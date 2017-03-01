i kind of want to see them in toronto but i also don't want to spend money on that at all lmao



How many videos are they going to keep making for this 1 song? Reply

This is not good. Reply

Oh yes an english version yes I love english versions Reply

Damn, that is some bad dancing. Reply

Idgaf my head bops to this. Reply

These heffas. I think they gone change the face of Kpop along with Twice. I've been in Kpop for yearsss but I literally don't remember where the hell BTS came from, or when EXO switched from nugudom to the big leagues, so it's been interesting to watch groups actually become tastemakers for Kpop. Like I honestly see K.A.R.D. becoming that Kpop group with the creditibility in the West. Reply

the struggle dancing lol i prefer the korean version Reply

The lyrics seem a bit off,but i love this group (still sad that Youngji wasn't part of the actual group but ehhh) Matthew can get it all day long Reply

The English version seems forced but the korean one is quite good.

Have high hopes for thema Reply

I like this group a lot, they were super cute and charming on arirang's ASC, but I don't think this song works in English. The translation is really awkward.



That being said, I like the effort; DSP is obviously aware that KARD has traction in non-Korean markets so it's nice that they made the effort, but they should have put more time into the translation.



ALSO JAYSUS BM IS FOINE Reply

i like the korean version better, even then idk about them. i like the music but idk about their dancing or singing. Reply

some of these lyrics are super awkward and did they just take taehyung's lines from him lmao Reply

I prefer the Korean version! And people not liking the dancing are haters tbh! Reply

Love them Reply

I prefer the Korean version but I'm obsessed with them regardless. I can't believe they haven't debuted yet and they're getting all this traction Reply

That sound mix is bad. Poor 2nd guy getting no screen time.



As always art imitating life, the girls are better than the boys. Reply

It sounds so odd. But fuck it, I love them. Reply

I am personally offended the new visual god jseph got no screen time, the weird english lyrics and their accents made the song 10x more awkward but thats understandable bc only bm grew up speaking english. Reply

