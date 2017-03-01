Coachella reached out to Adele, Rihanna, JT & Nine Inch Nails before giving Gaga the replacement gig
Organizers reached out to Adele, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, and Nine Inch Nails after Beyoncé pulled out due to pregnancy.
Watching Adele at a festival seems so stupid to me
I hate their new stuff but they even manage to sell me that shit live
Haters are losing sleep over gaga being QUEEN lol
has she ever called herself that lmao?? i thought she was ~Mother Monster
But I like seeing them on a headlining tour more anyway. Their entire show is amazing.
lady gaga throws a good show so tbh i'm happy for her.