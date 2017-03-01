Oprah as the 46th President? Oprah says Trumps win has her thinking she can be President too
.@Oprah doesn't rule out presidential ambitions https://t.co/F9kdiWekmY pic.twitter.com/FM24AWOzzq— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 1, 2017
Oprah said that before Trump won she didn't think she had the necessary government experience to run the country, but now she feels differently.
Since celeb Presidents is a thing now, I rather her than Trump
I'd be here for President Winfrey.
You should have at LEAST two years of government experience under your belt, if not four. I can't believe the only requirements are that you have to be 35 and over and a citizen of the united states. It's bullshit and it's how we got into this fucking mess.
I've never been big into Oprah but I would still want her over the current douchebag in chief
No person except a natural born citizen, or a citizen of the United States, at the time of the adoption of this Constitution, shall be eligible to the office of President; neither shall any person be eligible to that office who shall not have attained to the age of thirty-five years, and been fourteen years a resident within the United States.
And honestly, I had never even THOUGHT about the fact that you don't need political experience to run for president, just never crossed my mind. And now I'm so disgusted by it.
Would everyone who goes to her inauguration get a free car?
lettuce pray that she sees how poorly his term ends up and feels the opposite way again.