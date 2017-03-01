Black Sails: 406/XXXIV Promo + 405 Featurette



Synopsis: Nassau is delivered; Silver makes painful amends; Madi and Flint are separated; Rogers searches for Eleanor.

In the 405/XXXIII feature, Dan Shotz talks about Silver/Madi and Woodes Rogers' new besties.



Crew, what do you think are the odds of Madi & Flint simply splitting up to buy snacks for their weekly book club meeting? Are they going to save everyone with the power of prose, intellectual discussion & John Silver fanclub memberships?


