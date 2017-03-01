Variety cover starring Moonlight & La La Land sparks controversy.

And yet this still doesn't change narrative that Moonlight still will be haunted by La La Land, despite being the superior movie. Reply

I really wouldn't worry about that.



A lot of people couldn't tell you who won Best Picture two or three years ago and too many also don't care, and La La Land has too many detractors to be "haunted" by a much better film. Reply

i mean...ira made it pretty clear that regardless if that's the case it's still a very bizarre/reductive optic Reply

I don't get this whole "we're all winners!!!!" narrative (well I do but I just mean it's dumb). Of all the BPs I can remember, this is one of the most clear-cut, "this movie is leagues above the other" scenarios. Like people are saying if it was the other way around they wouldn't be doing this because it isn't about ~both movies were great~. One movie was clearly better than the other, won, and now people can't deal with that reality because it's Moonlight. Reply

@ira @MarkHarrisNYC @mimbale @PAPPADEMAS I'm the guest here. — Barry Jenkins (@BandryBarry) March 1, 2017





i think on its own the cover is fine and sweet. but the 'amazing grace' headline is fucking annoying. what did people expect la la land to do, run off the stage with the oscars?



i wish people were talking about how moonlight winning is the biggest shock in oscar history, even without the mix-up. that seems to have got lost somewhere. i think on its own the cover is fine and sweet. but the 'amazing grace' headline is fucking annoying. what did people expect la la land to do, run off the stage with the oscars?i wish people were talking about how moonlight winning is the biggest shock in oscar history, even without the mix-up. that seems to have got lost somewhere. Reply

and honestly the person that's being extraordinarily gracious in this situation is barry. i've watched/read numerous interviews that he's done since the win and everytime he gets asked how he feels to win best picture, he always brings up la la land. yet no one is commending his graciousness. it's a joke.



Edited at 2017-03-01 05:45 pm (UTC)

Yeah, this cover in particular doesn't bother me but I feel like people are doing a lot w/the producer's reaction to the mix up.



And I also feel bad that Barry Jenkins has to correct things like this and his little thing about dreams during his Oscar speech. I feel like he's just a genuinely nice person and it sucks that he has to be on the defensive about stuff like this instead of just enjoying his victory if that makes sense. Reply

He really should be given the opportunity to enjoy this. This would have been an "upset" (in the it had little chance to win way) and a huge story anyway. This is a small film which just won Best Picture without winning any of the major precursor awards. Almost everyone had LLL as a lock for BP and yet Moonlight won deservedly. That should be enough on its own.



Edited at 2017-03-01 05:47 pm (UTC)

And I also feel bad that Barry Jenkins has to correct things like this and his little thing about dreams during his Oscar speech. I feel like he's just a genuinely nice person and it sucks that he has to be on the defensive about stuff like this instead of just enjoying his victory if that makes sense.



He doesn't have to, though. I understand he's in a tricky position but he's been bending over backwards where, aside from this interview, the La La Land crew has been largely silent and yet they're still being praised for being "gracious". Reply

I mean if people weren't being so damn extra and outraged on his behalf when he seems pretty relaxed about it, maybe he could enjoy it in peace. People want drama where there is none and he has to come out and remind people that he's moved on and everybody else should too. That's not his or LLL fault. Reply

mte they're painting LLL as the gracious ones when really it's Moonlight Reply

Ohhhh this makes it a lot better. I was horrified for a second there! It's a cute gesture, I think. Reply

cover is for best director tho but ugh i wish the whole mess never happened i would've preferred moonlight having won normally Reply

it hasn't been a week, I think we should wait a year before we complain about the narrative. Moonlight is gonna keep growing, La La Land will be thought of as 2017's "Crash" Reply

i get why variety is doing this since that moment was instantly #iconic but ughhh yea, it's annoying that moonlight will now be associated with that dumbass musical. especially after la la land got to actually give acceptance speeches for best picture and moonlight had like, a minute to talk.



moonlight winning best picture is a damn good story by itself. Reply

if they were gonna do this i wish they at least chose a shot where barry doesn't look like he's crouching Reply

same Reply

Yeah, it's sort of an awkward cover tbh. Reply

is the story out yet tho



really wanna see where 'amazing grace' is gonna go Reply

:41 seconds Reply

I really wanted to know when that photo was taken, because they're both in their Oscar outfits and it's daylight. Now I see it's the morning after (which means they stayed up all night and still look pretty good). And they don't seem bothered by the fuss.



Also, Lala Land won 6 Oscars and Moonlight 3. Best Director went to Chazelle, who traditionally would have been on the cover by himself (they don't put Best Picture on the cover, they put Best Director). Seems like everyone involved with both films has been gracious. Reply

Yeah, that was my problem with it too. I don't mind the cover so much but it looked all subservient and I'm not here for that. Reply

much ado about nothing. Reply

Also I wanna remind everyone that this is probably a choice that the teams behind both movies are making together. The Moonlight people seem to genuinely like the La La Land people. Reply

I'm more surprised at how quickly this was put together than anything else. Reply

Variety probably had a standing date with all nominated director for the morning after Reply

I love the Alfonso Cuaron one. I remember being so happy when he won. Reply

i remember one bit in alfonso's where he was like 'what if i dip my oscars into the pool, would they turn green from the chlorine?' and his PR was like NO NO PLEASE DON'T DO THAT!!!!! lmao Reply

Is it an unpopular opinion to think that more people will remember Moonlight because of the fuck up? I probably could name 2 best picture winners of the past decade, but after what happened last Sunday I feel like I'll always have Moonlight burned into my brain. Reply

definitely in the long run but in the short term their win is being overshadowed which is a shame Reply

I've been saying this all along. I LOVED moonlight, but it's not a movie designed to be remembered outside film critic circles and socially conscious movie goers. I am pumped it's already gotten more media attention than Birdman and Spotlight. I think more people are going to see it, isn't that the point of making a movie like this? For people to see it? Reply

I don't think either film is going to be forgotten. Moonlight has the most iconic win, but LLL has the most iconic loss. This incident is already edited onto both movies' IMDb and Wiki pages too. Reply

Lol, so many were saying La La Land would be forgotten in a year... now it's gonna be remembered forever. Reply

And there it is--how white LOSS is more iconic than anything else. It disgusts me. Reply

I think this snafu might help La La Land more than it actually winning BP would have. I've always thought Moonlight will be a movie that will be remembered in 50 years just based on its own artistic merits while La La Land would've ended up like The Artist in that I constantly forget that movie exists let alone won BP lol. Reply

nope not at all. this was memorable and will live in memory. Had it been just the normal things going smoothly it would have been forgotten like most of the ones of the last few years.



Not to mention, it keeps the movie in the headlines as its getting its widest release. I'm not surprised that the people who are mad aren't the people involved. The snafu is beneficial to both, more so Moonlight cause its the less well known film and now everyone knows it Reply

I believe that too.



I see it more as "the most prestigious award snatched from the jaws of whiteness" than "a fuck up that slighted the moonlight team" but I understand those criticism too. Reply

I agree. I really had no desire to see the film and now it's on my to-watch list. Reply

yeah I think while there are genuine points people have made about it, more people are becoming aware of the film and it just got screened to 1k more theaters. Reply

I can't even remember who won best picture last year, I'll definitely be remembering this Reply

i think it's two separate issues. yes it might help it get more exposure and interest. but on the other hand, there can still be sadness that they didn't get the moment all BP winners have been able to get. Reply

The whole mess also gave Moonlight more exposure outside the US, which is awesome. Some countries have pushed forward the release date in cinemas and given it way more press than other BP winners from previous years. Reply

This just happened, so I can see why people are disappointed by it. But give it a year. Moonlight is still the BP winner Reply

I have such a thing for guys who look a little nerdy so Barry Jenkins can 100% get this Reply

it really sucks how overshadowed moonlight's win has become. people are talking about it but mainly along with the mess that happened. imagine if la la land was never announced. you'd see more people talking about the importance of moonlight's win (first lgbtq movie to win with an all black cast). barry's original speech was also really great. shame. Reply

nah, I think we would be seeing whites patting themselves on the back and saying "see, oscars aren't #sowhite"



Reply

I do think the snafu exposed a wider audience to Moonlight though, w/o the big LLL mess the people who would be talking about the importance of the win would be people who were already aware and hoping that it would happen, now everyone is talking about it and hopefully it will lead to more people seeing it and remembering it. Reply

