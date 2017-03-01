What's the difference between your ass implants popping vs dropping? Reply

Thread

Link

Like when you get your boobs done, first few months they're really perky cause of swelling but after a while the implants will drop and look more natural. Same goes with butt implants but I assume they just didn't look that natural on nicki. When they pop, it's just the silicone implant or w/e they use bursting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Popping means that you had implants that popped and absorbed back into your body and dropping means that you had fat injected that absorbed back (pancake ass)



(I'm guessing lol) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm no expert, but i do have mad googling skills.



butt implants don't pop or rupture because they are made out of soft solid silicone. there's nothing that can leak out.



after surgery they're set higher due to tissue swelling, but they won't drop if placed in a intramuscular pocket. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i never want implants now



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't think they rupture but they can rotate/flip. i remember seeing a gif of someone trying to move her implant back into place. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

remember when she went on the stand for him and defended his character so he wouldn't go back to jail?



nicki, girl. Reply

Thread

Link

Wait...this really happened? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

was that the "my pee is cold" incident? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I don't really know why everyone makes fun of Nicki's look when they all copy it. Remy has gotten a butt lift, Lil Kim and her new implants. All these rap girls wearing colorful wigs. Nicki isn't the OG but she definitely made that look pop for this generation. Along with he KKKardashians. Reply

Thread

Link

nah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes. And I don't even like Nicki. Lok Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Nah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh so you a barb? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LOL ia to an extent. like nicki is a jackass but she's fucking gorgeous and ha contemporaries know they envy that Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lil Kim has been having plastic surgery since the 90's due to her (suspected) body dysmorphia so I wouldn't exactly say that she was copying Nicki... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

nicki minaj did not invent big asses in hip hop lmaooooooo Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

TBH the more you comment the more obvious it becomes that you know little to nothing about the hip-hop/rap comm. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"All these rap girls wearing colorful wigs." Girl what, female rappers have been doing that since the 90s Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Let's not pretend that black girls haven't been judged or ridiculed for having big asses and colorful weaves/wigs forfuckingever. Nicki didn't start anything; fashion is cyclical and she just happened to be the black girl that was acceptable to the white masses at the time. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Is it that or the obnoxious, unfortunate chain digging in too tight? It's never really looked good regardless tho. Reply

Thread

Link

Just coming here to inquire why exactly she thought the chain should fit snugly under that ass flap like that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her latest ~aesthetic makes her look like a fucking idiot, the visors and the sunglasses, LoL, she thinks she looks slick as fuck. Reply

Thread

Link

rippin off v stiviano's iconic look Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

CACKLING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg...i wonder what she's up to Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That ass is so out of proportion JFC.



Edited at 2017-03-01 04:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Popped like a water balloon Reply

Thread

Link

This is why Kim stays in spanx in all year round, she's so scared.

It actually isn't as round as before just the obvious circle cup at the bottom makes butts like this look foolish. Reply

Thread

Link

Kim got rid of her diaper ass half a year ago Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's still covering up with long jackets when she goes out in public. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Her existence as a whole is unfortunate. Reply

Thread

Link

There's nothing attractive about somebody's ass looking like it's about to fall off. The implants are way too obvious. Reply

Thread

Link

I miss the Hills :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hmm maybe we don't need to be dissecting Black women's bodies. Period. Reply

Thread

Link

nicki is fair game, esp with her perminator and monkey comments about bw Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nicki stays disrespecting black women so ... no. It's not even about her being black. We all would say the same damn thing if a Kardashian's ass noticeably dropped as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whose bodies should we discuss then? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If it were natural, we wouldnt be discussing it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are you being serious or...? bc there have been kids on her ig for a while now lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sis, I just scrolled through and this is the only photo of her with children for a year, at least. She has one photo of an adorable little boy who had been bullied and I give her an ovation for supporting him, but let's not pretend. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Even the children can sense the foulness of Nicki Minaj. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The comments lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

disgusting! nicki got a lot of issues but ha body is NOT one of them smh Reply

Thread

Link

the chain on her butt makes it look like it's deflated. Reply

Thread

Link