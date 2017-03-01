Oprah as the 46th President? Oprah says Trumps win has her thinking she can be President too

Gayle would make a great First Lady! Reply

Thread

Link

you mean ava, lololol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like people like her and Clooney are def gearing up for political careers. Why else would Clooney have kids at his age? Reply

Thread

Link

What do kids have to do with politics?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How many childless US politicians do you know? It's necessary for the image Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

everything unfortunately... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do it O! save the world! Reply

Thread

Link





I'd be here for President Winfrey. I'd be here for President Winfrey. Reply

Thread

Link

wow that ponytail is so tight Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right? my edges are snatched just looking at the gif. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is that Hugh Dancy behind her? He stops mid clap then sits down lolololo Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Really not a trend I was hoping would catch on. I would like the President to have government experience! In fact, I think it should be a requirement. Reply

Thread

Link

same, but at least most celebs are liberal and democratic leaning Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol ok. I mean I'm still convinced most are lying and want to keep their money. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too. I know that's why a lot of people voted for Trump, because he wasn't a politician, but clearly he has no idea what the fuck he's doing because he has no experience. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hasn't this kinda been a thing? Trump is hardly the first "celeb" to hold political office. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

So the President shouldn't be one of the people for the people? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yes yes yes. She would fund so many schools in need Reply

Thread

Link

The rules need to change, simple as that.



You should have at LEAST two years of government experience under your belt, if not four. I can't believe the only requirements are that you have to be 35 and over and a citizen of the united states. It's bullshit and it's how we got into this fucking mess.



I've never been big into Oprah but I would still want her over the current douchebag in chief Reply

Thread

Link

Jfc, that's seriously it? I thought it was a little more than that! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Age and Citizenship requirements - US Constitution, Article II, Section 1

No person except a natural born citizen, or a citizen of the United States, at the time of the adoption of this Constitution, shall be eligible to the office of President; neither shall any person be eligible to that office who shall not have attained to the age of thirty-five years, and been fourteen years a resident within the United States.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

did they just never bother updating it after 1776 or whenever you guys had the first pres? lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Well then looks like I can run for next term!!!! VOTE FOR ME!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

IA completely. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly, most entry-level positions have more requirements than becoming the president lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

100% agree with everything you wrote.



And honestly, I had never even THOUGHT about the fact that you don't need political experience to run for president, just never crossed my mind. And now I'm so disgusted by it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

damn, being made president seems way easier than me applying for a job Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wouldn't want a 35 year old president. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She and Gayle can be the new version of James Buchanan & William Rufus King Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao! Imagine the outrage. The irony of people not knowing there was already a gay President. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://newrepublic.com/article/139 756/democrats-run-celebrity-president There was actually an interesting article on this. Or you can find one of Jeet's long ass twitter threads about it too lol. Reply

Thread

Link

my only experience with jeet is him hopping into a thread to talk at me about wishing he lactated so, no thank you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YOU GET HEALTHCARE! YOU GET HEALTHCARE! EVERYBOOOOOODY GETS HEALTHCARE Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haha i can picture this all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahah omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll take it! But she can talk in complete sentences that are coherent and apparently that's a bad thing. Also she's a woman so we can't have that because of the time of the month or w/e. And she probably has emails or something.





Would everyone who goes to her inauguration get a free car? Reply

Thread

Link

please no Reply

Thread

Link

why the fuck not Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link