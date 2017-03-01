DWTS Pairs revealed on Good Morning America

are there gonna be brackets for these like there are for the bachelor Reply

guess one of the chmerkovskiys will be winning. i might not dislike them as much as i dislike derek, but i still don't like them lol.



let's start a betting pool on how much maks will fuck up the freestyle choreography even though he has heather morris to work with.



I hope it's not a Chmerkovskiy at the end. But I can totally see ABC wanting a Maks/Val finale so they can play up the whole "brother vs. brother" spiel for ratings. Reply

I like Val and Artem. They haven't been too bad. I can't stand Maks anymore though. Reply

Could they have made it more obvious they wanted a Val vs Maks final? And I bet putting Maks' fiancé with the Bachelor will make it a total Chmerkosky finale. Reply

Nah, sis. Black women don't win on this show unless they're paired with Demon Ho, so there's Val out. Maks I think will be hilarious for having possibly the biggest ringer on this show and still dropping the ball with choreography.



A part of me was hoping for Nancy Kerrigan/Maks tbh, although I think pop culture has been perhaps meaner to Kerrigan than is warranted. Oh well. Maks/Tonya Harding 2018! Reply

ugh i forgot that zendaya only came in second her season. of course she lost to the demon child, too. Reply

Isn't Heather Morris a professional dancer? (or damn near) Reply

Yup. It's pretty unfair because these celebs usually make it very far. There aren't supposed to be professional dancers. Reply

Ikr? I'd watch HeMo all day, girl is mesmerizing and talented af, but it doesn't seem fair at all. Reply

in that case, then they shouldn't allow professional ice skaters or gymnasts to compete either, since they have a lot of dance experience. Reply

If having been a backup dancer for Beyoncé makes you a professional dancer, then the answer is yes. Reply

They haven't cared about that rule for years Reply

I was gonna say, I don't understand this show. They always throw in someone who's an obvious win. Reply

She was literally dancing for Beyoncé on SNL and the AMAs. She's also on the Beyonce Experience dvd. I don't get why she's on the show Reply

What the hell is that gif?? Reply

lmao who is this? She reminds me of Meryl Streep when she was in Death Becomes Her. Reply

I love how Sharna gets another athlete in a "weird" sport who made a miraculous recovery from a life-threatening injury. Whatevs tho, if he's half as good as James was, I'll be happy (GET THAT MIRRORBALL SHARNA!!!!)



Other than team Sharna/Bonner (what a dumb name omg), team Sasha/Simone!



Happy to see Kym and Keo back!! And NO DEREK PRAISE CHEEZITS Reply

NO DEREK PRAISE CHEEZITS



but where will i direct my irrational impotent rage now Reply

It's not irrational at all lmao



Direct it all at Nick tbh, he sent my bb Corinne home on Monday and I'm not over it Reply

Sharna is def my fave pro, so I'll always root for her ❤ Reply

I'm surprised that Keo even came back after they kept giving him terrible partners. And they've done it again. Reply

normani please Reply

I'm ready😍👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/f0LBDE0vkT — Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 1, 2017 I'm Team Maks/Heather. Val can choke for getting someone who is kinda friends with Zendaya so she can help him on social media. It already started: Reply

Charo come through and slay these basics! Reply

Yessss Reply

I'm gonna root for Sasha and Simone because they're cuties and because the Chmerkovskiy brothers pairings are predictable as fuck. Why is Maks back anyway?

And I'm here for Sharna too. Always here for Sharna.



I thought Maks "quit" the show forever ago? Then he was a judge here and there. Now he wants to be back on the show. Maybe because Derek isn't there this season? Reply

Ahhh Sharna with a model/bull rider omg is this show trying to kill me??? PLEASE LET THIS BE HER SEASON!!!



I'm also glad to see Simone is with Sasha! I guess it would have looked too fixed if she ended up with Maks or Val. But they both have decent partners again while Artem and Keo are stuck with the older contestants. Reply

Ahhh Sharna with a model/bull rider omg is this show trying to kill me??? PLEASE LET THIS BE HER SEASON!!!



MTE I think it's super weird/coincidental that he has a similar story to James re: injury/miraculous recovery...I wonder if they did that on purpose tho bc they knew on any other season she and James would have won, so this is her consolation season? idk I hope Bonner (jfc that name) is good, my bb needs to win already!!!!



Sasha is so precious, he's my fave male pro. I hope they get really far! I'm over the Chmerkovskiys Reply

The fact that Nick is on here, makes me think he doesn't end up with Raven or Vanessa (both who are too good for him anyways). He also looks like he'd be a terrible dancer. Reply

my friend who I watch the bachelor with chose Vanessa from the first episode as the winner, I am shocked! I chose Rachel or Corinne haha so we both made pretty good choices though Reply

I just don't understand why they announced Rachel as the Bachelorette so damn early. Even if it was going to leak that Nick didn't choose her, they could have at least drawn out their Bachelorette pick a bit more. Reply

sooooooooo here for normani & val!!! also heather, simone, and charo Reply

And why is Heather Morris, who is pretty much a pro-dancer on here? Were Artie or Tina really that busy? Reply

I wish it had been Naya instead of Heather, tbh. Reply

Now see Naya and Maks would have been a great pairing. Reply

I don't think that's fair to the other contestants. wasn't she like a backup dancer in the past? Reply

Parent

yeah I don't think it's fair. I mean girl was a back up dancer for beyonce. Reply

Yeah she was a professional dancer before Glee Reply

Parent

And she was on So You Think You Can Dance. Some of the pro dancers from DWTS come from that show, come on. Reply

switch Nick for Corinne, it's not too late! Reply

I legit thought Charo and Mr. T had done this already. Reply

So did I actually lol Reply

