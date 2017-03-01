Variety cover starring Moonlight & La La Land sparks controversy.
COVER STORY: Damien Chazelle and Barry Jenkins on that #Oscars shocker: The morning-after interview https://t.co/AGwhyhh3lV pic.twitter.com/RuGcxuICnc— Variety (@Variety) March 1, 2017
MTV writer, Ira Madison III, had a lot to say about the matter.
I will never get over Moonlight effectively having to share its narrative with La La Land pic.twitter.com/GGAmFjQORM— Ira Madison III (@ira) March 1, 2017
Yeah it was a snafu but it also forever cements La La Land in cinema history in a way it should have to do on its own merits— Ira Madison III (@ira) March 1, 2017
I sincerely doubt if La La Land won they'd be sharing covers and headlines with Moonlight— Ira Madison III (@ira) March 1, 2017
I know we all made a lot of jokes about La La Land and most were just jokes, I actually enjoyed the film (my critique of it even says so)— Ira Madison III (@ira) March 1, 2017
But the media focus since Sunday night has been so depressing.— Ira Madison III (@ira) March 1, 2017
More than blackness and the second black film to win an Oscar (the first was a slave film), it's the first LGBT one.— Ira Madison III (@ira) March 1, 2017
Moonlight's win is historic and should be treated as such but instead, we have to hear about white grace.— Ira Madison III (@ira) March 1, 2017
Historically, Variety highlights a Oscar winner in their post show covers. It's been Best Director and Best Cinematographer past three. pic.twitter.com/RYtI5XWquG— Ira Madison III (@ira) March 1, 2017
I don't know if there's anything more historic this week than Moonlight's win. Could've gone with tradition and put just Chazelle on cover.— Ira Madison III (@ira) March 1, 2017
Maybe he wanted Barry to be included. I still say Moonlight's win trumps anything else and it should be highlighted. But that's just me.— Ira Madison III (@ira) March 1, 2017
Anyway, I just wish more outlets particularly Hollywood's focused on Moonlight and not Moonlight plus one— Ira Madison III (@ira) March 1, 2017
If @Variety had put Best Director on the cover, that's fine. But Moonlight will be forever discussed w/ the flub & that's unfair. #Oscars— April (@ReignOfApril) March 1, 2017
That Variety cover story belongs to Barry Jenkins and the cast of Moonlight. Period.— ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) March 1, 2017
A lot of people couldn't tell you who won Best Picture two or three years ago and too many also don't care, and La La Land has too many detractors to be "haunted" by a much better film.
i think on its own the cover is fine and sweet. but the 'amazing grace' headline is fucking annoying. what did people expect la la land to do, run off the stage with the oscars?
i wish people were talking about how moonlight winning is the biggest shock in oscar history, even without the mix-up. that seems to have got lost somewhere.
And I also feel bad that Barry Jenkins has to correct things like this and his little thing about dreams during his Oscar speech. I feel like he's just a genuinely nice person and it sucks that he has to be on the defensive about stuff like this instead of just enjoying his victory if that makes sense.
He doesn't have to, though. I understand he's in a tricky position but he's been bending over backwards where, aside from this interview, the La La Land crew has been largely silent and yet they're still being praised for being "gracious".
moonlight winning best picture is a damn good story by itself.
really wanna see where 'amazing grace' is gonna go
Also, Lala Land won 6 Oscars and Moonlight 3. Best Director went to Chazelle, who traditionally would have been on the cover by himself (they don't put Best Picture on the cover, they put Best Director). Seems like everyone involved with both films has been gracious.
Not to mention, it keeps the movie in the headlines as its getting its widest release. I'm not surprised that the people who are mad aren't the people involved. The snafu is beneficial to both, more so Moonlight cause its the less well known film and now everyone knows it
I see it more as "the most prestigious award snatched from the jaws of whiteness" than "a fuck up that slighted the moonlight team" but I understand those criticism too.