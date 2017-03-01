Meryl

Coachella reached out to Adele, Rihanna, JT & Nine Inch Nails before giving Gaga the replacement gig



Organizers reached out to Adele, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, and Nine Inch Nails after Beyoncé pulled out due to pregnancy.

Watching Adele at a festival seems so stupid to me

