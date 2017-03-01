Ed Sheeran performs (raps) new song off album





[Verse 1]

I was born inside a small town, I've lost that state of mind

Learned to sing inside the Lord's house, but stopped at the age of nine

I forget when I get awards now the wave I had to ride

The paving stones I played upon, they kept me on the grind

So blame it on the pain that blessed me with the life

Friends and family filled with envy when they should be filled with pride

And when the world's against me is when I really come alive

And everyday that Satan tempts me, I try to take it in my stride

You know that I've got whisky with white lines and smoke in my lungs

I think life has got to the point I know without it's no fun

I need to get in the right mind and clear myself up

Instead, I look in the mirror questioning what I've become

I guess it's a stereotypical day for someone like me

Without a nine-to-five job or an uni degree

To be caught up in the trappings of the industry

They showed me the locked doors I find another use of key

And you'll see



[Chorus 1]

I'm well aware of certain things that will destroy a man like me

But with that said give me one more, higher

Another one to take the sting away

I am happy on my own, so here I'll stay

Save your lovin' arms for a rainy day

And I'll find comfort in my pain

Eraser



[Verse 2]

I used to think that nothing could be better than touring the world with my songs

I chased the pictured perfect life, I think they painted it wrong

I think that money is the root of evil and fame is hell

Relationships and hearts you fixed, they break as well

And ain't nobody wanna see you down in the dumps

Because you're living your dream, man, this shit should be fun

Please know that I'm not trying to preach like I'm Reverend Run

I beg you, don't be disappointed with the man I've become

Our conversations with my father on the A14

Age twelve telling me I've gotta chase those dreams

Now I'm playing for the people, dad, and they know me

With my beat and small guitar wearing the same old jeans

Wembley Stadium crowd two hundred and forty thou

I may have grown up but I hope that Damien's proud

And to the next generation, inspiration's allowed

The world may be filled with hate but keep erasing it now

Somehow



[Chorus 2]

I'm well aware of certain things that will befall a man like me

But with that said give me one more, higher

Another one to take the sting away

I am not beyond my own, so here I'll stay

Save your lovin arms for a rainy day

And I'll find comfort in my pain

Eraser

And I'll find comfort in my pain

Eraser

And I'll find comfort in my pain

Eraser



[Verse 3] (only in Extended F64 version)

I woke up this morning lookin' in the mirror

Thinkin' to myself that I should probably be thinner

The industry told me to look like them

But I found my happiness in fried food for my dinner

I wish that she could have been my first time

And I wish that I'd never took that first line

And I wish that every word in this verse rhymed

But forgive me if it doesn't

I wish that I could make peace with my older cousin

I wish he didn't think that it was me when it wasn't

I wish I didn't love it when I'm high and my face feels buzzin'

And the taste stays underneath my tongue

Wish that I had known what to do as a youngling

Wish I hadn't dropped out of school and missed every single party

With that hardly matters now, man, does it?

Wish I had an answer to everything, but fuck it

I wish creatin' art didn't come with a budget

But while we're on the subject

I wish my private life would have never gone public

But that's the sacrifice that we make

Spendin' my whole time high livin' life away



[Chorus 3] (only in Extended F64 version)

Singin' this is how we're livin' down here

Sittin' on the edge, lookin' out without fear

Yeah, we got drama but you know we don't care

I wanna see you sing it, put your hands in the air, one wish

I'm singin' this is how we're livin' down here

Sittin' on the edge, lookin' out without fear

Yeah, we got drama but you know we don't care

I wanna see you sing it, put your hands in the air, one wish



[Verse 4] (only in Extended F64 version)

I wish my family and friends they stay healthy

I wish that love was a currency and the whole world was wealthy

I found myself late night wishin' on a star

Everyday I wish I'd never broken a heart, uh

And I wish I'd never run to

Every woman that I loved that kept my life and what it's come to

I wish I was the role model you looked up to

If I told my fans the things I did they'd say, "Fuck you"

I wish I was home more

I wish my teens could see the kids on the birthdays, but yo, we're on tour

And I wish I'd grow more, wish I told more

People that I love 'em but it's in the music that I'm known for

And I wish he never got cancer

And if I smoke a pack a day, well, does that make me a wanker?

Oh yes, I guess it does, and we're still stressin' 'cause

Every day this shit gets the best of us

Usin' my balance on eraser blades

Spendin' my whole time high wishing life would wait



[Chorus 3] (only in Extended F64 version)

Singin' this is how we're livin' down here

Sittin' on the edge, lookin' out without fear

Yeah, we got drama but you know we don't care

I wanna see you sing it, put your hands in the air, one wish

I'm singin' this is how we're livin' down here

Sittin' on the edge, lookin' out without fear

Yeah, we got drama but you know we don't care

I wanna see you sing it, put your hands in the air, one wish



[Verse 5] (only in Extended F64 version)

I'm using jumpers for goalposts, cigarettes for throat cold

Mum sayin', "Don't smoke," no, I don't listen, I got

Love for a ghost note, shows on the gold coast

People that I don't know share the same vision

I find truth in the hard times and words that aren't mine

Tryin' to find a love with a compatible star sign

Sometimes I can't write, sentences can't rhyme

Starin' at my notepad quick, I'm tryin' to find mine

Shit, quick before I hit it again

Surrounded in the industry by all these ignorant men

And who knew that I'd be paid just to pick up a pen

Just let me hit the studio when we can rip it again

I'm a [?] addict with an adrenaline kick

My daddy told me work hard and you can never be shit

I've seen all my heroes dethroned except my dad

Set back here reminiscing 'bout the times we had

One wish



[Bridge] (only in the normal version)

Welcome to the new show

I guess you know I've been away

But where I'm heading, who knows

But my heart will stay the same

Welcome to the new show

I guess you know I've been away

But where I'm heading, who knows

My pain

Eraser



[Hook] (only in the normal version)

And I'll find comfort in my pain

Eraser

And I'll find comfort in my pain

Eraser

And I'll find comfort in my pain

Eraser

And I'll find comfort in my pain

Eraser﻿

