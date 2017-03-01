Say YEAH!

THEY. Are Your New R&B Obsession



- THEY. are R&B masterminds by the name of Dante Jones and Drew Love from Los Angeles.
- Dante got his big break producing Kelly Clarkson's Grammy winning "Mr. Know It All".
- Drew started out writing with stars like Jason Derulo and Jeremih.

- D&D eventually met and the chemistry was instant.
- Influenced by artists like Taking Back Sunday, New Edition, Babyface and Kurt Cobain.
- THEY.'s sound goes beyond R&B into pop/rock territory.

- They started their first shows supporting Bryson Tiller and PARTYNEXTDOOR.
- The duo released an underground EP in 2015 titled "Nü Religion" and by the end of the same year they were featured on ZHU's track "Working For It".
- THEY.'s debut album "Nü Religion: Hyena" was released on February 24, 2017.

- THEY. have the best Twitter with multiple tweets/retweets a day showing support for supportive fans.
- Listen to their new album across multiple platforms here and check out their first tour here.
- Watch their first music video for "U-RITE" below.



Standout Tracks
- Dante's Creek
- U-RITE
- Motley Crew
- Silence

Have you been awoken from your 2017 music slumber ONTD? What are some of your favorite up-and-coming artists that people have been sleeping on?
