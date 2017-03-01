Black Sails: 406/XXXIV Promo + 405 Featurette
Synopsis: Nassau is delivered; Silver makes painful amends; Madi and Flint are separated; Rogers searches for Eleanor.
In the 405/XXXIII feature, Dan Shotz talks about Silver/Madi and Woodes Rogers' new besties.
Crew, what do you think are the odds of Madi & Flint simply splitting up to buy snacks for their weekly book club meeting? Are they going to save everyone with the power of prose, intellectual discussion & John Silver fanclub memberships?
Meanwhile... y'all see this shit?
toby stephens's trolling is second only to luke arnold's
*cries softly into my pudding*
i'm so ready for maxanne to finally reunite 😭😭😭 this week is going by SO SLOWLY
btw yessss i can't wait for the reunion! everyone on tumblr is panicking all over, and i'm just so... serenely unconcerned? like, ppl are seriously worried anne died offscreen? which would never happen ofc. and i'm still 300% certain maxanne are endgame and will survive. don't ask me why, don't ask me how, i just feel it in my queer bones. i feel like i should be more worried abt my girls, but honestly all my concern is reserved for flint & whether he gets to farm turnips w his boyfriend forever. maxanne are simply too perfect to not survive, i'm not worried.
aka starz owes me.
/only a bit sarcastic
seriously after suffering through all that het sex Starz needs give us the mlm sex scene we all deserve
besides max, who else is going to get on captain bonny's ship? did spain essentially saved stupid tree's life? where is the cache (is anyone going to intercept it)? who will kill eleanor and her unborn child? will we get eleanor/madi convo we and their dad deserve? will we ever see maroon queen again and will she ever get a name?
if cache is on its way to nassau i will live i will die and i will live again (but i'm kinda still hoping maroon queen will be like no)
i'm really worried about walrus, it doesn't look like they managed to patch it up it in time
otoh i can't wait to rewatch everything w ontd_blacksails, knowing everything that's gonna go down.