Coachella reached out to Adele, Rihanna, JT & Nine Inch Nails before giving Gaga the replacement gig

Nine Inch Nails killllsss live.

They do, I need more live NIN in my life soon

I saw NIN a few years ago and I was slayed.

yeah, they're fucking amazing.

YAS I saw them at a festival a few years ago and they were so good!

Fav band everrr to see live

Fav band everrr to see live

I hate their new stuff but they even manage to sell me that shit live

i loooove their latest. wish they were playing (nothing against gaga)

Oh wow I didn't love it! I liked the stage show, but it felt very inauthentic to me. Like parts of songs that could have been played by instruments being made by computers. IDK. Love the music but I decided I wouldn't be going back unless it was free/really cheap.

I don't think you understand anything about their music lmao

Hell yeah they do

I really wanna see them

I want Trent Reznor to murder my shitpussy!

NiN would have been awesome tbh. man

Ironically, the chillest concert crowd I've ever been a part of. Like everyone was so joyful.

they really do, i saw them in 2008 and it was fantastic. i only wish i hadn't seen them when health was opening. i can't believe i've even heard their name since because they were fucking AWFUL.

NIN would have been fun.

I love Gaga but lmao if this is true. JT tho???

Omg. And we were joking about Gagz headlining when Bey dropped out.

that's immediately what i thought of when i saw she was picked as her replacement lmao

JT before Gaga? seriously?

The report is obviously not true because they literally said they wanted a woman to replaced Beyoncé. JT and nine inch nails are not women so this whole thing doesn't make sense



Haters are losing sleep over gaga being QUEEN lol

Nin is great live. Went with my mom who is a trent fangirl and was screaming like she was at a boyband concert. My brother and I were mortified.

I'm actually kinda jealous.

"The Fame Monster will fill in for Queen Bey"



has she ever called herself that lmao?? i thought she was ~Mother Monster Reply

unless she's just playing that album on a loop.....HFT

And JT didn't hop on this? O_O

ok, I've seen Adele, Rihanna, and NIN in concert before, and while NIN would slay everyone beyond recognition, I'm not going to pretend that Adele or Ri, both of whom I love, are better live than Gaga. When Gaga is on stage, she delivers 100%

NIN >>>>>>



NIN >>>>>>

But I like seeing them on a headlining tour more anyway. Their entire show is amazing.

Who else but the Queen of Pop and Country Music?

I think she's a good choice for this kind of event. Surprised they reached out to JT. I'd totally go if I didn't hate festivals and crowds and deserts and camping and being dirty and inconsiderate drug-addled concert goers. :/



JT is weird choice for Coachella. Would he play his Trollz song? Boring!

I love you icon, so beautiful.

He's one of the headliners for Rock in Rio... so... probably.

I went once in college when it fell on 4/20 and we camped and honestly it was a lot of fun but I still felt gross by the end of the weekend even though they had showers and everything. I also would not go again lol

You don't have to camp tho!

Has Gaga played Coachella before?

From my knowledge no. The only hipster fest I remember her performing at in NA was Lollapalooza.

She played at the superior Lollapalooza.

Gaga is a good choice

