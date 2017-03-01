RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 New Trailer + March 24 Premiere Date (on VH1)!
Finally, the super trailer has been posted with some big changes: it's moving to Vh1, it's airing on Fridays, and the premiere will be on March 24th! Logo will also be airing a RPDR marathon leading up to the premiere
as a farewell to the channel as its flagship series takes its ratings with it.
So excited! Who are you rooting for, ONTD?
The new air date means gay bars all over the country will be absolutely PACKED to the brim on Friday nights.
Sources 1 2 YT
Logo Video
[Spoiler (click to open)]and it looks like valentina is lip syncing in the first week? i could see that
and i clocked my queen valentina jumping for joy! s9 winner confirmed
Annoying that it's on Friday night too -_-