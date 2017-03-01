DWTS Pairs revealed on Good Morning America
-Simone Biles with Sasha Farber
-Bonner Bolton with Sharna Burgess
-Charo with Keo Motsepe
-Chris Kattan with Witney Carson
-David Ross with Lindsay Arnold
-Erika Jayne with Gleb Savchenko
-Heather Morris with Maksim Chmerkovskiy
-Mr. T with Kym Herjavec
-Nancy Kerrigan with Artem Chigvintsev
-Normani Kordei with Valentin Chmerkovskiy
-Rashad Jennings with Emma Slater
-Nick Viall with Peta Murgatroyd
Source
let's start a betting pool on how much maks will fuck up the freestyle choreography even though he has heather morris to work with.
Edited at 2017-03-01 05:06 pm (UTC)
A part of me was hoping for Nancy Kerrigan/Maks tbh, although I think pop culture has been perhaps meaner to Kerrigan than is warranted. Oh well. Maks/Tonya Harding 2018!
Other than team Sharna/Bonner (what a dumb name omg), team Sasha/Simone!
Happy to see Kym and Keo back!! And NO DEREK PRAISE CHEEZITS
but where will i direct my irrational impotent rage now
Direct it all at Nick tbh, he sent my bb Corinne home on Monday and I'm not over it
And I'm here for Sharna too. Always here for Sharna.
Edited at 2017-03-01 05:19 pm (UTC)
I'm also glad to see Simone is with Sasha! I guess it would have looked too fixed if she ended up with Maks or Val. But they both have decent partners again while Artem and Keo are stuck with the older contestants.
MTE I think it's super weird/coincidental that he has a similar story to James re: injury/miraculous recovery...I wonder if they did that on purpose tho bc they knew on any other season she and James would have won, so this is her consolation season? idk I hope Bonner (jfc that name) is good, my bb needs to win already!!!!
Sasha is so precious, he's my fave male pro. I hope they get really far! I'm over the Chmerkovskiys
I don't think that's fair to the other contestants. wasn't she like a backup dancer in the past?