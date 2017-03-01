THEY. Are Your New R&B Obsession

I like What U Want Reply

That's I good one! The entire album flows so well. Reply

I'm going to need to see some shirtless pics before I decide if I'm gonna stan or not. Reply

I'll keep you posted sis Reply

No more ungooglable names 2k17 I'm tired. I haven't really listened to anyone particularly new yet, instead I've been rediscovering older stuff I never really gave a chance. Reply

No more ungooglable names 2k17 I'm tired.



ia. Reply

I gave you all the links, sis! Reply

Haha yeah but I'm tired of names like that in general. Reply

ia Reply

yeah there are so many bad names what's going on Reply

IA.



I still think the worst was the band Girl with their album titled... Album. Fuck them hardcore for that. Reply

6LACK, SiR, HER, Masego Reply

I've been obsessed with Harley Deville since someone posted his music here.







Reply

That first song is really pretty but this is the superior Heaven or Las Vegas.



Reply

i will check them out but i will continue stanning my talented girl kehlani and applaud all her success for the rest of this year...



also i clicked play on this video and like they aren't really singing???? i will look into their other stuff but where are the SINGERS Reply

"U-RITE" is one of their more pop/dance tracks - lots of singing from Drew on the album! Reply

ty boo i will def check it out then Reply

6lack is someone I've recommended to people in 2016 and he's been getting a lot of shine this year.



Syd's new album is fantastic. Reply

yesss to both of these omg syd's album is so good Reply

Her album is a little underwhelming coming off that Kaytranada track and internet album imo



6lack isn't missing right now. First fuck I hot too Reply

THEY. just worked with Syd! I love ha. Reply

I love one Syd song soooo good Reply

Link

















these have been my obsessions of these past couple weeks. def don't get enough love imo



Edited at 2017-03-01 05:27 pm (UTC) Reply

Rationale is bae. Reply

THAT last one when was it released need to put it on my spotify playlist tbqh Reply

Jones Reply

I like the song in the video, I'll have to give the album a listen later.



Glad to see they're not playing Fitzgerald's here in Houston tho because if I like that album, I'd hate to have to boycott the show. Reply

The album will be on repeat sis watch out. Reply

I hope so tbh I need new music. Reply

I like Kyle and his Super Duper crew. iSpy is kinda played out to me now, but the rest of his songs are really good! Reply

KYLE is also someone that people need to wake up to. Reply

He's getting more and more popular with white children like Odd Future did so hopefully he blows up. I'm taking my boss (who is a Hollywood producer/music exec) to see him on tour later this month! Reply

Parent

Oh sampha Reply

Yes yes yes please gimme more R&B artists!!!!!



Anyone into Daniel Caeser? He is awesome. Anyone have any recommendations for artists and music like his!? Reply

Her Reply

Xavier Omar

11:11

Reply

