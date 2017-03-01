Black Sails: 406/XXXIV Promo + 405 Featurette

ontd_blacksails one last time, because the more people on board the better. :D



Members Only S4 viewing posts every Saturday at 4pm EST/3pm CST!

Members Only Discussion posts every Saturday night as the new episodes drop online!



Join us.



Meanwhile... y'all see this shit?







toby stephens's trolling is second only to luke arnold's Since S4 is half over, I'd like to take this opportunity to promoteone last time, because the more people on board the better. :DMembers Only S4 viewing posts every Saturday at 4pm EST/3pm CST!Members Only Discussion posts every Saturday night as the new episodes drop online!Join us.Meanwhile... y'all see this shit?toby stephens's trolling is second only to luke arnold's Reply

Thread

Link

gay bait tbh!



also +1 at promoting the comm. come join us, y'all! don't be shy. if you're lurking, de-lurk and join us!!! all opinions are truly welcome. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm seriously feeling so personally attacked by Toby Stephens omfg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

btw ur icon ugh <333 how dare he Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ffs. first the thomas "no spoilers" and now this. just say no already, you tease, ppl researched and it wasn't marcus aurelius!



*cries softly into my pudding*



ETA: and THANK YOU for this great promo! i should mention it in the main posts, i just always forget ;__;"



Edited at 2017-03-01 06:21 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





i'm so ready for maxanne to finally reunite 😭😭😭 this week is going by SO SLOWLY







how'd you know i needed a black sails post rn?i'm so ready for maxanne to finally reunite 😭😭😭 this week is going by SO SLOWLY Reply

Thread

Link

counting down seconds till reunion, i'm not ready yet and never will be T_T Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm ready to cry like a baby Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Black Sails has the best kisses and worst sex scenes. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

how'd you know i needed a black sails post rn?







btw yessss i can't wait for the reunion! everyone on tumblr is panicking all over, and i'm just so... serenely unconcerned? like, ppl are seriously worried anne died offscreen? which would never happen ofc. and i'm still 300% certain maxanne are endgame and will survive. don't ask me why, don't ask me how, i just feel it in my queer bones. i feel like i should be more worried abt my girls, but honestly all my concern is reserved for flint & whether he gets to farm turnips w his boyfriend forever. maxanne are simply too perfect to not survive, i'm not worried. btw yessss i can't wait for the reunion! everyone on tumblr is panicking all over, and i'm just so... serenely unconcerned? like, ppl are seriously worried anne died offscreen? which would never happen ofc. and i'm still 300% certain maxanne are endgame and will survive. don't ask me why, don't ask me how, i just feel it in my queer bones. i feel like i should be more worried abt my girls, but honestly all my concern is reserved for flint & whether he gets to farm turnips w his boyfriend forever. maxanne are simply too perfect to not survive, i'm not worried. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm watching 4x03 as we speak but all I want is for Thomas to come back lmao i sound like such a broken record about this but hlajsdlksdj I just want Flint happy and for him to finally rest as James McGraw is that too much to ask ;_; Reply

Thread

Link

it's not too much to ask imo! i really hope he finally finds peace with his man too 😩 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if you ask me you ask too little. thomas coming back is fine & dandy, but i demand some soft-focus candle-lit gay sexy timez so we can make up for having to see eleanor fuck not one but two pathetic men so many times. plus i still demand compensation for miranda's last on-screen fuck being that beanpole of a priest.



aka starz owes me.



/only a bit sarcastic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sis now you've upped the ante!!! I want that now tbh



seriously after suffering through all that het sex Starz needs give us the mlm sex scene we all deserve Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

jorge can teach me spanish too



besides max, who else is going to get on captain bonny's ship? did spain essentially saved stupid tree's life? where is the cache (is anyone going to intercept it)? who will kill eleanor and her unborn child? will we get eleanor/madi convo we and their dad deserve? will we ever see maroon queen again and will she ever get a name?



Edited at 2017-03-01 06:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Captain Bonny is the captain we deserve but will never get. LOL 'stupid tree', I think Spain gave him an extension, not save him. I really need to know were the cache is and I especially need a nice, good Eleanor-Madi talk about Mr. Scott that isn't Eleanor ranting about men manipulating her. We'll probably never see the Maroon queen again and she'll never have a name either. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh idk if i want to see captain bonny. don't get me wrong, i love her sfm and she's a feelsy death machine, but she just doesn't seem particularly interested in leadership. she's possibly the least ambitious person on the show, and i think that's kinda neat too. (now max needs to see reason, switch sides nad run off w her pirate gf!) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

aren't you overtly optimistic? lmao ilu

if cache is on its way to nassau i will live i will die and i will live again (but i'm kinda still hoping maroon queen will be like no)

i'm really worried about walrus, it doesn't look like they managed to patch it up it in time Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

love your icon tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My dream is for Flint to retire and get into carpentry, maybe keep some animals or something. And be held. Reply

Thread

Link

his tumblr bio: "likes carpetry & being held" lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Flint as a gen x hippy is my ultimate dream for him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not ready for it to be over Reply

Thread

Link

nobody is, i think.



otoh i can't wait to rewatch everything w ontd_blacksails, knowing everything that's gonna go down. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link