I didn't even watch the shit show Twimp put on, I just watched Bernie's response and cried.



I really want to see more politicians debates like the Bernie vs. Ted Cruz one on healthcare. I wish CNN would set one up for every month. Give us more exposure to our politicians and some hearty discussion on real issues... (or they can just let Bernie go through the Republicans one by one, I don't care, lol) Reply

He wouldn't have won. So no. Reply

what i really like about him is that he always has some sort of concrete plan or he does more than other politicians. it's not just " Imagine this!" or "x is unacceptable". Already he's saying he introduced a new bill.



also lol @ " i had a hard time not laughing out loud". Reply

thank you, bernie Reply

People are being such a mess abt praising him for the bare minimum. Van Jones is officially canceled. I can understand trying to be fair and give him credit but he just went above and beyond from when he called his win a white lash. Getting his own show has made him a sell out. Reply

I hope twitter destroys him for this. I can't believe people are supporting him even after he announced VOICE Agency. Reply

Jedediah making sense in both clips...what is life rn Reply

I know. It's so weird. Reply

That my exact reaction when I saw it live. Reply

So lets see: He approved a raid over a dinner with his hack son-in-law and a nazi, the raid was a complete disaster, a navy SEAL was killed, nearly 10 children and 20 women were killed, a $75 million dollar plane was destroyed and there was NO intel received. They then passed off a decade old video as something which was quickly de-bunked. Subsequently he suggests that it was the generals who "lost Ryan" even after he bragged about knowing "more than" the generals. He ruined probably dozens of families lives, left a wife without her husband, parents without a child. Then he trots out the poor, still-grieving widow and uses her as a political chess-piece to brag about some arbitrary record on a standing ovation.



FUCK HIM. Reply

I can't for the life of me understand why the SEAL's wife would allow herself to be used in such a way. I would've told Trump to go fuck himself. Reply

MTE. Like I know you're grieving, but say no to this indignity. Reply

At least the father is not having it with Tr*mp Reply

Exactly. It was so gross and exploitative. Reply

Can he be impeached? Better yet, someone should raid the white house and off him. Reply

I had to turn it off at that point, the way he was exploiting her and the other people he mentioned made me so sick. Reply

How do ppl even say Tr*mp gave a good speech, are the standards really that low? Reply

He gave a good speech for Trump, but he did not give a good speech for a President. People are holding him to a standard against himself and not to what the position in office is supposed to be. Reply

my local media (i'm not american) be saying it was his "most coherent speech yet" and tbh it sounds like a shade more than anything else lmao Reply

What can you expect from yt mediocrity? Reply

There are no standards, they said he did well in the debates too Reply

He spoke in a slightly softer voice and more flowery language so he's nice really. Also he is going to get 13456577 chances for some unfathomable reason. Reply

Bitch read from a teleprompter and any 3rd grader can do that so I don't understand the assholes who think he's "presidential" now. Reply

lol @ van jones praising. people are that easily fooled huh? Reply

He has been a mess since they gave him that show abt bridging the divide Reply

the media is licking it up. it's disgusting, but i wonder if they have to be all praising and shit. (i know jake tapper on cnn isn't, and msnbc isn't). it's... it's sad, honestly. Sad! Reply

don't have much to say but TY for posting these each day. :) Reply

Smfh Reply

people complimenting his speech have extremely low standards. you gotta be gullible as fuck to believe a word that comes out of his mouth. Reply

The media is giving him props for using full sentences for once. Reply

Someone called it "White nationalism with an indoor voice".



TV can go fuck itself they're a useless poison. At least the newspaper journalists were doing their job and rightfully called out the lies, the hate, and the stupidity. Reply

whtie nationalism with an indoor voice. I like it. Seems about right! Reply

The bar is sf low for this clown. And, no you can't have $1 trillion for infrastructure that will include your stupid effing wall! Reply

Girl, I read that the infrastructure plan will include deals where they pay private companies to carry out the construction and do like the toll roads where they charge people like $6.00 to ride through each way. No ma'am. Reply

