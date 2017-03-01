March 1st, 2017, 11:26 am xoxobliss Meek Mill likes IG post making fun of Nicki Minaj She was on set filming a music video with Future. SOURCE1 2 ONTD, do you think her ass really did pop? Tagged: music / musician (rap and hip-hop), nicki minaj Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 127127 comments Add comment
butt implants don't pop or rupture because they are made out of soft solid silicone. there's nothing that can leak out.
after surgery they're set higher due to tissue swelling, but they won't drop if placed in a intramuscular pocket.
lol I don't really know why everyone makes fun of Nicki's look when they all copy it. Remy has gotten a butt lift, Lil Kim and her new implants. All these rap girls wearing colorful wigs. Nicki isn't the OG but she definitely made that look pop for this generation. Along with he KKKardashians.
It actually isn't as round as before just the obvious circle cup at the bottom makes butts like this look foolish.