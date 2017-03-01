RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 New Trailer + March 24 Premiere Date (on VH1)!

embedded trailer isn't working for me Reply

I'm trying to fix it. Girl, my first post, and I'm already flopping. Reply

Is it working now? Reply

gay bars are already packed friday nights, this is more annoying than anything tbh Reply

yeah, this is gonna suck tbh. I don't know why they thought fridays were a good idea. Reply

It's such a weird time slot, 'cuz that's where I think of primetime TV shows going to die. *firsthand experience with Pushing Daisies and Hannibal* Reply

rip Logo I guess. Reply

Viacom got new boss and he is remanaging all the digital networks. I guess having another TVLand dressed up like an LGBT channel didn't work Reply

true. but now where will I watch the Nanny for four straight hours while also being forced to watch awful commercials?! Reply

On one hand, it's sad that there won't be a channel explicitly aimed at the LGBT community (Bravo, though?). But really, it was only catering to the G. And for a long time, the white G. Reply

I'm so confused about the syndicated sitcoms they've picked up, some of them make sense and other ones they can keep Reply

Trust! @LogoTV hasn’t “distanced” itself from me, not while I’m still payin’ the f%kin’ light bill over there — RuPaul (@RuPaul) May 24, 2014 lmao my fave Reply

Bless ha. Reply

thank fuck its moving to vh1 permanently. I hated having to wait cause I didnt have logo.



yassss get those slightly better ratings!!! I'm happy to watch it in HD! I'm not shocked at all since there were rumors logo was getting canned like esquire Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] and it looks like valentina is lip syncing in the first week? i could see that damn i'm so happy that peppermint is not first out!!!! Reply

FUCK she better not be :( Reply

Each season my friend and I make a bet where we predict the top 5 Queens. We also include a wildcard pick in the event that one of our top 5 is eliminated. I chose Peppermint as my wildcard...idky, but my gut tells me Peppermint could go far this season. Reply

I am always terrible at guessing who will be top 3, but personally, I'm digging Sasha Velour, Shea Coulee, and Valentina. Reply

Am I supposed to think of Dave Coulier when I think of Shea Coulet? Because I wholeheartedly do...EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. Reply

i think Aja is Top 3 with Farrah Reply

Aja is a fantastic lip syncer, but her look still seems like it needs time to mature. Farrah seems like an upgraded Derrick with a Courtney Act beat, but I watched one of her performances at Mickey's... Gworl. How you gonna call yourself a showgirl and not be able to put on a show? Reply

this flawless top 3 rn, I can't even <333 Reply

I'm team Sasha! But damn, that avant-garde runway they got looks like it has potential to be one of the best ever Reply

i thought we would have to wait a long time... it was pointless to show the girls so early Reply

I thought it was going to be March 7th, since that's when the NYC premiere show is slated. But I ain't payin' no $55 to have a shit view of the queens performing, then watch the first 40 minutes and have it cut to a card saying, "Tune in to find out who sashays!". Reply

yas fuck LOGO and its low-definition bs



and i clocked my queen valentina jumping for joy! s9 winner confirmed Reply

yessssss Reply

even if i'm #TeamAja, Shea Couleé is so gonna win this. Reply

Ughhhh I want it now tho!!



Annoying that it's on Friday night too -_- Reply

Completely missed the news that it's moving to VH1. They better have a good app! Reply

I thought something like this would happen because I think VHL also played Drag Race last season as well as Logo. And Logo clearly doesnt like HD so that was enough reason to boogie over to VH1. Reply

i watched the early seasons on vh1. they used to show them the day after they aired on logo. Reply

they better not censor or bleep anything over there! Reply

