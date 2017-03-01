Erika Jayne

DWTS Pairs revealed on Good Morning America



-Simone Biles with Sasha Farber
-Bonner Bolton with Sharna Burgess
-Charo with Keo Motsepe
-Chris Kattan with Witney Carson
-David Ross with Lindsay Arnold
-Erika Jayne with Gleb Savchenko
-Heather Morris with Maksim Chmerkovskiy
-Mr. T with Kym Herjavec
-Nancy Kerrigan with Artem Chigvintsev
-Normani Kordei with Valentin Chmerkovskiy
-Rashad Jennings with Emma Slater
-Nick Viall with Peta Murgatroyd


Source
