturday Night Fever and chocolate cake.



man i would have loved 60s, 80s or 90s lmao Reply

I belong in the 90's, yayyyy Reply

me tooooo Reply

You got: You belong in the ‘80s!

You’re destined for the days of Tetris, shoulder pads and synthpop! And your love of layered desserts and signature dance moves will serve you well. What are you waiting for? Pack your bags and set your time machine to the ‘80s!



I'll take it! Reply

future 2 bby Reply

You got: You belong in the ‘80s! Reply

I belong in the future! Reply

Edited at 2017-03-01 07:14 pm (UTC) Reply

You got: You belong in the ‘90s!

You’re headed back in time to a world filled neon windbreakers and frozen yogurt. And we’re pretty jealous, tbh. Go swoon over Zack Morris and nibble on bubblegum tape. Oh! And don’t you dare forget you to pack your walkman. Reply

Hope everyone is having a good day! I've been dog sitting for the past 3 days and yesterday I stepped in dog shit because someone in this neighborhood doesn't pick it up, and I did it again this morning too! A big ol' fuck you to the person who does that. And I know it's not the doggies I'm watching since they're super tiny and their poops are tiny. These ones are massive.



I've got a 30% off coupon at B&N for Moleskine products. I don't really need one, but I've got a coupon! Which one should I get? Reply

I'm also dogsitting tiny dogs! I took them swimming in the pool yesterday.



I like the cashier journals. They fit in my purse and are great for when I get ideas. Reply

I have one in my purse! I made tabs to mark pages that I've written books that I want to get so I don't have to flip search for it when I'm at the bookstore. It's teal and I love it <3 Reply

i'm also dogsitting this week! and having the same issue wtf no one in this neighbourhood is a decent person tbh!! luckily the dog always goes like right next to the curb so i don't have 2 walk thru grass 2 pick up after him Reply

People in my area forget to pick up their dog poop sometimes.



I get sooooooooooooo angry at that. Reply

you should leave a sign on top of the next one you see that says "the world is not your dumpster. pick up after your dog"





shame them. Reply

I can't stand people who don't clean up after their dogs. There's someone on my street who lets their dog shit in the middle of the sidewalk and doesn't pick it up. A bunch of neighbors and I are trying to figure out who it is. Reply

has the moonlight score won ANY awards??? i feel like it's been so unsung despite it being so stunning, it brings me to tears listening to it Reply

Edited at 2017-03-01 06:25 pm (UTC) Reply

he looks terrifying, lol Reply

omg idk wtf this is but I love it Reply

LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO OOOOL! Reply

Trump on track to achieve LOWEST VIEWERSHIP for #JointAddress in 9 years



Early ratings = 27.8 millionhttps://t.co/BZ64kaIbmx



Compare: pic.twitter.com/X0yKfcVef7 — Shareblue (@Shareblue) March 1, 2017 How long before he has Sean Spicer come out and defend his ratings? Reply

lol Reply

here comes another tantrum Reply

this seems like FAKE NEWS!!!!!!!! Obama did this!!! Reply

This chart is like watching American Apathy grow, it's too much. Reply

I cuddled up with my dog and watched Aliens last night in tribute to Bill Paxton.



This is how you defeat him. Ignore him. It's well known that he is obsessed with numbers and ratings. Don't give them to him.



